BOSTON — Boston Celtics star forward Jayson Tatum started in his team's marque early-season matchup against the Milwaukee Bucks on Wednesday night after being listed as questionable because of an illness.
Tatum was coming off a season-high 45-point effort in the Celtics' overtime loss in Charlotte on Monday.
Coach Joe Mazzulla didn't have any update when he met the media about 95 minutes before the scheduled start, but Tatum was in his customary spot in the lineup.
The game features two of the top three teams in the Eastern Conference. Boston owns the top spot with an 11-3 record. The Bucks are tied with Philadelphia at 10-4.
