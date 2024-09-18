Jean Smart, Ariana Grande, Michael Keaton among hosts for 'SNL' season 50

The rest of the hosts and musical guests — save breakout sensation Chappell Roan, who will make her musical guest debut in November — are returning to the series. Comedian Nate Bargatze, who hosted last October to great success, thanks to a sketch where he played George Washington, will host again Oct. 5, with Coldplay as the musical guest. Coldplay has previously performed on the show seven times, and will ring in the eighth right after the band's newest album, ''Moon Music,'' releases.