Jay Lietzau’s Canterbury Park line for Thursday, Aug. 21

GOLD MAGIC (8) makes his Canterbury debut after shipping northwest from Toronto. Ran his career best when breaking his maiden on the dirt at Gulfstream. Returns to the dirt today and has dangerous speed. CROSS THE CAUSEWAY (6) broke his maiden in last by an emphatic nine-lengths but that was over a year ago. Robertson barn will have him well prepared but might need a race. MYSTIFIER (4) is often in the mix but rarely wins.