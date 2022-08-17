TORONTO — Blue Jays right-hander Ross Stripling lost his bid for a perfect game when Orioles outfielder Cedric Mullins singled to center on the first pitch of the seventh inning.
Stripling was activated from the injured list before Wednesday's game. He had been sidelined by a sore right hip.
The 32-year-old Stripling was replaced by Yimi Garcia with one out in the seventh. He matched a season high by striking out seven.
Orioles right-hander Austin Voth held Toronto hitless until Danny Jansen's two-out single in the third.
There was no score in the game going into the bottom of the seventh.
___
More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Sports
BMW Championship a pivotal playoff event on unfamiliar turf
Justin Thomas is among the few who have experience at Wilmington Country Club.
Sports
Jays RHP Stripling loses perfect game on Mullins hit in 7th
Blue Jays right-hander Ross Stripling lost his bid for a perfect game when Orioles outfielder Cedric Mullins singled to center on the first pitch of the seventh inning.
Sports
Jay Lietzau's Canterbury line for Thursday, Aug. 18
Post time: 5 p.m. Lock of the day: Birdie Machine (3rd race). Value play of the day: If You Want It (2nd race). Big score:…
Sports
AP source: LeBron James inks 2-year extension with Lakers
LeBron James has agreed to a two-year, $97.1 million contract extension through the 2024-25 season with the Los Angeles Lakers, a person with knowledge of the deal told The Associated Press on Wednesday.
Vikings
Cousins returns to Vikings after bout with COVID-19
Saying "there's always a little bit more juice" during joint practices, the quarterback took part in the entire session against the 49ers and provided a surprisingly salty moment.