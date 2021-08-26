Post time: 5 p.m. Lock of the day: Dark Solution (5th race). Value play of the day: Candy Store (7th race). Big score: 50-cent Pick 5 ticket— Race 4, (1,2,6,7/5/3,5,6/1,5,6/3,4,5), $54.00.

1: 7½ furlongs on turf. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $20,000. Purse: $19,500.

#: Horse, Jockey, Trainer Wt./Odds

1: My Golden Boy (L. Fuentes, Martinez) 122/4-1

2: Whata Show Off (Williams, Litfin) 122/12-1

3: Northern Playboy (Eikleberry, Bravo) 122/9-5

4: Whiskey Plank (Wade, Lund) 119/5-2

5: Gainer (R. Fuentes, Donlin Jr.) 117/5-1

6: Star of Stars (Vega, Russell) 122/6-1

NORTHERN PLAYBOY ran a deceptively good race in last, breaking a step slow from the outside post and racing wide. Better post but needs to break cleanly. WHISKEY PLANK broke his maiden last week going wire-to-wire through pretty quick fractions. Could be loose on the lead again but faces better. MY GOLDEN BOY has a win on the grass but likes to hit the board instead of winning.

2: 5 furlongs on turf. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Starter optional claiming: $5,000. Purse: $17,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, Trainer Wt./Odds

1: Forty Nine Model (Wade, Silva Jr.) 122/4-1

2: Bella Figura (L. Fuentes, Silva Jr.) 122/3-1

3: Flan (Valenzuela, Sanderson) 124/5-1

4: Gotham City Queen (Lindsay, Silva) 124/6-1

5: Ashley's New Shoes (Lopez, Rumsey) 122/6-1

6: Ice Pop (Negron, Diodoro) 122/9-5

FORTY NINE MODEL was reclaimed by former owner in last and moves to a high-percentage barn. Freaked last time on the dirt but can she replicate on the turf like she did last fall? ICE POP rattled off four in a row before tiring to third in last. Negron/Diodoro are winning at 50% this meet. GOTHAM CITY QUEEN has a win/second in two turf sprints at Canterbury this year but appears to be a little slower.

3: 1 mile. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $5,000. Purse: $11,500.

#: Horse, Jockey, Trainer Wt./Odds

1: Gone Cruising (Eikleberry, Bravo) 122/8-1

2: Soviet (Quinonez, Padilla) 122/3-1

3: Own the Town (Negron, Richard) 117/2-1

4: Graphyte (Valenzuela, Silva) 122/4-1

5: Direct Impact (Goodwin, Wiley) 122/15-1

6: Smart Call (Arroyo, Roberts) 117/5-1

7: Holy Muchacho (Canchari, Backhaus) 122/8-1

SOVIET drops in class and Quinonez/Padilla combo have been hot recently. Could be loose on the lead and if he gets comfortable and establishes a slow pace, he may not stop. OWN THE TOWN ran a nice speed figure in last. Might pressure the top pick early and if the top pick falters, he could wear them down. GRAPHYTE appears to prefer a fast dirt condition as he's 0-for-8 on turf/off-track. Broke his maiden three back going two turns.

4: 5½ furlongs. Fillies and mares. 2-year-olds. Maiden special weight. Purse: $30,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, Trainer Wt./Odds

1: Aikmans Cheesecake (Valenzuela, Rarick) 118/8-1

2: Runnin Happy (Wade, Heitzmann) 118/4-1

3: Latin Nikkita (Lindsay, Sweere) 118/12-1

4: Heart On the Run (L. Fuentes, Rarick) 118/10-1

5: Impulsus (Lopez, Litfin) 118/20-1

6: Taking Charge Desi (R. Fuentes, Lund) 118/6-1

7: Ghosted Girl (Butler, Garrett) 118/3-1

8: Gracie Will Smile (Williams, Litfin) 118/15-1

9: Sky High Susan (Eikleberry, Silva) 118/5-1

10: Strabella (Canchari, Stuart) 118/12-1

11: Asena (Quinonez, Lund) 118/12-1

GHOSTED GIRL was bet down to favoritism in debut. Broke outwardly from the outside post and raced extremely wide throughout. Will use the experience to her advantage. AIKMANS CHEESECAKE is bred to be precocious as her siblings have two wins and a second in four total debuts. Rarick excels with inexperienced horses, winning 27% first out. TAKING CHARGE DESI definitely has potential and bullet work on Aug. 12th could signal her readiness.

5: 5 furlongs on turf. State bred. Open. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Maiden special weight. Purse: $35,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, Trainer Wt./Odds

1: Gabriel's Legend (Harr, Donlin Jr.) 119/6-1

2: Fly With Class (Hernandez, Schindler) 124/15-1

3: Deputy Law (Lopez, Biehler) 119/5-1

4: Sr. Bom Bon (Valenzuela, Silva) 119/4-1

5: Dark Solution (Negron, Weir) 124/5-2

6: Tapit Sam (R. Fuentes, Litfin) 119/10-1

7: Kovacs (Eikleberry, Silva) 119/7-2

8: Modric (Lindsay, Silva) 119/12-1

DARK SOULTION cuts back in distance after two seconds going long. Can either go to the lead or stalk the pace, but either way he should be able to wear them down late. KOVACS showed speed against claimers in debut before going long on the turf and tiring in last. Gets Eikleberry in the saddle. TAPIT SAM was claimed two back and breeding indicates he should like a turf sprint.

6: 6 furlongs. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $7,500. Purse: $14,500.

#: Horse, Jockey, Trainer Wt./Odds

1: Florida Two Step (Lindsay, Van Winkle) 124/5-1

2: Got Even Smarter (Negron, Silva, Jr.) 124/9-2

3: C Dub (Wade, Diodoro) 124/5-2

4: Two the Punch (Butler, Rarick) 124/12-1

5: Sharp Art (Eikleberry, Broberg) 124/3-1

6: Epic Drama (L. Fuentes, Rarick) 124/8-1

7: Please the Court (Canchari, Litfin) 124/8-1

8: Awesome Emmit (Lopez, Donlin) 124/10-1

SHARP ART likes Canterbury, winning three of five with a second/third. Drops slightly for Broberg after a hand ride victory last out. His tactical speed is an advantage. C DUB has won his last two but those wins were on the slop and turf. Although, any time leading jockey/trainer team up, they must be respected. EPIC DRAMA was claimed last out on the turf. Returns to the dirt and Rarick is 42% of the claim.

7: 1 mile. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance optional claiming: $35,000. Purse: $34,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, Trainer Wt./Odds

1: Lord Dragon (Eikleberry, Richard) 122/4-1

2: Market Analysis (Quinonez, Padilla) 122/6-1

3: Net Gain (De La Cruz, Stuart) 124/8-1

4: Unleash the Beast (Negron, Silva Jr.) 122/5-2

5: Candy Store (Wade, Reavis) 122/7-2

6: Minecraft Maniac (Canchari, Anderson) 122/5-1

7: Central Park (Lindsay, Van Winkle) 124/6-1

CANDY STORE had a brutal trip in his last at Indian Grand as he tried to close into a slow pace. There should be a hot early pace to set up his closing style. MINECRAFT MANIAC loves routing on the dirt, having compiled a record of five wins, two seconds and a third in nine starts. Dominates Iowa-breds but can he beat open company? LORD DRAGON won the Brooks Fields in May but that may have been slop influenced. Needs a quicker pace today.

8: 5½ furlongs. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Maiden claiming: $10,000. Purse: $12,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, Trainer Wt./Odds

1: Braska (Harr, Cline) 119/15-1

2: Itwasthedevilsidea (Arroyo, Bolinger) 119/6-1

3: Stretford End (Lopez, Diodoro) 124/2-1

4: Squared Straight (Negron, Silva Jr.) 124/3-1

5: Twirling Roses (Evans, Robertson) 119/7-2

6: Medicine Man (Valenzuela, Olmstead) 124/12-1

7: Biz Kid (Butler, Rhone) 119/15-1

8: Dirty Deeds (Quinonez, Westermann) 119/5-1

SQUARED STRAIGHT exits three turf races showing early speed before tiring. Returns to dirt, drops in class, and his early speed might get him an easy lead. TWIRLING ROSES takes a plunge in class for Robertson, takes the blinkers off and will be prominent early. Could be the winning formula. STRETFORD END has a lot of questions to answer. Drops from special weights to low-level claiming and has only raced once since November 2019 and the was a poor effort 18 months ago.

9: 350 yards. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance. Purse: $17,500.

#: Horse, Jockey, Trainer Wt./Odds

1: Chicks Want Hayes (Vega, Hybsha) 127/10-1

2: Jess an Ivory Tower (Valenzuela, Norton) 125/9-2

3: Df Favorite Fire (Martinez, Hardy) 125/5-2

4: My Louisiana Girl (Harr, Livingston) 125/8-1

5: Dugan Chapel Baby (Birzer, Hybsha) 125/7-2

6: Hes a Terror (Escobedo, Olmstead) 125/2-1

HES A TERROR struggled in the Canterbury Derby but his prior races were impressive. Jockey change adds to the appeal. DF FAVORITE FIRE has been facing tougher recently and speed figures are comparable to the rest of the field. JESS AN IVORY TOWER only has four lifetime starts and has a win at Canterbury. Has upside to improve.

10: 350 yards. State bred. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance. Purse: $20,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, Trainer Wt./Odds

1: Game Gone West (Valenzuela, Silva Jr.) 125/9-2

2: Moonin the Class (Escobedo, Olmstead) 125/5-2

3: Living in the Past (Birzer, Velazquez) 125/9-5

4: Db Quick Sam (Goodwin, Livingston) 127/7-2

5: Queen of Da Nort (Martinez, Hardy) 125/12-1

6: Favorite Gramma (Harr, Livingston) 127/8-1

LIVING IN THE PAST stumbled last out but still managed third. If he can break cleanly, he's the one to catch to cash. MOONIN THE CLASS appears to be the quickest out of the gate. Can she stay focused for the entire race and finish strongly? DB QUICK SAM has been knocking at the door recently and switches to the all-time leading quarter horse jockey in Goodwin.