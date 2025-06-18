Jeezy reflects on the legacy of his commercial debut, the classic 'Thug Motivation 101'

NEW YORK — When Jeezy released his commercial debut two decades ago, he prepared a contingency plan in case his musical aspirations weren't achieved.
''You don't know if you're going to be around in 20 years,'' said the drug dealer-turned-rap legend. ''The streets change fast. But it's also a safe haven, too, 'cause it was like, ‘OK, well, if it doesn't work, maybe I can go back.'''
But there would be no need: ''Let's Get It: Thug Motivation 101'' was met with monumental success. The album, deemed a classic by critics and fans, detailed the Atlanta rapper's navigation of the drug trade and street life. It debuted at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 with singles like ''Soul Survivor'' featuring Akon — which reached No. 4 on the Hot 100 — and ''Go Crazy,'' featuring a Jay-Z verse many consider one of his greatest.
With distinctive ad-libs as memorable as his vivid storytelling, Jeezy displayed his gift of motivation, inspiring a vast cross-section of fans.
''The music and the words resonated so well because they came from a real place. I wasn't trying to entertain — I was trying to reach," said the ''My President'' rapper, who has built a business empire consisting of real estate and partnerships.
In honor of the album's 20th anniversary, Jeezy is launching his ''TM:101 Live'' tour on June 27 in Miami, encouraging fans to come sharply dressed for the upscale performances. The Color of Noize Orchestra will back him, along with guest DJ Drama from their acclaimed ''Trap or Die'' mixtape.
Jeezy spoke with the Associated Press about the album's legacy, social media discourse surrounding him and ex-wife Jeannie Mai, and his infamous snowman shirts that were banned at schools over accusations of promoting drug culture. This conversation has been edited for clarity and brevity.
AP: It's hard to describe the magnitude of ''TM:101'' when it dropped. What was that time like?