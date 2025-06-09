Sports

Jeevan Badwal scores 1st MLS goal, Whitecaps beat short-handed Sounders 3-0

Jeevan Badwal scored his first career goal in the 40th minute, Daniel Ríos added his first goal of the season and the Vancouver Whitecaps beat the Seattle Sounders 2-0 on Sunday night to extend their unbeaten streak to 10 games.

The Associated Press
June 9, 2025 at 3:15AM

VANCOUVER, British Columbia — Jeevan Badwal scored his first career goal in the 40th minute, Daniel Ríos added his first goal of the season and the Vancouver Whitecaps beat the Seattle Sounders 2-0 on Sunday night to extend their unbeaten streak to 10 games.

Nouhou Tolo — known simply as ''Nouhou'' — and Jon Bell were shown a red cards in the 51st minute and 55th minutes and Seattle (7-6-5) played two-men down the rest of the way.

Vancouver (10-1-5) is the points leader in all of MLS with 35 and averages a league-high 2.19 points per game.

Badwal, a 19-year-old homegrown in his second MLS season, poked in a first-touch finish to give Vancouver a 1-0 lead.

Ríos slipped a rising shot from outside the area between two defenders and inside the left post to make it 2-0 in the 70th and 36-year-old Damir Kreilach came on in 74th minute, his first appearance of the season, and converted from the penalty spot to cap the scoring in the 88th.

Seattle had 54% possession but was outshot 13-7, 5-0 on target.

Stefan Frei had two saves for the Sounders.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/soccer

about the writer

about the writer

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

More from Sports

See More

Sports

Denis Bouanga's 1 goal, 2 assists help LAFC beat Sporting KC 3-1

Denis Bouanga had a goal and two assists, Eddie Segura scored his first goal since 2020 and Los Angeles FC extended its unbeaten streak to nine games with a 2-1 win over Sporting Kansas City on Sunday night.

Wolves

Game 2: Thunder open another big lead and keep control, topping Pacers 123-107 to even NBA Finals

card image

Sports

Red Sox hit 5 home runs and overcome 2 by Judge in 11-7 win over Yankees