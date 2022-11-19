UNCASVILLE, Conn. — Berrick JeanLouis scored 23 points as Iona beat Vermont 71-50 on Friday night.
JeanLouis added five rebounds for the Gaels (2-1). Daniss Jenkins scored 20 points and added eight rebounds. Walter Clayton Jr. shot 6 for 13, including 1 for 7 from beyond the arc to finish with 14 points.
The Catamounts (1-4) were led in scoring by Dylan Penn, who finished with 10 points. Perry Smith Jr. added eight points for Vermont. Nick Fiorillo also put up eight points.
NEXT UP
Iona next plays Sunday against Santa Clara on the road, and Vermont will visit Yale on Tuesday.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Gophers
Rival Wisconsin hands No. 1 Gophers women's hockey team first conference loss of season
The Gophers saw their unbeaten streak against the Badgers end at five games.
Sports
Bills beat Browns 31-23 after snow shifts game to Motor City
The Buffalo Bills dug out of their snowy homes and got their groove back in the Motor City.
Gophers
Gophers receive verbal commitment from Texas prep defensive tackle Theorin Randle
The 6-1, 282-pounder is a three-star recruit from Shadow Creek High School in Pearland, Texas. He originally committed to Washington State.
Sports
Heinicke wins starting job after Commanders top Texans 23-10
After Taylor Heinicke led the Washington Commanders to yet another win, coach Ron Rivera made the announcement that had become inevitable: Heinicke is no longer the backup to Carson Wentz.
Sports
English scores 17 to lead McNeese past Lamar 66-57
Trae English scored 17 points as McNeese beat Lamar 66-57 on Sunday night.