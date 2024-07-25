Post time: 5 p.m. Lock of the day: Da Ghost (1st race). Value play of the day: Diplomatica (4th race). Big score: 50-cent Pick 5 ticket— Race 1, (1/1,6/2,4,5,6,7/5,6,7/1,5,8), $45.00.

1 1 mile. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $5,000. Purse: $12,500.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Da Ghost (Arroyo, Rhone)124/2-1

2: Capala (Fuentes, Lund)119/5-1

3: Preparedness (Harr, Cline)124/4-1

4: Ramblingamblinman (Bridgmohan, Riecken)124/12-1

5: El Tomate (Barajas, Silva)124/7-2

6: Unique Path (Carmona, Rhone)119/10-1

7: One Lucky Boy (Gallardo, Rosin)119/6-1

DA GHOST (1) made a nice move around the turn in his last race and then hung in the lane unable to pass the winner, however, he was 14-lengths clear of third place. A similar effort gets it done today. ONE LUCKY BOY (7) has tried a turf route and dirt sprint in his two local starts. Maybe a dirt route is the answer for a high percentage barn. PREPAREDNESS (3) broke her maiden in last after nine tries.

2 1 mile on turf. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $10,000. Purse: $14,500.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Cowboy Cause (Harr, Litfin)119/12-1

2: Mr. Cougar (Pena, Westermann)124/12-1

3: Ll's Classy Dude (Arroyo, McKinley)124/15-1

4: Rejection Hurts (Bridgmohan, Berndt)124/9-2

5: General Crook (Da Silva, Kereluk)119/12-1

6: My Calante (Rodriguez, Roberts)124/4-1

7: Mr Insensitive (Barajas, Silva)124/5-1

8: Wild Time (Carmona, Robertson)119/9-2

9: Mystifier (Gallardo, Rosin)124/3-1

MY CALANTE (6) was extremely competitive on the local lawn at this level last summer hitting the board in all six starts. Might need a race off the three-month layoff but should be flying late. COWBOY CAUSE (1) was closing well in the lane on the turf in last. Both local races have been promising and Harr should be able to save ground from the rail. MR INSENSITIVE (7) is coming off a win and drops in class.

3 1 mile. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $4,000. Purse: $12,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Merlin's Sister (Barandela, Bedford)124/6-1

2: Tales of Makenna (Fuentes, Hone)124/9-5

3: Folk Hero (Pena, Gomez)124/15-1

4: Keba Lucky Day (Da Silva, Kenney)124/5-1

5: Nordic Queen (Valenzuela, Roberts)124/8-1

6: Shabam (Carmona, Robertson)119/5-2

7: Child Proof (Roman, Padilla)124/6-1

CHILD PROOF (7) returns to a distance where she has won three-of-four. Drops in class and stretches out which should allow her to control the early pace, slow down the fractions and leave something in the tank for the end. TALES OF MAKENNA (2) has only tried the dirt three times with a first, second and third. Dips down to the lowest level and gets the top jock. KEBA LUCKY DAY (4) is in good form right now but the added distance is a question mark.

4 1 mile on turf. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance optional claiming: $20,000. Purse: $30,500.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Dirt Flirt (Da Silva, Silva, Jr.)122/5-1

2: Twirling Savi (Carmona, Robertson)117/10-1

3: Retired Kathy (Lindsay, VanWinkle)117/8-1

4: Twelve Stars (Bridgmohan, Martinez)122/4-1

5: Morgs World (Gallardo, Robertson)122/3-1

6: Diplomatica (Valenzuela, Martinez)122/6-1

7: Valence (Pena, Garrett)119/8-1

8: Octan (Rodriguez, Silva, Jr.)122/12-1

9: Desert Glow (Harr, Rengstorf)122/6-1

10: Sweet Amy (Gallardo, Wismer)122/10-1

DIPLOMATICA (6) was on a roll last summer on the Shakopee sod winning three and placing once. Caught a yielding turf in her last race and tired but if she's allowed an easy lead, she could be tough to catch. MORGS WORLD (5) is third off the layoff for the leading barn. Stretches out after giving a turf sprint a try in last. Gallardo stays aboard. VALENCE (7) has done nothing wrong on the surface going two-for-two. Faces tougher here.

5 6 furlongs. Open. 3-, 4- and 5-year-olds. Maiden special weight. Purse: $29,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Catalina Crush (Fuentes, Williams)119/5-2

2: Flash Humor (Barajas, Silva)124/5-1

3: Ask Arthur (Gallardo, Wismer)119/7-2

4: Beckster (Pena, Litfin)119/12-1

5: Bay Boss (Quinonez, Williams)124/8-1

6: Palace Attained (Barandela, Donlin)124/15-1

7: Maximus Maple Mo (Da Silva, Biehler)119/10-1

8: De Angelo (Carmona, Robertson)114/3-1

DE ANGELO (8) was a $410K auction purchase in March 2023. The Robertson barn excels with young horses and the two bullets out of his last three workouts indicates he's ready to go. CATALINA CRUSH (1) returns to the dirt after two near misses in turf routes. Cuts back in distance for a good barn but has had many opportunities for that allusive first win. BAY BOSS (5) backed up in the stretch in last but adding blinkers may increase his focus.

6 1 mile on turf. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $10,000. Purse: $14,500.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Performance Plus (Roman, Lopez)119/5-1

2: Lemon Meringue (Carmona, Silva)114/6-1

3: Star Mission (Wolff, Wolff)124/12-1

4: Color Me Legendary (Pena, Gomez)124/6-1

5: Without Equal (Valenzuela, Lund)119/12-1

6: Caught Off Guard (Gallardo, Berndt)119/4-1

7: Whodoesitbetter (Arroyo, Riecken)124/3-1

8: Shotcrete (Fuentes, Rushton)119/15-1

9: Kal El (Rodriguez, Bethke)124/9-2

CAUGHT OFF GUARD (6) ran exceptionally well in his last start after rearing at the start, making a big move down the backstretch and closing strongly late. A repeat effort makes him the one to beat. KAL EL (9) drops in class and has early speed which can be a lethal combination. Will see how the race develops from the outside post. WHODOESITBETTER (7) graduated in last on the turf at a long price.

7 300 yards. State bred. Open. 3-, 4- and 5-year-olds. Maiden. Purse: $17,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Brother Tommy (Harr, Livingston)125/9-2

2: Travelin Trxie (Valenzuela, Livingston)127/3-1

3: W Is the First Prize (Estrada, Wilson)125/12-1

4: Redhotmama (Hernandez, Geditz, Jr.)125/4-1

5: Kqs Dreaming (Gutierrez, Geditz, Jr.)125/7-2

6: Oliver Steel (Frink, Hanson)125/2-1

BROTHER TOMMY (1) only lost by a length to winners in a stakes race two back but then regressed in last. Needs to break alertly from the rail to get involved early. KQS DREAMING (5) has posted some speed figures that fit with these but the zero-for-eleven career record is troublesome. OLIVER STEEL (6) has only had three career starts and has improved with each attempt.

8 Canterbury Park Distaff Challenge Stakes. 400 yards. Fillies and mares. 3-year olds and up. Purse: $30,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Beep Beep Rev Rev (Alvidrez, Olmstead)127/3-1

2: Aj Fast Corona (Valenzuela, Olmstead)127/2-1

3: Fox News (Garcia, Olmstead)127/8-5

4: Corona a Saint (Hernandez, Gutierrez)127/15-1

5: Five Bar Fantasy (Harr, Livingston)127/4-1

FOX NEWS (3) starts for the powerful Olmstead barn and exits three consecutive graded states races. Will appreciate the class relief and has already banked over $187K. AJ FAST CORONA (2) won her last start in April at Remington Park but hasn't started since. Might need a race. BEEP BEEP REV REV (1) also starts for the Olmstead barn along with the top two picks. Loves the local track having won five-of-eight.

9 350 yards. Open. 2-year-olds. Maiden. Purse: $14,500.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: One Sweet Ferarri (Harr, Wilson)124/8-1

2: Insyrmountable (Ramirez, Stein)124/7-2

3: Gf B Magic (Hernandez, Geditz, Jr.)124/5-1

4: Rockie B (Frink, Hanson)124/8-1

5: Dashing Muy Macha (Garcia, Olmstead)124/9-5

6: Vf My Favorite Disco (Estrada, Stein)124/5-2

VF MY FAVORITE DISCO (6) hit the ground running in her career debut in May in Oklahoma finishing second. Has started slowly in last two. With a clean break, she should be there at the wire. DASHING MUY MACHA (5) has the most experience in the field but has yet to put it all together for the top barn. INSYRMOUNTABLE (2) just missed in the slop in last in his career best effort. Might hope for rain.