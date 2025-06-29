Jazz Age at Yankee Stadium as Chisholm sparks Yankees at plate, on defense and in clubhouse

NEW YORK — The Jazz Age is in full swing at Yankee Stadium.
Whether with his bat, his glove, his arm or his smile, Jazz Chisholm Jr. is energizing the New York Yankees and their fans.
Chisholm hit a second-inning, go-ahead homer and a bases-loaded triple while making three sparkling defensive plays at third base Sunday in a 12-5 romp over the Athletics.
''That's why we got him. That's what the Yankees do. They go after guys that are going to make an impact,'' said New York captain Aaron Judge, who homered twice to reach 30 for the sixth time.
Chisholm is batting .318 with six homers, 18 RBIs and four stolen bases since returning from strained right oblique on June 3, raising his season totals to .242 with 13 homers, 35 and 10 steals in 53 games.
''I feel like me. I feel I'm back in my era, that I was younger just going out there and just hitting, just not worrying about stuff," the 27-year-old said. "Just not worrying by my swing, not worrying about striding too far. Everything just feels good and I'm just going.''
After a four-RBI night against Boston in his fourth game back, Chisholm made the unusual assertion he was thriving by giving 70% effort and not stressing.
With New York seeking to reopen a 1 1/2-game AL East lead two days into the second half, he drove a first-pitch sinker from former Yankee Luis Severino into the right-field seats for a 1-0, second-inning lead. Ever exuberant, he raised his right hand and made a peace sign toward the Yankees bullpen after rounding first.