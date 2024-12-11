Jeff Grimes hired as Wisconsin's offensive coordinator following 1 season at Kansas

''We're excited to welcome Coach Grimes to our staff,'' Fickell said. ''He has experience at the highest level of college football and a proven record of success everywhere he's been. He has shown the ability to evaluate athletes and build a scheme around the strengths of his personnel. He'll bring a multiplicity of offense that balances a hard-nosed run game with a vertical passing attack. I'm looking forward to working with him and his impact on our young men.''