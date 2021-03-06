NEW YORK — Damian Chong Qui and Nana Opoku each had 14 points, and Malik Jefferson tallied 10 points and 10 rebounds to carry Mount St. Mary's to a 66-60 win over Wagner in the semifinals of the Northeast Conference tournament on Saturday.
Deandre Thomas had 13 points for Mount St. Mary's (11-10).
Will Martinez had 17 points for the Seahawks (13-7). Elijah Ford added 15 points and 13 rebounds. DeLonnie Hunt had 10 points.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Gophers
Gophers hockey beats Michigan 4-2 but Big Ten title slips away
Before the puck dropped Saturday afternoon, the Gophers already knew they were destined for second place behind Wisconsin.
Sports
Broome, Morehead St. beat Belmont 86-71 in OVC title game
Johni Broome scored a career-high 27 points on 12-of-19 shooting and grabbed 12 rebounds and Morehead State cruised to a 86-71 win over top-seeded Belmont on Saturday in the Ohio Valley Conference tournament championship game.
Twins
Young Twins stars comfortable with compromise with long-term contracts
Twins players realize that they are potentially sacrificing greater earnings in exchange for security in case of injury or ineffectiveness.
Wild
Wild comes unglued in 5-2 loss at Arizona to end road trip
Ahead 2-0 early, the Wild lost its way and did not recover, settling for a split with the Coyotes that sent the Wild home 1-2-1 from its four-game road trip.
Sports
Wild notes: Linemates' chemistry on display vs. Coyotes
The continued chemistry between Kirill Kaprizov and Mats Zuccarello was unmistakable in the Wild's 5-1 takedown of the Coyotes on Friday.