Jefferson leaves Vikings game vs. 49ers with quadriceps injury

Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson left the game against San Francisco on Sunday with an injury to his right quadriceps.

September 15, 2024 at 7:31PM

MINNEAPOLIS — Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson left the game against San Francisco on Sunday with an injury to his right quadriceps.

Jefferson was blocking on the play late in the third quarter when he collided with teammate Garrett Bradbury and also took contact from 49ers linebacker Fred Warner. Jefferson, who caught a 97-yard touchdown pass in the second quarter, was in significant pain on the turf before limping off the field with assistance from the medical staff.

The Vikings announced his return to the game as questionable. Jefferson missed seven games last season with a hamstring injury.

