Jeff Sperbeck, former agent for John Elway, dies after golf cart injury. Here's what we know

LA QUINTA, Calif. — The death of Jeff Sperbeck, a business partner and former agent for NFL Hall of Famer John Elway, after falling off a golf cart on Saturday appeared to be a ''horrific accident" that didn't involve criminal activity, said Riverside County Sheriff Chad Bianco, whose agency is investigating the incident.
Sperbeck, 62, died on Wednesday, after his injury at a Southern California golfing community. Witness Ali Simon told KESQ-TV of Palm Springs that Elway was at the scene of the crash.
''This appears to be a horrific accident,'' Riverside County Sheriff Chad Bianco told the Denver Post. ''And unfortunately for all of those involved, one of the people – well, a couple of them – happen to be very high-profile celebrities. And that makes this more of an issue than it probably should be.''
Elway, who played his whole career on the Denver Broncos, issued a statement saying he was devastated by the loss of his close friend.
Here is what we know about the incident.
What happened last weekend?
Riverside County fire authorities were called to The Madison Club, an upscale country club and residential community in a desert community near Palm Springs, on Saturday evening for a report of a person suffering serious injuries after falling off a golf cart.
Sperbeck was then taken to the hospital, and he died early Wednesday from his injuries.