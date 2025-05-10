Jeanty practices for the first time as Raiders hope he's the answer to their rushing problems

HENDERSON, Nev. — Ashton Jeanty won't be able to do what he does best for quite some time — make tacklers wish they never even thought of putting a hand on him.
So not much can be read into Jeanty breaking free into the open field at the Raiders' rookies camp Friday, but Las Vegas hopes it's at least a preview of what's to come.
The Raiders placed a lot of faith in Jeanty, the Heisman Trophy runner-up out of Boise State, by drafting him sixth last month. He was the highest-drafted running back since the New York Giants took Saquon Barkley second in 2018.
Jeanty also received a four-year, $35.9 million contract that includes a $22.7 million signing bonus, his agent, Henry Organ, said. His $8.97 million annual salary is the 11th-highest among running backs, according to Over the Cap.
He called it a ''lifelong dream'' to even be in an NFL rookies practice.
"So to finally be out here, get to work with the team, it's just exciting,'' Jeanty said.
Jeanty fits the profile of a Pete Carroll-coached team. Carroll relied on a similar type of back in Seattle, and Marshawn Lynch was instrumental in the Seahawks making back-to-back Super Bowls and winning one. His rugged running style and 5-foot-11 inch, 215-pound frame made tackling him an often painful experience for defenders.
At 5-8, 211, Jeanty used a similar bruising style in leading the nation with 2,601 yards and 29 touchdowns. More telling, he rushed for 1,970 yards after contact, which by itself would have led the FBS.