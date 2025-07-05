Jeff McNeil's home run and sparkling defensive play carry Mets past Yankees in Subway Series

NEW YORK — Jeff McNeil, arms clasped behind his back, tossed his bat and shouted toward the New York Mets dugout, starting up the first base line as his go-ahead, two-run homer in the seventh inning off Luke Weaver sailed into the second deck at Citi Field.
Twenty-five minutes later, the second baseman sprinted a half-dozen steps to his left, sprawled onto the outfield grass and with an outstretched glove angled toward the right-field corner snagged DJ LeMahieu's one-hopper. McNeil popped to his feet and threw to first for the second out of the ninth.
''The homer was sick,'' McNeil said after the Mets overcame a pair of two-run deficits to beat the New York Yankees 6-5 on Friday in the opener of this season's second Subway Series. ''I love hitting homers. I don't hit that many. But at the same time, because I hit the home run, I think that play was a little bit bigger.''
In a thrilling back-and-forth struggle on a sunny Fourth of July that included seven home runs, the Yankees wasted 2-0 and 5-3 leads and the Mets squandered a 3-2 advantage. The Mets won their third straight game after losing 14 of 17, while the Yankees lost their fifth in a row.
Both teams were in first place when their series in the Bronx began on May 16. The Mets were a big league-best 45-24 on June 12 and the Yankees 42-25, and then both plunged like skydivers. The Mets are 6-14 since and the Yankees 6-15.
With 13 pitchers on the injured list, the Mets gave 28-year-old right-hander Justin Hagenman his first major league start. Jasson Domínguez went deep leading off, ending a 32-game homerless streak, and Aaron Judge followed with his 32nd home run. Hagenman retired his next nine batters.
''All of New York here basically watching the game,'' he marveled.
Domínguez misplayed Brandon Nimmo's leadoff drive into a double starting the bottom half and Juan Soto followed with a two-run homer off Marcus Stroman.