Post time: 5 p.m. Lock of the day: Factor That (2nd race). Value play of the day: Hap Hot (1st race). Big score: 50-cent Pick 5 ticket—Race 1 (1,2/2/2,4,5,6,7,8/1,6,7/2,4,9), $54.

1. 6 furlongs. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance optional claiming: $20,000. Purse: $30,500.

#: Horse, Jockey, Trainer Wt./Odds

1: Hap Hot (Gallardo, Rengstorf) 122/7-2

2: Lettherainsettleit (Fuentes, Martinez) 122/2-1

3: Mister Chairman (Lindsay, Ramaekers) 124/9-2

4: Lake Bee (Barajas, Silva) 117/6-1

5: Roses by Liam (Quinonez, Padilla) 122/4-1

6: First Call (Valenzuela, Martinez) 122/9-2

HAP HOT (1) returns to the dirt after battling in a three-horse speed duel on the turf and getting passed late. He gets very brave when he's on the lead and he might get that scenario here. LETTHERAINSETTLEIT (2) has been extremely consistent, winning eight of 17 in his career. Has tactical speed and should be tracking the top pick if he falters. FIRST CALL (6) also has speed but has yet to regain his 2023 form.

2. 1 mile. State bred. Fillies and mares. 3-, 4- and 5-year-olds. Maiden special weight. Purse: $33,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, Trainer Wt./Odds

1: Mighty Madi (Arroyo, Rarick) 124/7-2

2: Factor That (Gallardo, Berndt) 124/2-1

3: Kookyberry (Fuentes, Rengstorf) 124/5-2

4: Grace A'lace (Ceballos, Bethke) 124/8-1

5: Dropped Cold (Harr, Rhone) 124/8-1

6: Battlin C J (Valenzuela, Berndt) 119/5-1

FACTOR THAT (2) disappointed in last as a huge favorite. Could get an uncontested lead and might be able to control the pace which would enable her to conserve energy for the stretch. KOOKYBERRY (3) was close on the local lawn last summer at this level. Returned off a long layoff in last with a turf sprint. BATTLIN C J (6) didn't show much interest in a turf sprint in last but has upside and top trainer.

3. 1 mile. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance optional claiming: $12,500. Purse: $30,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, Trainer Wt./Odds

1: Timehascome (Lindsay, Ramaekers) 122/12-1

2: Last Martini (Gallardo, Woolley Jr.) 122/5-1

3: Make Noise (Harr, Cline) 122/10-1

4: Il Capitano (Da Silva, Silva Jr.) 122/3-1

5: Mission Key (Ceballos, Rarick) 122/9-2

6: Out Run'm (Roman, Espinoza) 122/12-1

7: Ember (Fuentes, Williams) 122/2-1

8: Copanello Bay (Quinonez, Westermann) 122/8-1

MISSION KEY (5) tries the dirt again after three straight turf attempts. All three career wins have come on the surface and his versatile running style allows Ceballos to see how the race develops. LAST MARTINI (2) has had success at Canterbury in his career, hitting the board in seven of 11. A fast pace would set up his closing kick. IL CAPITANO (4) will be on the lead winging it on the front-end but for how long.

4. 1 mile on turf. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $10,000. Purse: $15,500.

#: Horse, Jockey, Trainer Wt./Odds

1: Heir (Fuentes, Fuentes) 124/7-2

2: Infinite Moro (Da Silva, Rengstorf) 124/10-1

3: Calzone (Ceballos, Rarick) 124/12-1

4: Big Pete (Harr, Rengstorf) 124/6-1

5: Grunder (Quinonez, Rengstorf) 124/8-1

6: Cousvinnysacanuck (Gallardo, Silva Jr.) 124/2-1

7: Kurt's Choice (Carmona, Silva) 119/5-2

KURT'S CHOICE (7) went wire-to-wire in last while establishing pretty demanding early fractions. Might be able to cruise with more moderate fractions in this one, which could lead to a repeat performance. COUSVINNYSACANUCK (6) couldn't get there as the favorite two back at this level. Seems to really have a hard time passing the final horse. HEIR (1) will attempt to save ground on the rail with the leading rider and make a late run.

5. 5½ furlongs. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $10,000. Purse: $14,500.

#: Horse, Jockey, Trainer Wt./Odds

1: Pat's Gal (Harr (Cline) 124/6-1

2: Burnt Match (Gallardo, Berndt) 124/5-2

3: Spoiled Brat (Barandela, Bethke) 124/15-1

4: Stealthespotlight (Fuentes, Williams) 119/6-1

5: Autism Counts (Morales, Silva Jr.) 119/4-1

6: Astern Maid (Barajas, Silva) 119/12-1

7: Bohemian Jiggles (Da Silva, Silva Jr.) 119/10-1

8: Coast to Glory (Carmona, Rushton) 119/10-1

9: Extra Indy (Quinonez, Westermann) 124/9-2

STEALTHESPOTLIGHT (4) just missed two back at this level at the tough Oaklawn meet. Looks to be the classiest closer in a field of numerous need-the-lead types. Barn has been hot to start the meet. BURNT MATCH (2) has shown tremendous early foot in her last few races. If she's able to clear the field, watch out. EXTRA INDY (9) posted a nice speed figure in last while closing late. Quinonez retains the mount.

6. 1 mile on turf. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance. Purse: $30,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, Trainer Wt./Odds

1: El Tomate (Barajas, Silva) 124/8-1

2: It's Bobs Business (Valenzuela, Berndt) 124/6-1

3: Rejection Hurts (Roman, Berndt) 124/5-2

4: My Partner Glen (Fuentes, Rengstorf) 124/5-1

5: Brit Blitz (Gallardo, Berndt) 119/3-1

6: Kal El (Ceballos, Bethke) 124/8-1

7: Win Over Wyatt (Carmona, Litfin) 119/12-1

8: General Battle Axe (Quinonez, Padilla) 119/6-1

REJECTION HURTS (3) caught a yield turf course in his first start off the bench but ran respectably. Should really benefit from that start and jockey/trainer combo hit at 22%. BRIT BLITZ (5) ran extremely well in only his second career start while tracking the leader early and wearing him down late. Faces winners for the first time. GENERAL BATTLE AXE (8) was in the mix on the surface while facing better this winter/spring down at Tampa Bay.

7. 330 yards. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Optional claiming: $10,000. Purse: $16,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, Trainer Wt./Odds

1: Condoned (Navarrete Jr., Stein) 127/10-1

2: Sugar Rushh (Alvidrez, Olmstead) 125/5-2

3: Michael B (Frink, Hanson) 127/5-1

4: Jjs Royal Time (Estrada, Geditz Jr.) 125/6-1

5: Myownersbroke (Harr, Wilson) 127/6-1

6: Presido Pete (Ramirez, Hobbs) 125/7-2

7: L Gallito (Fonseca-Soto, Hobbs) 127/9-2

PRESIDO PETE (6) is third off the layoff after trying a couple times down at Remington. Produced some nice speed figures as a two-year-old last year. Could take a step forward. SUGAR RUSHH (2) is coming off a stakes victory again state-breds. Has two wins locally but has never won against open company. MICHAEL B (3) won twice here in Shakopee last summer and has a prep under his belt.

8. 330 yards. Open. 2-year-olds. Maiden. Purse: $14,500.

#: Horse, Jockey, Trainer Wt./Odds

1: Coronado Dreamer (Valenzuela, Olmstead) 124/4-1

2: Relentless Rocket (Alvidrez, Olmstead) 124/8-5

3: Swimsuit Model (Navarrete Jr., Stein) 124/5-2

4: Gf Lady Gisele (Estrada, Geditz Jr.) 124/8-1

5: Gf B Magic (Hernandez, Geditz Jr.) 124/12-1

6: Fe Tres Freighttrain (Ramirez, Hobbs) 124/12-1

7: My Heart My Dynasty (Fonseca-Soto, Hobbs) 124/6-1

RELENTLESS ROCKET (2) makes his third career start after just missing in two attempts in Oklahoma. Primed for an optimal effort for the top barn. SWIMSUIT MODEL (3) will be trying to pose for the photographer in the winner circle. Will appreciate the class relief after shipping in from Remington. CORONADO DREAMER (1) makes her career debut for the other Olmstead along with the top pick. Workout suggest she's ready.