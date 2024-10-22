Jefferson sees longer gains for Vikings ahead, 'sick of having these 80, 90-yard games'

The only pass to Jefferson that wasn't completed on Sunday in the 31-29 loss to the Detroit Lions was the miss that hurt the most, when Darnold's third-and-4 throw toward the sideline sailed over his head with 2:41 left in the game. The Vikings were forced to punt on the next play, and the Lions got the ball back with plenty of time to move in range for the go-ahead field goal with 15 seconds remaining. If Darnold had put the ball just a few inches lower, Jefferson likely would have caught it and given the Vikings a golden opportunity to drain the clock and hold on to win.