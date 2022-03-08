The cycle keeps going for Timberwolves guard Jaylen Nowell.

Nowell will be out of the rotation for a while and only play in garbage time. Then the Wolves start missing players, whether because of COVID protocols or injuries. Then Nowell is suddenly playing major minutes again – and producing.

The latest episode came Saturday when the Wolves were down Anthony Edwards and Patrick Beverley – then lost Malik Beasley to an ejection in the third quarter against Portland. It was no big deal, because Nowell filled up the stat sheet with 22 points, the first time since Feb. 1 he scored double figures.

"For me, it's easy. I just worry about what I can control," Nowell said before Monday's game. "Can't control how much time I'm going to get. I can only control the effort I give when I'm out there playing. Anything else other than the effort I'm giving and just trying to be the best teammate I can be is really none of my concern."

Nowell came to the Wolves' rescue earlier this season in December and January as they were going through COVID protocols and scored 29 in a game against Boston.

"Such a luxury to have a guy like that," coach Chris Finch said. "I think a year ago, that type of inconsistent role would've eaten him alive. He would've not been able to come in and play well when given the opportunity. This year he stayed ready and been really, really impactful for us. Just a credit to his mindset, a credit to [assistant coach] Kevin Burleson for the work he's done with him."

The Wolves have been telling Nowell to stay focused, that these times in the season are going to come up and the rotation is likely to come back around to him. He had received time in the last few games with Edwards out because of left knee tendinopathy. That focus has contributed to Nowell being able to put up points in bunches in a hurry.

"My mentality is always to be aggressive, whether I played 30 or two minutes," Nowell said. "When I get in the game, I feel like if I can make this shot, I'm putting it up."

Injury updates

Edwards missed his fourth consecutive game and guard D'Angelo Russell joined him on the bench because of bilateral hamstring soreness. Russell was a late addition to the injury report Monday afternoon and ended up missing his 15th game of the season because of injury or COVID protocols.

The other Wolves who were on the injury report – Beverley (right ankle soreness), Taurean Prince (back spasms) and Naz Reid (right hamstring contusion) – were all available.

"It's been a brutal stretch," Finch said. "Guys are carrying a lot. I was fearful of that last game, guys just dropping like flies and they were just hobbling around trying to get fresh."

The Wolves finished a set of three consecutive back to backs out of the All-Star break and they didn't make it through without those injuries. Finch did have a positive update on Edwards, who scrimmaged with other players and staff after Monday's shootaround.

"He went through a great workout," Finch said. "We just didn't feel like we wanted to risk anything tonight. So we want to get him to a certain place with his cardio and we have another couple days to do that."

