Post time: 5 p.m. Lock of the day: Whistler (2nd race). Value play of the day: Blazing Performer (7th race). Big score: 50-cent Pick 5 ticket— Race 1, (3,5,6/6/1,2,4,5,6,7/5,7/3,4,5), $54.00.

1 6 furlongs. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance optional claiming: $20,000. Purse: $30,500.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Citrus Bay (Gallardo, Tranquilino)122/5-1

2: Hi Yah (Fuentes, Williams)122/5-2

3: Euromantic (Valenzuela, Hanson)122/10-1

4: Hey Now (Harr, Kenney)122/8-1

5: Distorted Pro (Carmona, Robertson)117/9-5

6: Central Park (Pena, Silva, Jr.)122/7-2

DISTORTED PRO (5) is third off the layoff for a top barn. In great form coming into the race having won his last two including an easy victory last out. Has tactical speed to adjust to the pace. EUROMATIC (3) returns to his preferred surface after trying a turf sprint in his last off a long layoff. Has enough early speed to contend. CENTRAL PARK (6) starts for the second time for the new barn and drops in class.

2 5 furlongs on turf. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $20,000. Purse: $19,500.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Buckin Again (Valenzuela, Hanson)117/10-1

2: Lemon Meringue (Carmona, Silva)112/4-1

3: Cinco Majestic (Barajas, Silva)117/2-1

4: Rudiano (Harr, Loy)122/5-1

5: R Voo's Taboo (Da Silva, Westermann)122/8-1

6: Whistler (Fuentes, Williams)122/9-5

WHISTLER (6) graduated last summer at this specialty turf distance but hasn't tried again since. Returns to the grass after a long layoff and his June 26th workout indicates his readiness. LEMON MERINGUE (2) is bred for the distance and adds blinkers for his first local start. Will attempt to use his early speed to get involved early. RUDIANO (4) is also bred for the surface and has posted some competitive speed figures.

3 6 furlongs. Fillies and mares. 3-, 4- and 5-year-olds. Maiden claiming: $7,500. Purse: $12,500.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Prattle (Gallardo, Rosin)124/4-1

2: Wicked Hope (Arroyo, Hanson)119/6-1

3: Whistlinwithclass (Frink, Stricklen)124/12-1

4: Global Risk (Fuentes, Rarick)119/3-1

5: Shirley Sings (Roman, Rarick)119/6-1

6: Collier (Carmona, Litfin)114/5-2

7: Princess Vanellope (Da Silva, Ramaekers)119/5-1

PRINCESS VANELLOPE (7) didn't show much in her career debut but drops to the lowest maiden claiming level today. Her workouts show she might have some talent and potential upside. WICKED HOPE (2) is a first-time starter in a field that hasn't shown too much on the track. Gets Lasix for her debut. PRATTLE (1) is a high-priced auction purchase dropping to the bottom. Has some early zip.

4 7½ furlongs on turf. State bred. Open. 3-, 4- and 5-year-olds. Maiden special weight. Purse: $33,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Ridin Solo (Rodriguez, Bethke)119/15-1

2: Catrick (Valenzuela, VanWinkle)119/12-1

3: Josh's Drama (Lindsay, VanWinkle)119/8-1

4: Commissioner Oscar (Fuentes, Berndt)119/3-1

5: Rynotograce (Gallardo, Riecken)119/8-1

6: Supreme Leader (Barajas, Silva)119/12-1

7: Latin Force (Quinonez, VanWinkle)119/5-2

8: Blues Traffic (Arroyo, Rhone)124/12-1

9: Shaman Sez (Carmona, Robertson)114/9-2

10: High Ransom (Harr, Geditz, Jr.)119/15-1

RYNOTOGRACE (5) ran evenly in his career debut and posted a nice speed figure. Stretches out around two-turns and tries the turf but breeding suggests he'll relish the challenge. Gallardo retains the mount. LATIN FORCE (7) had a tough trip in his last grass try while making a wide late move. Would like a hot pace to setup his closing kick. COMMISSIONER OSCAR (4) is third off the layoff for a top barn. Could be flying late.

5 4½ furlongs. State bred. Open. 2-year-olds. Maiden special weight. Purse: $33,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: A One Bee One (Frink, Peters)118/12-1

2: Rocknsockconection (Valenzuela, VanWinkle)118/6-1

3: Boulevard Boss (Roman, Biehler)118/5-1

4: Beggin for Trouble (Harr, Rengstorf)118/6-1

5: Pierre Noel (Fuentes, Biehler)118/5-2

6: Moe Dingers (Rodriguez, Biehler)118/4-1

7: Wocka Wocka (Lindsay, VanWinkle)118/9-2

8: Blushing Bee (Da Silva, Westermann)118/12-1

PIERRE NOEL (5) has a brother that won $167K on the track, so it's in his genes. This barn is more than capable to win first-time out with a two-year-old and the top jockey climbs aboard. BOULEVARD BOSS (3) is a home-bred starting for the Biehler barn along with the top pick. Is well bred and has six workouts on his tab in preparation. BEGGIN FOR TROUBLE (4) is bred for speed and starts for a hot barn.

6 7½ furlongs on turf. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $20,000. Purse: $19,500.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: David's Faith (Carmona, Lund)114/12-1

2: Mr Insensitive (Barajas, Silva)122/6-1

3: General Crook (Pena, Kereluk)117/12-1

4: Mr. Cougar (Harr, Westermann)122/10-1

5: Got Ghosted (Fuentes, Rhone)117/8-1

6: Legally Reddy (Valenzuela, Hone)122/4-1

7: Color Me Legendary (Ceballos, Gomez)122/6-1

8: It's Bobs Business (Gallardo, Berndt)122/5-2

9: Kal El (Rodriguez, Bethke)122/5-1

IT'S BOBS BUSINESS (8) led until the deep stretch in his first turf attempt. May have tired due to the yielding turf. May improve in his second try on the surface with that experience and adds Gallardo. LEGALLY REDDY (6) regressed on the soft turf last out. Had three competitive starts in Arizona on the surface prior to that start. KAL EL (9) will attempt to get an early lead from the outside and hold on late.

7 7½ furlongs on turf. State bred. Fillies and mares. 3-, 4- and 5-year-olds. Maiden special weight. Purse: $33,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Mollys Mia (Ceballos, Bethke)119/12-1

2: Factor That (Gallardo, Berndt)124/5-2

3: Blazing Performer (Harr, Berndt)119/8-1

4: Honeycrisp (Fuentes, Biehler)124/9-2

5: Dropped Cold (Roman, Rhone)124/8-1

6: Mia's Angel (Lindsay, VanWinkle)119/12-1

7: Grace A'lace (Rodriguez, Bethke)124/4-1

8: Ucantgetwhatuwant (Carmona, Riecken)119/12-1

9: Mighty Madi (Arroyo, Rarick)124/5-1

BLAZING PERFORMER (3) makes only her third start of her career and as a three-year-old, she has the potential to improve. Her breeding suggests she'll adapt to the lawn and the barn does well on the surface. HONEYCRISP (4) takes the blinkers off for her third start of the season and gets Fuentes in the irons. Last workout was encouraging. FACTOR THAT (2) has lost two straight as the odds-on favorite with no excuses.

8 350 yards. State bred. Open. 3-, 4- and 5-year-olds. Maiden. Purse: $27,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Redhotmama (Wood, Geditz, Jr.)125/4-1

2: W Is the First Prize (Fonseca-Soto, Wilson)125/12-1

3: Lupito (Hernandez, Geditz, Jr.)127/5-2

4: Oliver Steel (Frink, Hanson)125/15-1

5: Travelin Trxie (Harr, Livingston)127/5-1

6: One New Year Boy Fly (Ramirez, Stein)125/6-1

7: Hes Comin N Hot (Estrada, Stein)125/3-1

8: Kqs Dreaming (Gutierrez, Geditz, Jr.)125/10-1

HES COMIN N HOT (7) didn't threaten as the favorite in his first local start of the season. Should move forward off that effort and his last two races as a two-year-old were encouraging. LUPITO (3) has had a dozen opportunities for his first victory but his speed figures fit here. Today may be the day. REDHOTMAMA (1) ran well as a maiden in the North Star State Derby two back at a big price.