Jay Lietzau’s Thursday Canterbury line

TWOKO BAY (2) is well-acquainted with the Shakopee sod, having started on it 21 times and hitting the board in 13 of those starts. Just missed in last and is trending the right way third off the layoff. LORING PARK (1) also has an affinity for this course with a top three finish in 15 of 17. Speed and the rail are always dangerous at this distance. THICK HAZE (4) has won half of his 16 starts on this turf including back-to-back. Something has to give in this wide-open race.