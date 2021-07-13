Post time: 5 p.m. Lock of the day: Love the Nest (3rd race). Value play of the day: Dark Solution (7th race). Big score: 50-cent Pick 5 ticket—Race 5, (5/1,2,4,5,6/2,3,7/6,8,9/6,7), $45.

1 4½ furlongs. State bred. Fillies. 2-year-olds. Maiden special weight. Purse: $35,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Minkota Joy (R. Fuentes, Rengstorf) 118/4-1

2: She's My Warrior (Quinonez, Padilla) 118/3-1

3: Bird Feather (Harr, Bethke) 118/12-1

4: Speedy Enough (Lindsay, Van Winkle) 118/8-1

5: Sleepless Nights (Juarez Jr., Rarick) 118/8-1

6: Lock It Down (Hamilton, Berndt) 118/2-1

7: Shezonezestreet (Eikleberry, Bravo) 118/9-2

SHE'S MY WARRIOR gets a nice post as the first turn comes up quickly. Her brother, Thealligatorhunter, is fast and won on debut. Fast works and top jockey signal readiness. LOCK IT DOWN has two bullets in last two workouts in preparation for her debut. In the very capable hand of Berndt who wins at 26% with first-time-starters. MINKOTA JOY in the only runner with experience and gets the one hole.

2 5 furlongs on turf. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Starter optional claiming: $5,000. Purse: $17,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Royal Privacy (R. Fuentes, Richard) 122/9-5

2: College Party (Eikleberry, Litfin) 122/5-2

3: Game Loading (Valenzuela, Stuart) 122/6-1

4: Rocktizway (Canchari, Velazquez) 122/8-1

5: Man U (Quinonez, Biehler) 122/5-1

6: Fair Challenge (Wade, Diodoro) 122/9-2

COLLEGE PARTY has tremendous early speed and when he is loose on the lead, he gets brave. Expecting him to be in that position today and play catch me if you can. ROYAL PRIVACY has done nothing wrong at Canterbury this year winning both starts with drastically different running styles. Unlike his last start, he'll need to break alertly today. FAIR CHALLENGE tries the turf for the first time and is well-bred for it.

3 4½ furlongs. State-bred. Fillies. 2-year-olds. Maiden special weight. Purse: $35,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Minnesota Red (Hernandez, Van Winkle) 118/12-1

2: Doctor Oscar (Lindsay, Van Winkle) 118/8-1

3: Magic Revolution (Harr, Bethke) 118/12-1

4: Bootleggin Posse (Valenzuela, Bravo) 118/8-1

5: Love the Nest (Eikleberry, Berndt) 118/2-1

6: Nu Nu (Butler, Raven) 118/7-2

7: Silent Sailor (Wade, Biehler) 118/5-1

8: North Arm Bay (Negron, Bethke) 118/9-2

LOVE THE NEST was a $105K Keeneland sales purchase last September and debuts for Berndt. Both of his siblings won their first starts and his bullet works jump off the page. SILENT SAILOR showed speed in debut but tired late. Anticipate improvement today with the initial start and experience. BOOTLEGGIN POSSE has a nice bullet work and Bravo is always dangerous with young horses.

4 1 mile on turf. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Starter optional claiming: $4,000. Purse: $14,500.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Fullbridledphantom (L. Fuentes, Cappellucci) 122/5-2

2: Irish Major (Quinonez, Padilla) 122/9-2

3: Teddy Time (Juarez Jr., Kereluk) 122/8-1

4: Flip the Coin Jan (Valenzuela, Moreno) 122/7-2

5: My Boy Lollipop (Negron, Rarick) 122/6-1

6: Sierra Hotel (Eikleberry, Broberg) 122/5-1

7: Bankroll Ben (Arroyo, Roberts) 119/12-1

8: Flashymeister (Lindsay, Loy) 122/12-1

SIERRA HOTEL could be the controlling speed in a race lacking pace. Chased fast fractions last time out and tired late but expecting a more reasonable pace today. FULLBRIDLEDPHANTOM didn't like the footing at all last out but returns to the lawn where he dominated by five lengths last time he tried. FLIP THE COIN JAN has some nice turf wins on his resume but they came almost three years ago and last two local starts on the lawn were dull.

5 1 mile. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $7,500. Purse: $14,500.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Close to Me (R. Fuentes, Tanner Tracy) 124/9-2

2: Everybody Does It (Juarez Jr., Cappellucci) 124/5-2

3: Kimberly Frances (Chirinos, Riecken) 124/6-1

4: McGoldie (L. Fuentes, Woolley Jr.) 124/8-1

5: Yankee Pride (Lindsay, Fields) 124/12-1

6: Sneaky Dianne (Eikleberry, Livingston) 124/6-1

7: Emolga (Quinonez, Van Winkle) 124/7-2

8: Get One More (Arroyo, Rengstorf) 119/10-1

EMOLGA ships in from the competitive Gulfstream meet and gets top jock. Has tactical speed in a race lacking early speed and has hit the board in all five dirt starts. KIMBERLY FRANCES was 3-for-3 at this distance last year at Canterbury and Chirinos was aboard all those victories. Is pace dependent with her last-to-first running style. EVERYBODY DOES IT gets back to the dirt after two turf tries and goes back to the Cappellucci barn after losing her for one race.

6 1 mile on turf. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance. Purse: $31,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Samyaza (Hamilton, Robertson) 119/8-1

2: Cintarosa Ranch (Lindsay, Silva) 124/20-1

3: Go Speed Racer Go (Lara, Silva) 119/6-1

4: Super Constitution (Wade, Robertson) 124/3-1

5: J P Warrior (Juarez Jr., Biehler) 124/5-1

6: Doodle Time (Wade, Robertson) 124/5-2

7: Gainer (R. Fuentes, Donlin Jr.) 119/12-1

8: Bayou Gem (Quinonez, Rengstorf) 119/9-2

9: Bayou Prospector (Eikleberry, Bravo) 124/4-1

10: Public Safety (Valenzuela, Rosin) 124/10-1BAYOU PROSPECTOR appears he's dealing with some physical issues with many breaks in his running lines but when he's healthy, he's pretty good. Guessing he's feeling good with a string of nice workouts leading up to this. DOODLE TIME has been competitive in both of his local turf starts and changes to the uber hot Wade today. BAYOU GEM has some upside as a three-year-old and tries turf for the first time. Will attempt to beat the top pick which happens to be his uncle.

7 7½ furlongs. Turf. State-bred. 3-year-olds and up. Maiden special weight. Purse: $35,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Itwasthedevilsidea (Valenzuela, Stuart) 124/8-1

2: Macho Rapido (Butler, Rengstorf) 124/8-1

3: Out Run'm (Mawing, Rampadarat) 119/20-1

4: Mystifier (Quinonez, Biehler) 119/5-1

5: Sr. Bom Bon (Lara, Silva) 119/15-1

6: Dark Solution (Negron, Weir) 124/12-1

7: Feeding Frenzy (Eikleberry, Berndt) 119/2-1

8: Loring Park (Hamilton, Berndt) 119/3-1

9: Pirate Bird (Wade, Biehler) 119/10-1

10: Hismuddawasamudda (Hernandez, Rengstorf) 119/15-1

DARK SOLUTION was pressured on the front-end through blistering early fractions in his first try around two-turns. Put away the other speed but couldn't hold off the closers. Less speed today and a half-furlong less to deal with. FEEDING FRENZY will be the deserving favorite but has failed in that role in last two. Was blocked at the top of the stretch in last but still managed second. MYSTIFIER raced well off the layoff in his last race. Seemed to appreciate the move to the turf.

8 330 yards. State-bred. 2-year-olds. Maiden. Purse: $19,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Bring Back My Vodka (Escobedo, Olmstead) 124/3-1

2: Cuervo On Rocks (Goodwin, Velazquez) 124/6-1

3: Eos Apolitical Bunny (Martinez, Hardy) 124/5-2

4: Holly Jess Is Sweet (Valenzuela, Swan) 124/10-1

5: Pr Little Miss Guns (Harr, Wilson) 124/12-1

6: Tomi Guns (Frink, McDaniel) 124/12-1

7: Jjs Full Moon (Pinon, Weidner) 124/9-2

8: Wild West Lady (Dominguez, Stein) 124/5-1

EOS APOLITICAL BUNNY hopped at the start and then had a rough trip in local debut. A clean start today is the key. BRING BACK MY VODKA had her career debut at Remington but thinking that was just a prep for today. Should improve today. WILD WEST LADY broke slowly in debut for capable trainer. Expect second start to be better.

9 250 yards. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $10,000. Purse: $10,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Lota Beau (Martinez, Hybsha) 125/8-1

2: Chicksfabulouscorona (Packer, Lawrence) 127/2-1

3: Girl Like You (Dominguez, Stein) 125/3-1

4: Wes Brook Blu (Goodwin, Michel-Valverde) 125/9-2

5: My Louisiana Girl (Snodgrass, Livingston) 125/6-1

6: Dugan Chapel Baby (Harr, Hybsha) 125/7-2

CHICKSFABULOUSCORONA produced two third place finishes and nice speed figures at Canterbury last summer. Races well off the layoff. GIRL LIKE YOU drops in class after a game effort in last and has a win here. DUGAN CHAPEL BABY has run speed figures to fit with this group but needs to finish stronger.

10 350 yards. State-bred. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance. Purse: $20,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Db Quick Sam (Frink, Livingston) 127/2-1

2: Johnee B (Pinon, Weidner) 127/4-1

3: Favorite Gramma (Harr, Livingston) 127/9-2

4: Moonin the Class (Escobedo, Olmstead) 125/5-1

5: Myownersbroke (Goodwin, Wilson) 127/9-5

MYOWNERSBROKE is third off the layoff and just missed in last. Another step forward today gets the prize. DB QUICK SAM has finished behind the top pick in two local starts. Can he reverse that trend today? MOONIN THE CLASS just broke her maiden and will be tested for class today facing winners for the first time.