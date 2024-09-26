Jay Lietzau’s Canterbury Park picks for Thursday, Sept. 25

SAVONA (8) tried to run in this race in last but was rained off. Should appreciate the footing on the lawn and has performed well at this distance. Rodriguez will attempt to break alertly and establish control. A ROZE AND WINE (7) lost all chance in last when hopping at the break. Needs to break cleanly and get involved early. MIA BABY (4) has had success at this specialty distance and has versatile running style.