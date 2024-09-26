JAY LIETZAU’S CANTERBURY LINE
Jay Lietzau’s Canterbury Park picks for Thursday, Sept. 25
Our handicapper takes a look at Thursday’s races in Shakopee.
Post time: 4 p.m. Lock of the day: Petit Jean (2nd race). Value play of the day: Midship Molly (5th race). Big score: 50-cent Pick 5 ticket— Race 1, (1,2,4,5,6/7/7,8/7,8,9/5,7,11), $45.00.
1 1 mile, 70 yards on turf. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $20,000. Purse: $20,000.
#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds
1: My Calante (Rodriguez, Roberts)123/6-1
2: Coffee Caliente (Gallardo, Robertson)121/9-2
3: Laws of Man (Da Silva, Silva)117/12-1
4: It’s Bobs Business (Carmona, Berndt)116/5-2
5: Haunted Haze (Quinonez, Martinez)123/4-1
6: Rejection Hurts (Valenzuela, Berndt)121/6-1
7: Face Value (Fuentes, Williams)121/5-1
8: Gold Magic (Harr, Kenney)121/12-1
COFFEE CALIENTE (2) only has one start this year and that was a month ago. Had a slow start in that race but should benefit from the added fitness. Expecting an improved effort off that start. HAUNTED HAZE (5) has been competitive all summer with three wins in six starts including a grass win. His tactical speed gives him options. REJECTION HURTS (6) faces tougher today but likes the local lawn and will be flying late.
2 6 furlongs. Fillies and mares. 3-, 4- and 5-year-olds. Maiden claiming: $7,500. Purse: $12,500.
#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds
1: Last Beauty (Harr, Smith)119/15-1
2: Island Jive (Carmona, Berndt)114/7-2
3: Hazardtoyourhealth (Da Silva, Roberts)119/10-1
4: Purr Tiger (Barajas, Silva)119/10-1
5: Aunt Kendra (Wood, McDaniel)119/8-1
6: Mia’s Angel (Lindsay, VanWinkle)119/3-1
7: Petit Jean (Roman, Riecken)123/5-2
8: Mollys Mia (Rodriguez, Bethke)119/5-1
PETIT JEAN (7) drops from special weights down to the lowest level claiming. Showed good early speed two back on the dirt and returns to that surface today. Catch him to cash. HAZARDTOYOURHEALTH (3) also has early zip but has popped and stopped in last two. Jockey/trainer have won two-of-six starts together. MIA’S ANGEL (6) has started slowly in last two but did find her best stride late when last seen.
3 5 furlongs on turf. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $7,500. Purse: $14,000.
#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds
1: Checkcashingconnie (Williams, Robertson)123/8-1
2: Cato’s Lady (Da Silva, Rengstorf)123/10-1
3: Celtics Wildcat (Quinonez, Donlin)123/8-1
4: Mia Baby (Gallardo, Fields)123/6-1
5: Miss Carmen Cibo (Harr, Rengstorf)123/8-1
6: Cocktail Slippers (Roman, Martinez)123/12-1
7: A Roze and Wine (Pena, Biehler)123/5-2
8: Savona (Rodriguez (Martinez)123/4-1
9: Invincibella (Valenzuela, Woolley, Jr.)123/10-1
10: Shacked Stateside (Fuentes, Donlin)123/10-1
SAVONA (8) tried to run in this race in last but was rained off. Should appreciate the footing on the lawn and has performed well at this distance. Rodriguez will attempt to break alertly and establish control. A ROZE AND WINE (7) lost all chance in last when hopping at the break. Needs to break cleanly and get involved early. MIA BABY (4) has had success at this specialty distance and has versatile running style.
4 1 mile. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance optional claiming: $12,500. Purse: $30,000.
#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds
1: Martini Blu (Carmona (Robertson)116/5-1
2: Il Capitano (Morales, Litfin)121/15-1
3: Last Martini (Da Silva, Woolley, Jr.)121/12-1
4: Burning Leaves (Roman, Robertson)121/12-1
5: Handsome Harry (Pena, Silva, Jr.)117/6-1
6: I Will Stand (Rodriguez, Silva, Jr.)121/4-1
7: Outofthedark (Quinonez, Padilla)117/9-2
8: West Island (Gallardo, Donlin)121/3-1
9: St. Elmo (Valenzuela, Hone)121/8-1
10: Make Noise (Harr, Cline)121/15-1
ST. ELMO (9) makes his third start for a veteran conditioner who knows how to win. Appears to be plenty of need-the-lead types to ensure a hot early pace and accentuate this gelding’s grinding style. WEST ISLAND (8) has had a successful summer in Shakopee winning two and placing twice in four starts. His speed figures are formidable. OUTOFTHEDARK (7) crushed state-restricted foes in last but faces open company today.
5 7½ furlongs on turf. Fillies and mares. 3-, 4- and 5-year-olds. Maiden claiming: $15,000. Purse: $12,500.
#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds
1: Red Sunshine (Rodriguez, Westermann)123/20-1
2: Too Hot to Stop (Roman, Rarick)119/15-1
3: Baby Doll Peach (Valenzuela, Berndt)123/5-1
4: Thunders Song (Wood, Kenney)119/15-1
5: Blazing Performer (Arroyo, Berndt)119/10-1
6: Aunt Gwen’s (Da Silva, Miller)119/12-1
7: Honeycrisp (Fuentes, Biehler)123/5-2
8: Grace A’lace (Carmona, Bethke)118/4-1
9: Delta Nights (Harr, Fields)123/20-1
10: Carbonel (Pena, Gutierrez)123/20-1
11: Midship Molly (Quinonez, VanWinkle)119/10-1
12: Raetastic (Gallardo, Rosin)119/6-1
13: Zanzora (Harr, Cline)119/12-1
14: Tactical Express (Quinonez, Tranquilino)119/10-1
MIDSHIP MOLLY (11) ran evenly in a turf sprint two back while posting a nice speed figure. Regressed in a turf sprint in last but stretches out today and breeding indicates she should relish the added distance. HONEYCRISP (7) has consecutive second place finishes against state-restricted but has also had ten chances. BLAZING PERFORMER (5) found his best stride late in last but must improve.
6 5 furlongs on turf. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance optional claiming: $20,000. Purse: $30,500.
#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds
1: Arrest (Pena, Silva, Jr.)121/8-1
2: Hap Hot (Gallardo, Rengstorf)121/10-1
3: Whistler (Fuentes, Williams)123/12-1
4: Jacks Outlaw (Morales, Silva, Jr.)121/5-2
5: Plane Talk (Rodriguez, Silva, Jr.)121/6-1
6: Eightysixchevy (Quinonez, Padilla)117/15-1
7: Happy Hour Bobby (Da Silva, Kenney)121/15-1
8: Kid’s Inheritance (Harr, Bethke)121/12-1
9: Lucky Smile (Valenzuela, Lund)121/10-1
10: Bayou Colonel (Carmona, Scherer)116/6-1
11: Optimal Courage (Barajas, Silva)121/9-2
BAYOU COLONEL (10) ran great two back at this specialty distance just missing by a neck. Should get an ideal pace scenario for his closing style with an abundance speed signed on. OPTIMAL COURAGE (11) is a win machine having captured 20 wins in his impressive career. Tactical speed gives Barajas options from the outside. JACKS OUTLAW (4) is two-for-two on the Shakopee sod this summer but has been off for 12 weeks.
7 5½ furlongs. State bred. Fillies. 2-year-olds. Maiden special weight. Purse: $33,000.
#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds
1: Kaia’s Choice (Roman, Berndt)118/4-1
2: Texas Lace (Gallardo, Rosin)118/3-1
3: Pepper N Mint (Rodriguez, Woolley, Jr.)118/5-2
4: Take Charge Lilah (Harr, Bethke)118/15-1
5: Carson Bay (Carmona, Scherer)113/8-1
6: Miss Stilettos (Pena, Biehler)118/6-1
7: Gophers Axe (Quinonez, Padilla)118/5-1
8: A. F. Tough One (Wood, McKinley)118/15-1
KAIA’S CHOICE (1) makes her career debut for a barn that does well with first-time starters winning at a 16 percent clip. Needs to break cleanly from the inside post but September 12th bullet workout indicates she’s up for the task. GOPHERS AXE (7) ran mid-pack in her debut without threatening. Was bet in that start and barn hits at 29 percent second-time out. PEPPER N MINT (3) has good early speed but has tired in all four starts.
8 5½ furlongs. Fillies. 2-year-olds. Maiden special weight. Purse: $29,000.
#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds
1: Gottotry Mischief (Carmona, Sheehan)113/8-1
2: Drama Speaker (Arroyo, Miller)118/8-1
3: Mygirllilly (Fuentes, Williams)118/3-1
4: Queen of Spirits (Williams, Goodwin)118/15-1
5: Gimme Mo Money (Rodriguez, Martinez)118/9-5
6: Little Bit Tipsy (Gallardo, Lund)118/9-2
7: Qurbaan D Oro (Roman, Padilla)118/10-1
8: Franny (Valenzuela, Roberts)118/8-1
MYGIRLLILLY (3) debuts for a high percentage barn who excels with firsters winning at an outstanding 38 percent. Nice string of workouts, gets the top jockey in the saddle and breeding points to speed. GIMME MO MONEY (5) has flashed good early speed in last two starts and her experience is an asset. Adds blinkers to add focus. LITTLE BIT TIPSY (6) improved in her second start on the turf. Cuts back in distance and returns to dirt.
