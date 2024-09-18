JD Souther, who helped write ‘New Kid in Town,' ‘Heartache Tonight' and other Eagles hits, has died

When he was inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame in 2013, Souther was described as ''a principal architect of the Southern California sound and a major influence on a generation of songwriters.'' He was also at the heart of the social scene, his girlfriends including Ronstadt, Joni Mitchell and Stevie Nicks, who in a 1982 interview with High Times magazine remembered him as ''very, very, very male chauvinistic and very sweet and cute and wonderful but very Texas.''