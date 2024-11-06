Jayden Daniels’ breakout season with Washington is no surprise to those who knew him before the NFL

Daniels' breakout season has come as no surprise to those who knew the San Bernadino, California, native during stints at Arizona State and then LSU, where he blossomed into the 2023 Heisman Trophy winner and the second pick in the draft. Teammates turned friends and coaches over the years have seen a player determined to be the best and a person humble enough to make these past nine weeks look like just the start of a lengthy career with no limit on what Daniels could accomplish.