JD Vance once said conspiracy theories were idiotic. As Trump's VP pick he is embracing them

Mike Pence and Liz Cheney are examples of what can happen to those who refuse to embrace such ideas. Pence, Trump's former vice president, refused to go along with the scheme to overturn the 2020 election, ensuring his run in the 2024 GOP presidential primary went nowhere. Former Rep. Cheney came under assault from Trump and his allies after she helped lead the House investigation into his role in the insurrection. She was stripped of her leadership role in Congress and lost her House seat to a Trump-endorsed candidate in the Republican primary.