Post time: 5 p.m. Lock of the day: Loring Park (1st race). Value play of the day: Jonny B Goney (5th race). Big score: 50-cent Pick 5 ticket— Race 1, (2/1,2,3,4,5/3,9/2,3,4,6,7/1,8), $50.00.
Jay Lietzau’s Thursday Canterbury line
Get the inside info from the Star Tribune’s handicapper to help pick the winners on Thursday’s racing card at the Shakopee track.
1 11⁄16 miles on turf. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $7,500. Purse: $14,000.
#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds
1: Mark in Greeley (Harr, Rengstorf)123/8-1
2: Loring Park (Gallardo, Bethke)123/7-2
3: Zumurudee (Morales, Woolley, Jr.)123/20-1
4: War Chest (Carmona, Rengstorf)118/8-1
5: Coastal Waters (Da Silva, Silva, Jr.)123/5-2
6: Inesperado (Fuentes, Fuentes)123/5-1
7: Cibertruck (Rodriguez, Danger)123/6-1
8: Sarge’s Sermon (Quinonez, Biehler)123/9-2
LORING PARK (2) looks to be the lone speed of the race. Gallardo will attempt to break alertly while capitalizing on his inside position to control the early pace and dare them to catch him. SARGE’S SERMON (8) would welcome a hot early pace to set up his late closing kick but that may not materialize today. COASTAL WATERS (5) is often in the mix but rarely wins. Expecting similar results here.
2 6 furlongs. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance optional claiming: $12,500. Purse: $30,000.
#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds
1: Dream Nap (Carmona, Robertson)112/5-1
2: Miss Jeopardy (Gallardo, Rosin)117/7-2
3: Sea Level (Fuentes, Biehler)121/2-1
4: O’Babe (Quinonez, Scherer)121/9-2
5: Amaretto Di Amore (Harr, Kereluk)123/5-2
6: Mia Baby (Rodriguez, Fields)121/12-1
MISS JEOPARDY (2) was claimed for $40K out of her last race down at Churchill Downs for the powerful Rosin barn. Bullet workout on August 18th shows she’s ready to fire fresh off the short layoff. DREAM NAP (1) hit the ground running winning her first two career starts in Chicago. Question shipping the Illinois-bred in for this race? SEA LEVEL (3) returns after a career high speed figure victory but can she repeat that effort.
3 1 mile on turf. State bred. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance. Purse: $34,000.
#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds
1: Wild Time (Carmona, Robertson)118/9-2
2: Red’s Mr Z (Ceballos, Rarick)123/20-1
3: Catrick (Quinonez, VanWinkle)119/8-1
4: Ramblingamblinman (Fuentes, Riecken)123/8-1
5: Whodoesitbetter (Gallardo, Riecken)123/10-1
6: Gabriel’s Legend (Harr, Donlin, Jr.)123/5-1
7: Commissioner Oscar (Roman, Berndt)119/7-2
8: Da Ghost (Arroyo, Rhone)123/12-1
9: Victorious Vanda (Rodriguez, Berndt)119/5-2
VICTORIOUS VANDA (9) stepped on the lawn for the first time in last and the results were encouraging. Gets back on the weeds for a barn that excels with this type. The outside post and his tactical speed give him options. CATRICK (3) graduated three back at a huge price. Hasn’t done much since but has gained experience. WILD TIME (1) hits the board regularity but tends to hang when it matters.
4 5 furlongs. State bred. Fillies. 2-year-olds. Maiden special weight. Purse: $33,000.
#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds
1: Cocalina (Da Silva, Miller)118/8-1
2: Gophers Axe (Quinonez, Padilla)118/3-1
3: Pepper N Mint (Carmona, Woolley, Jr.)113/4-1
4: Vintage Port (Gallardo, Rosin)118/7-2
5: Take Charge Lilah (Harr, Bethke)118/10-1
6: Dashing Darling (Barajas, Silva)118/10-1
7: Flatter Me Baby (Rodriguez, Bethke)118/5-2
PEPPER N MINT (3) had a rough trip as the favorite in last breaking a little flat-footed and getting forced extremely wide around the turn. If she breaks cleanly for Carmona, she could be tough to catch. FLATTER ME BABY (7) finished second in a stakes race in last and now faces maidens again. Strictly the one to beat but must overcome the outside post. VINTAGE PORT (4) adds blinkers and retains Gallardo.
5 1 mile on turf. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $10,000. Purse: $14,500.
#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds
1: Jonny B Goney (Harr, Berndt)119/8-1
2: Mystifier (Rodriguez, Rosin)123/4-1
3: Color Me Legendary (Morales, Gomez)123/12-1
4: Ll’s Classy Dude (Arroyo, McKinley)123/20-1
5: Supreme Leader (Carmona, Silva)114/6-1
6: Mr. Cougar (Pena, Westermann)123/15-1
7: Cowboy Cause (Da Silva, Litfin)119/5-1
8: Cross the Causeway (Fuentes, Martinez)123/4-1
9: Bluejay Way (Quinonez, VanWinkle)119/8-1
10: Star Mission (Wolff, Wolff)123/8-1
JONNY B GONEY (1) ran evenly in his first turf try while sprinting in last. Drew the rail for his first time around two-turns so should be able to save ground early while leading or tracking the pacesetters. CROSS THE CAUSEWAY (8) broke his maiden impressively last summer than was unseen for a year. Claimed out of last by a barn that wins with 36% with the move. STAR MISSION (10) been close recently but hasn’t won in quite a while.
6 6 furlongs. Fillies. 2-year-olds. Maiden special weight. Purse: $29,000.
#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds
1: A. F. Tough One (Arroyo, McKinley)118/12-1
2: Payton’s Beauty (Harr, Cline)118/8-1
3: Gimme Mo Money (Rodriguez, Martinez)118/5-2
4: Miracle Minded (Gallardo, Rengstorf)118/5-1
5: Queen of Spirits (Williams, Goodwin)118/15-1
6: Qurbaan D Oro (Roman, Padilla)118/8-1
7: Beautiful Breeze (Fuentes, Kenney)118/9-2
8: Casually Classy (Carmona, Litfin)113/4-1
9: Just Win Baby (Quinonez, VanWinkle)118/10-1
CASUALLY CLASSY (8) was competitive in her career debut while showing speed early and tiring late. Should improve with the added experience and speed in two-year-old races is always dangerous. GIMME MO MONEY (3) also has good early speed and beat the top pick in last. Bullet workout posted since that race. MIRACLE MINDED (4) is a well-bred firster and the jockey/trainer click at 50 percent.
7 6 furlongs. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance. Purse: $14,500.
#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds
1: Without Equal (Gallardo, Lund)119/7-2
2: Mr Insensitive (Barajas, Silva)123/3-1
3: J J’s Wildcat (Arroyo, McKinley)123/12-1
4: Master of Disguise (Fuentes, Williams)119/2-1
5: Got Ghosted (Roman, Rhone)119/5-1
6: Make It Burn (Harr, Donlin)119/12-1
7: Last Stand (Carmona, Smith)114/6-1
MASTER OF DISGUISE (4) showed potent early speed going wire-to-wire for his first victory down in Texas three back. Ships north and drops in class for a high percentage barn. GOT GHOSTED (5) hasn’t sprinted since his first start of the year back in May. Cuts back in distance today and may try to wear them down late. MR INSENSITIVE (2) shortens up to one turn and will be closing late.
8 1 mile. Fillies and mares. 3-year olds and up. Allowance optional claiming: $12,500. Purse: $30,000.
#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds
1: Miz Cali (Fuentes, Donlin)121/9-2
2: Lady Astrid (Harr, Cline)121/3-1
3: Dixie Girl To (Pena, Westermann)121/12-1
4: Miwoman (Gallardo, Riecken)117/9-5
5: Aunt Alex (Quinonez, Riecken)117/5-1
6: Jewel Azul (Rodriguez, Woolley, Jr.)121/7-2
JEWEL AZUL (6) returns to the dirt after two turf races. Has two wins/one placing in last four starts on dirt at this distance. Drops in class for a trainer who does have a Kentucky Derby win under his belt. MIWOMAN (4) just missed two back in her last dirt try while closing late but that was in the slop. Her speed figures fit here. LADY ASTRID (2) freaked three back but has struggled against better.
