Nebraska receiver and former Eden Prairie standout JD Spielman has entered the NCAA’s transfer portal, according to multiple reports.
Spielman, whose father is Vikings general manager Rick Spielman, took a personal leave from Nebraska’s program in March.
He has one year of eligibility remaining and currently ranks third on Nebraska’s all-time list for receptions (170) and receiving yards (2,546).
The 5-9, 180-pound slot receiver has eight career games with 100 or more receiving yards and also has returned punts and kickoffs for Nebraska.
