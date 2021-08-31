Post time: 5 p.m. Lock of the day: Silver Dash (7th race). Value play of the day: Peak of Chic (1st race). Big score: 50-cent Pick 5 ticket— Race 4, (1,4,5,6/3,4,6/2,3,4/2/3,5,7), $54.

1: 5 furlongs on turf. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $16,000. Purse: $16,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, Trainer Wt./Odds

1: Emerald Princess (Vega, Robertson) 119/4-1

2: Includeanattitude (Lopez, Litfin) 119/5-2

3: Faded Rose (Eikleberry, Cappellucci) 119/2-1

4: Peak of Chic (Wade, Raven) 119/9-2

5: Roomantics Cha Cha (Arroyo, Addicott) 119/12-1

6: Willsherwontshe (L. Fuentes, Cappellucci) 119/5-1

PEAK OF CHIC has been competitive in all her turf sprints. Might have enough early speed to shake clear. Return of Wade in the saddle is a bonus. EMERALD PRINCESS drops in class and has the highest speed figure in the field for a turf sprint. Gets the tough rail draw so must break alertly. WILLSHERWONTSHE improved greatly in second start at the lowest level. Tries turf and faces tougher, so needs to improve.

2: 1 mile on turf. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance optional claiming: $20,000. Purse: $32,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, Trainer Wt./Odds

1: Im a Cowboy Too (R. Fuentes, Scherer) 122/9-2

2: Aubey Ridge (Eikleberry, Rengstorf) 122/3-1

3: Kid Frostie (L. Fuentes, Rhone) 122/5-1

4: J. E.'s Handmedown (Lindsay, Van Winkle) 122/10-1

5: J P Warrior (Wade, Biehler) 122/4-1

6: El Tizar (Butler, Rengstorf) 122/9-5

EL TIZAR loves the Canterbury lawn having won or placed in six-of-seven. Was run down in the lane in last but might be lone speed here and slow them down early. AUBEY RIDGE couldn't catch top pick in last and there appears to be less early pace in here. Jockey switch to Eikleberry is a positive. IM A COWBOY TOO won two back from the rail and gets the rail today. Should have a good trip behind the speed.

3: 6 furlongs. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $10,000. Purse: $13,500.

#: Horse, Jockey, Trainer Wt./Odds

1: Rye Humor (Lindsay, Van Winkle) 124/7-2

2: Tequila Time (L. Fuentes, Cappellucci) 119/8-1

3: Seattle See Ya (Conning, Kenney) 119/8-1

4: El Centenario (Wade, Diodoro) 124/5-1

5: Crime Spree (Arroyo, Heitzmann) 114/6-1

6: Public Safety (Eikleberry, Rosin) 124/2-1

7: Yesteryear (Valenzuela, Stuart) 124/9-2

PUBLIC SAFETY has been facing much better and has tactical speed. Should sit right behind the speed and wear them down in the stretch. EL CENTENARIO won first time out for Diodoro by three lengths. Gets tested for class today but Diodoro wins 30% after a win. CRIME SPREE had a tough trip two back and then had an unsuccessful turf try in last. Could show improvement in a dirt sprint with a clean trip.

4: 7½ furlongs on turf. State bred. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance optional claiming: $15,000. Purse: $36,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, Trainer Wt./Odds

1: Double Bee Sting (Wade, Rengstorf) 124/4-1

2: Some Say So (Arroyo, Rosin) 119/10-1

3: Dreaming Biz (L. Fuentes, Berndt) 124/9-2

4: Temujin Lady (Hamilton, Berndt) 124/7-2

5: She B Glamorous (Eikleberry, Broberg) 124/5-2

6: According to Aspen (Canchari, Tracy) 124/5-1

7: Miss Brookside (R. Fuentes, Scherer) 124/8-1

ACCORDING TO ASPEN last race was off a seven-month layoff and she raced evenly in a turf sprint. That may have been a prep for today. SHE B GLAMOROUS was claimed out of last by Broberg after a nice win. Should get a nice spot right behind the speed and pounce late. TEMUJIN LADY could be loose on the front-end with Hamilton aboard. Has raced in turf sprints with some success but might be distance challenged today.

5: 6½ furlongs. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $4,000. Purse: $11,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, Trainer Wt./Odds

1: Ronnie Cloud (Arroyo, Holdaway) 119/20-1

2: Masterful Stride (Harr, Bolinger) 124/15-1

3: Beyond Streetsmart (Butler, Rhone) 124/9-2

4: Devil's Teeth (Valenzuela, Kereluk) 124/5-2

5: Jerrys Pridenjoy (Arroyo, Bethke) 124/12-1

6: Parolee (Negron, Richard) 124/6-1

7: Nice Work (L. Fuentes, Cappellucci) 124/6-1

8: Please the Court (Canchari, Litfin) 124/3-1

9: Herbie (Hernandez, Sanderson) 124/10-1

DEVIL'S TEETH appears to be the controlling speed and he really likes the distance. Has been posting consistent speed figures this whole meet that would win this race. BEYOND STREETSMART ran a very nice race two back at this distance but is pace dependent with his closing style. Will need some help in front of him. PAROLEE drops in class and has prior races that would win this but hasn't shown much recently so will try to regain his old form.

6: 1 mile. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $4,000. Purse: $11,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, Trainer Wt./Odds

1: Water Patrol (Negron, Litfin) 124/6-1

2: Zorich (Lopez, Diodoro) 124/3-1

3: Off Sixes (R. Fuentes, Broberg) 124/9-2

4: Formidable Force (Eikleberry, Bravo) 124/4-1

5: Candy Wompus (Valenzuela, Bolinger) 124/10-1

6: Bankroll Ben (Arroyo, Roberts) 119/12-1

7: My Cowboy (Hernandez, Padilla) 124/5-1

8: Danz a Rebel (Arroyo, Bolinger) 124/20-1

9: Tapsolute (Canchari, Goberdhan) 124/8-1

FORMIDABLE FORCE drops in price to the level he last won. Eikleberry returns to the saddle and he should get a good pace to run into. ZORICH freaked in last speeding to the lead and pulling away from his foes. May have to work today to get that same setup. OFF SIXES was claimed by Broberg two back and immediately paid dividends with a win. The barn wins at 23% with repeat winners.

7: 1 mile. State bred. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $7,500. Purse: $11,500.

#: Horse, Jockey, Trainer Wt./Odds

1: Macho Rapido (Hernandez, Rengstorf) 124/7-2

2: Silver Dash (Eikleberry, Sterling Jr.) 124/9-5

3: Ever On Cowboy (Goodwin, Wiley) 124/15-1

4: Passthecat (Hamilton, Hanson) 119/5-1

5: Reads Landing (Negron, Richard) 119/8-1

6: Talent and Tricks (L. Fuentes, McDaniel) 124/10-1

7: Roverton (Wade, Rengstorf) 119/9-2

8: Gone Cruising (R. Fuentes, Bravo) 124/10-1

SILVER DASH takes a major drop in class and switches to Eikleberry. Has tactical speed to go to the lead or to stalk and pounce if needed. MACHO RAPIDO won at this distance to break his maiden by four lengths. Beat special weights professionally that day but faces winners today. READS LANDING broke his maiden against open company at Delta. Has tried turf, a sprint and an off track this meet. Let's see what happens on a fast-track route.

8: 6½ furlongs. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Maiden claiming: $5,000. Purse: $10,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, Trainer Wt./Odds

1: Laura N Lukas (Williams, Litfin) 124/4-1

2: Brahms Is Who (R. Fuentes, Tranquilino) 124/5-1

3: Crazy Good (Wade, Silva Jr.) 124/3-1

4: Rabbit Twenty Two (Arroyo, Rickert) 119/12-1

5: Beemer Bridgette (Valenzuela, Stuart) 119/8-1

6: She Appeals Holy (Canchari, Weir) 124/8-1

7: Danzig Star (Lopez, Litfin) 124/2-1

BEEMER BRIDGETTE is a lightly raced three-year-old with upside potential. Drops in class and gets blinkers. Many of these have had many chances. DANZIG STAR will most likely have the early lead which she has had multiple times, but how long will she last? CRAZY GOOD switches to a high percentage barn and drops in class. Hasn't shown much heart but the class relief may be the answer.