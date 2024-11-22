JD Vance is leaving the Senate for the vice presidency. That's set off a scramble for his Ohio seat

While Vance's departure also offers DeWine an opportunity to alleviate a bottleneck at the top of Ohio Republicans' political pecking order, where Lt. Gov. Jon Husted and Attorney General Dave Yost are preparing to face off for governor in 2026, that appears unlikely. Husted is well into building his campaign organization, and Yost has said he would decline the appointment if offered. DeWine — a 77-year-old former U.S. senator term-limited in 2026 — also has said he would not appoint himself.