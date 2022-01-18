BEIJING — JD.com Inc., China's biggest online retailer, and Canadian e-commerce service Shopify announced a strategic cooperation Tuesday to give independent U.S. merchants access to JD.com's 550 million customers.
The companies said the tie-up would allow U.S. brands to start selling in China in three to four weeks compared with up to a year typically required to launch cross-border sales.
The service will take advantage of JD's network of 1,300 warehouse and 200,000 delivery personnel in China, the companies said. They said it will provide translation and other support.
JD.com reported sales rose 33% over a year earlier to 218.7 billion yuan ($34.4 billion) in its latest quarter.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Business
Business
JD, Shopify to help US merchants sell in China
JD.com Inc., China's biggest online retailer, and Canadian e-commerce service Shopify announced a strategic cooperation Tuesday to give independent U.S. merchants access to JD.com's 550 million customers.
Nation
Texas synagogue hostage-taker had stayed in area shelters
An armed man who took four people hostage during a 10-hour standoff at a Texas synagogue had spent time in area homeless shelters in the two weeks leading up to the attack, and was dropped off at one by someone he appeared to know.
Business
Millennial Money: What to do if you buy now, can't pay later
Buy now, pay later" can be a convenient payment method. But if you don't factor the recurring payments into your budget, it can get messy.
Business
Malta legislator becomes 3rd female EU Parliament president
Roberta Metsola, a Christian Democrat from Malta, was elected president of the European Union's parliament Tuesday, putting women in three of the four biggest jobs in the 27-nation bloc.
World
Satellite photos show aftermath of Abu Dhabi oil site attack
Satellite photos obtained by The Associated Press on Tuesday appear to show the aftermath of a fatal attack on an oil facility in the capital of the United Arab Emirates claimed by Yemen's Houthi rebels.