Jean "Jeano" Ticarro and his family had a harrowing escape as war refugees from South Vietnam as it fell to communist forces in 1975.

He ended up in the Twin Cities, where he worked as a truck driver, security guard and factory worker to support his wife and four young kids. But he eventually built a career using the skills he learned in culinary school in Paris.

Ticarro became a longtime Twin Cities chef, heading up kitchens in local hotels, country clubs and at the Chanhassen Dinner Theatres, where he once moonlighted in an acting role in a musical.

The Plymouth resident died Aug. 12. He was 74.

Ticarro, who had a Filipino father and a Vietnamese mother, was born in Cambodia and attended French Catholic boarding schools in Saigon.

Fluent in French, English and Vietnamese, he worked as a translator for U.S. forces fighting in the Vietnam War. He studied philosophy in college but later went to Paris to attend culinary school, where he trained to be pastry chef.

As South Vietnamese resistance against North Vietnamese forces crumbled following the pullout of American troops in 1973, Ticarro returned to Vietnam to try to get his wife and children out of the country.

"My dad said we had no choice but to leave because he had worked so closely for the U.S. military," according to a memoir written by his daughter Caroline Ticarro.

But his connections with the U.S. forces turned out to be the family's ticket out of the country. In a chaotic helicopter evacuation in April 1975, Ticarro, his wife and his four small children fled the country with few possessions. They were put on a ship bound for the Philippines that left Vietnamese waters April 29, 1975, the day before the fall of Saigon.

By November of that year, the family arrived in the Twin Cities after being sponsored by a Minneapolis church.

Ticarro's son, Charles Ticarro, doesn't remember seeing his father much when he was young because his father worked so many jobs. But Ticarro eventually launched a culinary career by landing a job as a pastry chef at the former Hotel Sofitel in Bloomington.

He would later work as the executive chef at the Edinburgh USA golf course in Brooklyn Park and the Chanhassen Dinner Theatres. Chanhassen once even put him on the stage in a small role as a French-speaking Polynesian man in a production of "South Pacific."

Ticarro also worked at the Amfac Hotels, Aramark catering and helped open Outrigger Hotels restaurants in Hawaii.

"Being a chef was what he loved the most," Caroline Ticarro said.

His children said he had an outgoing personality, a bellowing voice and a French accent. He sang Guns N' Roses songs in the kitchen and coined his own phrases like "puppy chow" for food that wasn't cooked to his standards or "cheese and rice" as a substitute for swearing.

"He could talk and talk and talk, 10 stories all at once," Charles Ticarro said.

Two of his sons also became chefs. The day he died of a brain aneurysm, Ticarro had been working at the restaurant at the Royal Club golf course in Lake Elmo alongside his son Christian, who is the executive chef there.

His daughter, Caroline, founded a nonprofit, catalystfoundation.org, that combats human trafficking in Vietnam.

Charles Ticarro became a major in the Minnesota National Guard. His service was inspired by something his father once told him about the family's immigrant experience: "America does not owe you one thing. We owe America everything."

Ticarro is survived by his wife, Le Hoa Ticarro; sons Charles of Brooklyn Park; Christian of Blaine; Christophe "Duppy" of Skagway, Alaska; daughter Caroline of Portland, Ore.; and seven grandchildren.

A memorial gathering will be scheduled later.

