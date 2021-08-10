Post time: 5 p.m. Lock of the day: La Rosa Drive (3rd race). Value play of the day: Super Constitution (5th race). Big score: 50-cent Pick 5 ticket — Race 4, (1,3,4/1,3,10/1,4/2,3,9/5,6), $54.00.

1: 5½ furlongs. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Maiden claiming: $5,000. Purse: $10,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, Trainer Wt./Odds

1: Rabbit Twenty Two (Arroyo, Rickert) 119/12-1

2: Uptown Jersey Girl (R. Fuentes, Woolley Jr.) 119/4-1

3: Greta's Caspian (Vega, Donlin, Jr.) 119/12-1

4: Laura N Lukas (Juarez Jr., Litfin) 124/9-2

5: Willsherwontshe (L. Fuentes, Cappellucci) 119/3-1

6: Danzig Star (Canchari, Litfin) 124/9-5

7: I Came to Shame (Harr, Wiley) 119/8-1

WILLSHERWONTSHE ducked out at the start in her career debut and raced wide the entire race while trying to catch up. Only her second start and is prepped by a high percentage barn. DANZIG STAR has shown speed since moving to the Litfin barn but has been consistently backing up in the stretch. Shorter distance may be beneficial. GRETA'S CASPIAN is a first-time-starter and in a field with horses who have had many chances, why not the unknown?

2: 1 mile, 70 yards on turf. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Starter optional claiming: $5,000. Purse: $17,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, Trainer Wt./Odds

1: She B Glamorous (Eikleberry, Bravo) 122/2-1

2: That'sthewaytodoit (Quinonez, Rengstorf) 122/6-1

3: Lulumaru (Wade, Diodoro) 122/7-2

4: Sundereya (Negron, Scherer) 122/8-1

5: Ebony Bay (Juarez Jr., Richard) 122/9-2

6: Badgeri Candy (R. Fuentes, Broberg) 122/3-1

SHE B GLAMOROUS is third off the layoff for a high percentage trainer and draws the rail. Gets added distance and should be able to save ground until the stretch. LULUMARU had a brutal trip last time out encountering trouble into the first turn. Has tactical speed and could be the leader turning for home but question the distance for her. BADGERI CANDY is in good form with back-to-back wins at Louisiana. Ships north and will try to stay hot.

3: 6 furlongs. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $4,000. Purse: $11,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, Trainer Wt./Odds

1: Cheverie (Eikleberry, Bolinger) 124/10-1

2: Forty Nine Model (Negron, Scherer) 124/9-2

3: Remarkable Charm (Harr, Roberts) 124/6-1

4: Blazing Charm (Wade, Diodoro) 124/5-2

5: Distinct Approval (Valenzuela, Bolinger) 124/12-1

6: Sweet Tatum (Butler, Donlin) 124/5-1

7: La Rosa Drive (Lopez, Diodoro) 124/2-1

LA ROSA DRIVE gets the outside post which will allow her to see how the race develops in front of her. Can either go to the lead or stalk off the pace. BLAZING CHARM returns on nine days rest after a nice closing victory in her last race. The Wade/Diodoro team wins at 26% at Canterbury. FORTY NINE MODEL went seriously off form at the beginning of the year after winning four straight. Drops to her lowest level and returns to the dirt.

4: 6 furlongs. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance optional claiming: $20,000. Purse: $32,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, Trainer Wt./Odds

1: Astronaut Oscar (Quinonez, Van Winkle) 122/9-2

2: Euromantic (Hamilton, Hanson) 122/10-1

3: Samurai Cause (Eikleberry, Broberg) 122/5-2

4: Don't Forget (Negron, Diodoro) 122/4-1

5: Tiger the Man (Lopez, Roberts) 122/8-1

6: Make Me Blush (Juarez Jr., Rarick) 122/5-1

7: Wild Behavior (Wade, Diodoro) 122/7-2

DON'T FORGET returns after almost a three-month layoff for Diodoro. Seems to be a lot of early speed in here and he should be able to sit right behind it and make first run. SAMURAI CAUSE will be coming from way back and that style has been effective after winning last two. Is hoping for a fast early pace. ASTRONAUT OSCAR may be the speed of the speed and if he happens to shake loose, he may not stop.

5: 1 mile on turf. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance optional claiming: $12,500. Purse: $31,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, Trainer Wt./Odds

1: Twoko Bay (Wade, Scherer) 122/3-1

2: Gopher Gold (Quinonez, Lund) 122/12-1

3: Fullbridledphantom (L. Fuentes, Cappellucci) 124/12-1

4: Kinetic Swagger (Evans, Robertson) 122/5-1

5: D C Hero (Valenzuela, Flores) 122/12-1

6: Tapage (Eikleberry, Richard) 122/6-1

7: Devil Vision (Harr, Stuart) 122/8-1

8: Bourbon Wisdom (Lopez, Diodoro) 122/6-1

9: Chest Candy (Juarez Jr., Woolley Jr.) 122/10-1

10: Super Constitution (Canchari, Robertson) 122/4-1

11: American Made (Eikleberry, Woolley Jr.) 122/8-1

SUPER CONSTITUTION has hung in his last two races but maybe a switch to the lawn will wake him up. Is bred to run forever on the grass and might be loose on the lead. TWOKO BAY had been consistent the last couple of years hitting the board eight-out-of-10. Needs a hot pace to be the most effective. FULLBRIDLEDPHANTOM has two runaway wins on the turf this meet but gets tested for class today.

6: 5 furlongs. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $5,000. Purse: $11,500.

#: Horse, Jockey, Trainer Wt./Odds

1: Grand Slam Homerun (L.Fuentes, Cappellucci) 119/5-1

2: Alotta Soul (Eikleberry, Bravo) 124/9-2

3: Janet's Rocket (Wade, Loy) 124/8-1

4: Drop o' Chocolate (Hamilton, Berndt) 124/5-2

5: Pearle de Veene (Hernandez, Livingston) 124/12-1

6: Ultra Cordial (Juarez Jr., Westermann) 119/8-1

7: Aksarben SummerQuinonez, Padilla) 124/4-1

8: Inthemistymoonlite (Arroyo, Bethke) 119/12-1

9: Roomantics Cha Cha (Herman, Addicott) 124/15-1

DROP O'CHOCOLATE has tactical speed, is in good form and the Hamilton/Berdt combo wins at a 24% clip at Canterbury. GRAND SLAM HOMERUN went wire-to-wire on the dirt to break her maiden then tried the turf with disastrous results. Gets back to preferred footing today and gets the rail. AKSARBEN SUMMER was on a two-race winning streak before trying the grass in last. Returns to dirt again.

7: 7½ furlongs on turf. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance optional claiming: $25,000. Purse: $33,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, Trainer Wt./Odds

1: Hot Shot Kid (Canchari, Robertson) 122/6-1

2: Aubey Ridge (Hernandez, Rengstorf) 122/6-1

3: El Tizar (Butler, Rengstorf) 124/10-1

4: Im a Cowboy Too (Wade, Scherer) 122/12-1

5: Tin Badge (Harr, Stuart) 122/15-1

6: Mishko (Eikleberry, Silva) 122/4-1

7: Fireman Oscar (Quinonez, Van Winkle) 122/8-1

8: Bring Me a Check (R. Fuentes, Lund) 122/12-1

9: Summer Assault (Loveberry, Boyce) 122/5-2

10: Noble Pursuit (Lopez, Diodoro) 122/8-1

AUBEY RIDGE was only really asked for his best about the last sixteenth of a mile last time out before winning by a measured length. Should get an ideal trip today. EL TIZAR has four wire-to-wire victories on the Canterbury turf including his last race but there is a lot of speed present in this race. SUMMER ASSAULT captured the Mystic Lake Derby last summer but is winless since then. Gets class relief today.

8: 1 mile. State bred. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $7,500. Purse: $11,500.

#: Horse, Jockey, Trainer Wt./Odds

1: Lucky Mac (Valenzuela, Rumsey) 124/20-1

2: That's All Right (Hamilton, Berndt) 119/8-1

3: Temples Mon Cheri (Lopez, Riecken) 124/12-1

4: Wee Ms. Burnzie (Butler, Padilla) 124/9-2

5: Warren's Wish (Canchari, Robertson) 124/9-5

6: Tantima (Wade, Lund) 124/5-2

7: Shay's Glory (L. Fuentes, McDaniel) 124/6-1

8: Orts Dream (Harr, Hanson) 124/12-1

TANTIMA takes a big drop down the claiming ladder and returns to the distance/surface where she broke her maiden against better. Blinkers on and top jock aboard adds to the appeal. WARREN'S WISH broke her maiden against the bottom level two back by 21 lengths but won't have things that easy today as she faces tougher. THAT'S ALL RIGHT graduated in her last easily going wire-to-wire. As a 3-year-old she has some upside but needs to improve.

9: Skip Zimmerman Memorial Stakes. 350 yards. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Purse: $25,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, Trainer Wt./Odds

1: Juice Is Loose (Escobedo, Olmstead) 127/2-1

2: Justafamilytradition (Packer, Weidner) 127/8-1

3: Hr Storm On In (Pinon, Hanson) 127/6-1

4: Heza Blues Man (Martinez, Hardy) 127/6-1

5: Dream Dynasty (Navarrete, Jr., Hardy) 127/12-1

6: A Valiant Diamond (Goodwin, Swan) 127/4-1

7: Zoomn On Bye (Valenzuela, Norton) 127/3-1

HR STORM ON IN ran a huge speed figure here last summer when crushing the field. Returns to Canterbury where he has three of his four victories. JUICE IS LOOSE is ultra-consistent and is always in the mix. If he breaks alertly, he could be tough to beat. ZOOMN ON BYE hasn't won in about a year but does have two wins over this strip.

10: 300 yards. State bred. Open. 2-year-olds and up. Purse: $25,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, Trainer Wt./Odds

1: Makin Drama (Eikleberry, Haglund) 124/8-1

2: Pr Little Miss Guns (Goodwin, Wilson) 124/6-1

3: Relentless Babe (Escobedo, Olmstead) 124/9-5

4: Relentless Courage (Valenzuela, Olmstead) 124/8-5

5: Jjs Full Moon (Pinon, Weidner) 124/12-1

6: Tomi Guns (Frink, McDaniel) 124/9-2

RELENTLESS BABE narrowly lost as the favorite last time out in a stakes race. Hoping she's going to reverse the outcome today vs. her stablemate. RELENTLESS COURAGE beat the top pick in last and is 2-for-2 at Canterbury for the top trainer. MAKIN DRAMA figured it out last time but needs to keep moving forward to compete here.