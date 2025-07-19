Sports

Jeffers leads Twins against the Rockies after 4-hit game

Minnesota Twins (47-50, third in the AL Central) vs. Colorado Rockies (23-74, fifth in the NL West)

The Associated Press
July 19, 2025 at 8:01AM

Minnesota Twins (47-50, third in the AL Central) vs. Colorado Rockies (23-74, fifth in the NL West)

Denver; Saturday, 8:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Twins: Zebby Matthews (0-0); Rockies: Antonio Senzatela (3-13, 6.60 ERA, 1.89 WHIP, 49 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Twins -188, Rockies +155; over/under is 11 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Minnesota Twins play the Colorado Rockies after Ryan Jeffers had four hits against the Rockies on Friday.

Colorado is 23-74 overall and 11-36 in home games. The Rockies have gone 16-33 in games when they record eight or more hits.

Minnesota is 47-50 overall and 19-30 on the road. The Twins have a 23-8 record in games when they hit at least two home runs.

The teams meet Saturday for the second time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Hunter Goodman leads the Rockies with 39 extra base hits (18 doubles, four triples and 17 home runs). Mickey Moniak is 13 for 31 with four doubles, a triple, two home runs and eight RBIs over the last 10 games.

Ty France has 16 doubles, six home runs and 42 RBIs for the Twins. Harrison Bader is 8 for 30 with four home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rockies: 3-7, .236 batting average, 5.93 ERA, outscored by 28 runs

Twins: 6-4, .263 batting average, 3.60 ERA, outscored opponents by eight runs

INJURIES: Rockies: Thairo Estrada: 10-Day IL (thumb), Kris Bryant: 60-Day IL (lumbar), Jeff Criswell: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Twins: Bailey Ober: 15-Day IL (hip), Pablo Lopez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Zebby Matthews: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Luke Keaschall: 60-Day IL (forearm)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

about the writer

about the writer

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

More from Sports

See More

Sports

War veterans go from Ukraine front lines to Wembley ringside for Usyk's heavyweight bout

Ukrainian coal miner Andrii's face lights up when he talks about meeting Oleksandr Usyk.

Sports

Jeffers leads Twins against the Rockies after 4-hit game

Sports

Dodgers bring home losing streak into matchup against the Brewers