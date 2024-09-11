Jay Lietzau’s Thursday Canterbury line

JONNY B GONEY (1) ran evenly in his first turf try while sprinting in last. Drew the rail for his first time around two-turns so should be able to save ground early while leading or tracking the pacesetters. CROSS THE CAUSEWAY (8) broke his maiden impressively last summer than was unseen for a year. Claimed out of last by a barn that wins with 36% with the move. STAR MISSION (10) been close recently but hasn’t won in quite a while.