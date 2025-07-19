Jeffers leads Twins against the Rockies after 4-hit game

Minnesota Twins (47-50, third in the AL Central) vs. Colorado Rockies (23-74, fifth in the NL West)
Denver; Saturday, 8:10 p.m. EDT
PITCHING PROBABLES: Twins: Zebby Matthews (0-0); Rockies: Antonio Senzatela (3-13, 6.60 ERA, 1.89 WHIP, 49 strikeouts)
BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Twins -188, Rockies +155; over/under is 11 1/2 runs
BOTTOM LINE: The Minnesota Twins play the Colorado Rockies after Ryan Jeffers had four hits against the Rockies on Friday.
Colorado is 23-74 overall and 11-36 in home games. The Rockies have gone 16-33 in games when they record eight or more hits.
Minnesota is 47-50 overall and 19-30 on the road. The Twins have a 23-8 record in games when they hit at least two home runs.
The teams meet Saturday for the second time this season.