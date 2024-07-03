Post time: 1 p.m. Lock of the day: Baby Doll Peach (6th race). Value play of the day: Total Surprise (5th race). Big score: 50-cent Pick 5 ticket— Race 1, (3,5,7/1,3,5,10/6,7/1,2,3,9/4), $48.00.

1 6 furlongs. State bred. Open. 3-, 4- and 5-year-olds. Maiden claiming: $7,500. Purse: $12,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Carpe Gold (Rodriguez, Bethke)119/3-1

2: Ridin Solo (Gallardo, Bethke)119/5-1

3: Zenyarty Bones (Carmona, Robertson)114/4-1

4: Ll's Classy Dude (Arroyo, McKinley)124/9-2

5: Straitfromtheduece (Fuentes, Biehler)119/8-1

6: Last Stand (Morales, Smith)119/12-1

7: Ka Pow (Barandela, Smith)124/5-2

ZENYARTY BONES (3) drops drastically in class, returns to state-breds, cuts back in distance and looks to be the controlling speed. Sound like a recipe for victory for the top barn. KA POW (7) has run his race in all three start this year, hang in the back of the pack and make one late run. Expecting those same tactics. STRAITFROMTHEDUECE (5) has popped and stopped in both starts this year. May be involved early.

2 1 mile on turf. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance optional claiming: $20,000. Purse: $30,500.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Table for Two (Fuentes, Fuentes)124/4-1

2: Hold Your Applause (Valenzuela, Kenney)117/6-1

3: Arrest (Pena, Silva, Jr.)122/5-1

4: North Arm Bay (Rodriguez, Bethke)122/8-1

5: House of Lords (Da Silva, Silva, Jr.)122/3-1

6: Bayou Benny (Carmona, Scherer)117/10-1

7: Ricky Bobby (Gallardo, Rosin)122/3-1

8: Crocodilehunter (Quinonez, Padilla)122/8-1

9: Divine Leader (Roman, Padilla)122/6-1

10: Slim Slow Slider (Gallardo, Westermann)122/12-1

ARREST (3) has been in good form in his last four starts on the grass including two victories down in the desert. Didn't run his typical race in last but the ground was soft. May excel on firm footing. TABLE FOR TWO (1) closed nicely for a victory last out for brothers Fuentes (Luis-jockey/Rueben-trainer). Should get a good trip from the rail. SLIM SLOW SLIDER (10) will need a quick early pace to set up his closing kick.

3 1 mile. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $5,000. Purse: $13,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Big Pete (Harr, Rengstorf)122/10-1

2: Calzone (Ceballos, Rarick)122/9-2

3: Panzer Pride (Fuentes, Rarick)122/5-2

4: Summer All Year (Roman, Padilla)122/12-1

5: Grunder (Quinonez, Rengstorf)122/10-1

6: Infinite Moro (Carmona, Rengstorf)117/5-1

7: Tiger Hunter (Rodriguez, Woolley, Jr.)122/9-5

TIGER HUNTER (7) has tactical speed and an outside post which is always advantageous. His three career wins have come at this distance and is in good form just missing three-in-a-row in last. INFINITE MORO (6) returns to the dirt after a try on the sod. Hasn't won in awhile but the leading barn will have him ready. BIG PETE (1) also returns to the dirt and the jockey brought home a 50/1 and 35/1 winners on Saturday.

4 5 furlongs on turf. Fillies and mares. 3-, 4- and 5-year-olds. Maiden special weight. Purse: $29,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Smarty Be Good (Bailey, Robertson)119/6-1

2: Backstage Pass (Valenzuela, Rosin)124/12-1

3: Summer Russ (Fuentes, Kenney)119/10-1

4: Mia Is Short (Barajas, Silva)119/15-1

5: Red Volta (Harr, Cline)119/8-1

6: Abingdon Road (Quinonez, Rengstorf)124/6-1

7: Zongs Irish Frost (Lindsay, Cline)124/10-1

8: Valhalla Vixen (Carmona, Robertson)114/4-1

9: Ha Ha Gloria (Gallardo, Rosin)124/5-2

10: Fresh Breeze (Roman, Biehler)124/8-1

HA HA GLORIA (9) began her career with stops in Ireland, California and Illinois. Her speed figures dominate this field and the barn has done little wrong to start this meet. BACKSTAGE PASS (2) showed speed and faded badly in her two career starts down in Prairie Meadows on the dirt. Her sibling really improved when trying turf for the first time. SMARTY BE GOOD (1) regressed badly in last as the favorite. Maybe the surface change will wake her up.

5 1 mile. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $7,500. Purse: $14,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Redisur (Harr, Rarick)124/15-1

2: Bigfoot City (Pena, Silva, Jr.)124/5-2

3: Meet Joe (Ceballos, Kenney)124/10-1

4: Total Surprise (Roman, Williams)124/7-2

5: Il Capitano (Da Silva, Silva, Jr.)124/3-1

6: Kowboykabin (Fuentes, Rarick)124/5-1

7: Mulberry Street (Barajas, Silva)124/9-2

TOTAL SURPRISE (4) was claimed after a win in last by a barn that wins at 31% off such move. Has finished in top two in eight-of-nine starts locally and loves this distance winning four-of-six. KOWBOYKABIN (6) makes his first local start after a winter/spring campaign at the tough Oaklawn meet. Top jock is in the saddle. MULBERRY STREET (7) closed nicely for a win last out at Will Rodgers.

6 5 furlongs on turf. State bred. Fillies and mares. 3-, 4- and 5-year-olds. Maiden special weight. Purse: $33,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Grace A'lace (Ceballos, Bethke)124/4-1

2: Emeryandavery (Barandela, Donlin)119/12-1

3: Mollys Mia (Rodriguez, Bethke)119/8-1

4: Kool Karma (Roman, Berndt)119/9-2

5: Cloudless Blue (Quinonez, Padilla)119/3-1

6: Digs and Diamonds (Da Silva, Donlin)124/10-1

7: Baby Doll Peach (Valenzuela, Berndt)124/2-1

BABY DOLL PEACH (7) opened up a nice lead down the lane last out at this distance but tired late. The lack of fitness wasn't surprising after a year layoff. Should be in better shape for this try. KOOL KARMA (4) makes her debut on the grass and is well bred for it. Should be in a stalking position ready to pounce if the top pick weakens. MOLLY MIA (3) barn does well first-time on the turf and this newbie has the breeding.

7 300 yards. Open. 2-year-olds. Maiden. Purse: $14,500.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Southurn Eagle (Alvidrez, Olmstead)124/5-2

2: Moonlyte Dynasty (Vega, Olmstead)124/6-1

3: Bp April (Fonseca-Soto, Hobbs)124/2-1

4: Gf B Magic (Hernandez, Geditz, Jr.)124/7-2

5: Insyrmountable (Ramirez, Stein)124/12-1

6: Rr Runnin Jesse (Valenzuela, Olmstead)124/9-2

BP APRIL (3) improved dramatically in her first local start against Minnesota-breds. The barn has started the meet winning and a repeat performance should get the prize. MOONLYTE DYNASTY (2) broke from the rail in his career debut down at Remington and didn't run a step. Anticipating improvement in second start for top barn. GF B MAGIC (4) bumped at the break in first local start. Needs to break alertly.

8 300 yards. Open. 2-year-olds. Maiden. Purse: $14,500.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Shez Real Relentless (Ramirez, Stein)124/15-1

2: Relentless Mogul (Vega, Olmstead)124/9-2

3: Six Royal Debits (Harr, Geditz, Jr.)124/12-1

4: Relentless Rocket (Alvidrez, Olmstead)124/9-5

5: I Told U Twice (Fonseca-Soto, Hobbs)124/3-1

6: Coronado Dreamer (Valenzuela, Olmstead)124/4-1

7: Gf Lady Gisele (Wood, Geditz, Jr.)124/6-1

RELENTLESS ROCKET (4) just missed in two attempts in Oklahoma while being bet down in both. His speed figures dominate this field and Olmstead runners usually show steady improvement. CORONADO DREAMER (6) is another Olmstead runner and had a nice second after breaking from the rail in her career debut. I TOLD U TWICE (5) is improving for a high percentage barn.