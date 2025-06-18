Jeezy reflects on the legacy of his commercial debut, the classic 'Thug Motivation 101'

JEEZY: I just had this feeling that — if I could just get it out — that it would be life-changing for me. So, there was a lot of things I was up against at that time and I must say personally, that was probably the most adversity I ever faced. … I tore my vocal cords because I had polyps on my vocal cords and didn't know it. And then around the same time, I was hit with Bell's palsy. And around that time, the album got leaked.