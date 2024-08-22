JAY LIETZAU’S CANTERBURY LINE
Jay Lietzau’s Canterbury Park line for Thursday, Aug. 21
Our handicapper makes his picks for Thursday evening in Shakopee.
Post time: 5 p.m. Lock of the day: Gold Magic (3rd race). Value play of the day: Kookyberry (5th race). Big score: 50-cent Pick 5 ticket— Race 1, (5,7/2,6,7,8/8/4,5,7,8/2,6,7), $48.00.
1 5½ furlongs. State bred. Fillies and mares. 3-, 4- and 5-year-olds. Maiden special weight. Purse: $33,000.
#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds
1: Aunt Gwen’s (Harr, Miller)119/7-2
2: Midnight Joy (Gallardo, Robertson)119/6-1
3: Ucantgetwhatuwant (Carmona, Riecken)119/4-1
4: Mollys Mia (Rodriguez, Bethke)119/10-1
5: Pearl Button (Pena, Biehler)119/2-1
6: Holy Dawn (Morales, Weir III)124/8-1
7: Kind Kismet (Valenzuela, Berndt)119/9-2
KIND KISMET (7) drew an outside post in a turf sprint for her career debut against open company. Berndt barn wins at 36 percent in second start, gets Lasix and faces Minnesota-breds. PEARL BUTTON (5) has two consecutive placings at this level and her tactical speed should get her involved early. Was seven-lengths clear of third in last. AUNT GWEN’S (1) showed some speed as a two-year-old and adds Lasix.
2 1 mile on turf. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $7,500. Purse: $14,000.
#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds
1: Fall Moon (Quinonez, Padilla)124/6-1
2: Pacific Zip (Rodriguez, Silva, Jr.)124/4-1
3: Hurricain Hunter (Pena, Silva, Jr.)124/8-1
4: Warrior’s Moon (Gallardo, Tracy)124/12-1
5: Cato’s Lady (Roman, Rengstorf)124/15-1
6: Badger Kitten (Valenzuela, Hone)124/7-2
7: Gypsy Wife (Fuentes, Eikleberry)124/5-2
8: Shabam (Carmona, Robertson)119/9-2
PACIFIC ZIP (2) stalked and pounced for the victory two back on turf then tried the dirt unsuccessfully in last. Returns to the grass and might inherit the early lead with no confirmed frontrunners in here. BADGER KITTEN (6) ran courageously first time off the bench after a ten-month layoff but question the seven-week layoff since. GYPSY WIFE (7) won at this level two back and the top jockey stays aboard.
3 1 mile. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $10,000. Purse: $14,500.
#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds
1: Make It Burn (Harr, Donlin)119/15-1
2: Mr. Cougar (Rodriguez, Westermann)124/8-1
3: Without Equal (Fuentes, Lund)119/8-1
4: Mystifier (Gallardo, Rosin)124/5-2
5: El Tomate (Barajas, Silva)124/6-1
6: Cross the Causeway (Morales, Robertson)124/7-2
7: Got Ghosted (Valenzuela, Rhone)119/6-1
8: Gold Magic (Carmona, Scherer)119/4-1
GOLD MAGIC (8) makes his Canterbury debut after shipping northwest from Toronto. Ran his career best when breaking his maiden on the dirt at Gulfstream. Returns to the dirt today and has dangerous speed. CROSS THE CAUSEWAY (6) broke his maiden in last by an emphatic nine-lengths but that was over a year ago. Robertson barn will have him well prepared but might need a race. MYSTIFIER (4) is often in the mix but rarely wins.
4 1 mile on turf. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $10,000. Purse: $15,500.
#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds
1: Delusional Dream (Lindsay, Sheehan)124/10-1
2: Starlet Cole (Roman, Martinez)124/8-1
3: Laughintothebank (Ceballos, Rarick)124/15-1
4: Yoda Glitz (Carmona, Robertson)114/8-1
5: Withherbootson (Barajas, Silva)124/5-2
6: Miss Gold (Harr, Rengstorf)119/6-1
7: Ana (Quinonez, Scherer)124/7-2
8: Noble Tess (Fuentes, Williams)124/3-1
NOBLE TESS (8) battled for the lead in last on a good turf course and tired late. Might welcome firm footing and attempt to sit off the speed today and wear them down in the lane. ANA (7) won at this level two back while passing them all late. A fast early pace would accentuate her late closing kick. YODA GLITZ (4) has won back-to-back and has improved in every start. Will need to move forward again.
5 7½ furlongs on turf. State bred. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance. Purse: $34,000.
#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds
1: Blues Cross (Lindsay, Rhone)119/10-1
2: Kookyberry (Fuentes, Rengstorf)124/4-1
3: Dropped Cold (Harr, Rhone)124/12-1
4: On Speed Dial (Valenzuela, VanWinkle)119/8-1
5: Mighty Madi (Arroyo, Rarick)124/5-1
6: Elegance N Tonic (Rodriguez, Rosin)124/5-2
7: Factor That (Gallardo, Berndt)124/7-2
8: Strabella (Carmona, Donlin)119/8-1
KOOKYBERRY (2) ran evenly in last into the stretch before encountering some trouble late while being jostled. Top jockey should be able to save ground early and work out a better trip when it matters most. FACTOR THAT (7) has speed and might be loose on the lead which is always an advantage. The Gallardo/Fuentes combination wins at 32%. ELEGANCE N TONIC (6) benefitted from a fast early pace in last and may get a similar scenario today.
6 250 yards. State bred. Open. 2-year-olds. Maiden. Purse: $17,000.
#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds
1: One Sweet Ferarri (TBA, Wilson)124/15-1
2: Dashing Avery (Vega, Wilson)124/20-1
3: Little Sister Run (Fonseca-Soto, McDaniel)124/3-1
4: Queen Catrina (Gutierrez, Geditz, Jr.)124/15-1
5: Silver Stingray (Ramirez, Livingston)124/12-1
6: Jjs Moonshine (Navarrete, Jr., Stein)124/2-1
7: Nova Wagon (Estrada, Stein)124/9-2
8: Recio (Hernandez, Geditz, Jr.)124/8-1
9: Jess Walking Thewire (Ramirez, Geditz, Jr.)124/12-1
10: Thirty Four Below (Harr, Livingston)124/8-1
JJS MOONSHINE (6) has been getting the lead early and tiring late while going 300 yards. Only going 250 yards today and his speed figures have been much better than the rest. NOVA WAGON (7) also starts for the capable Stein barn along with the top pick. Was bumped at the break hurting his chances in last. Needs to break alertly today. LITTLE SISTER RUN (3) ran second in last narrowly missing and is improving.
7 250 yards. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance. Purse: $15,500.
#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds
1: Misstic Coronita (Fonseca-Soto, Hobbs)125/9-2
2: Sassyfrass T (Harr, Hanson)125/8-1
3: Sir Walter Stoli (Navarrete, Jr., Hanson)125/12-1
4: Streak N Quartz (Ramirez, Hobbs)125/5-1
5: Sheza Streakin Carte (Valenzuela, Hanson)125/3-1
6: Corona a Saint (Hernandez, Gutierrez)127/4-1
7: Myownersbroke (Vega, Wilson)127/6-1
8: Jess Reload (Alvidrez, Olmstead)125/8-1
9: Casanovas Racy Miss (Ramirez, Geditz, Jr.)127/12-1
CORONA A SAINT (6) is third off the layoff and tried a Grade 3 in last. Gets some class relief today and her only career win came at this distance. Has to break running. SASSYFRASS T (2) broke her maiden three back down at the ultra-competitive Remington Park meet but has struggled to regain that form at Canterbury. SHEZA STREAKIN CARTE (5) just broke her maiden but it took twelve tries to do it.
8 250 yards. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Optional claiming: $16,000. Purse: $16,500.
#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds
1: Pulgarcitos Moonin (Fonseca-Soto, Hobbs)127/3-1
2: Jjs Royal Time (Ramirez, Geditz, Jr.)125/10-1
3: L Gallito (Ramirez, Hobbs)127/2-1
4: Cowboys R Myheros (Alvidrez, Olmstead)125/7-5
5: Special Dipper (Hernandez, Geditz, Jr.)127/5-1
COWBOYS R MYHEROS (4) is coming off a nice victory down in Des Moines for the top barn. The leading jockey returns to the saddle and a repeat of the Iowa performance will make him tough to beat. L GALLITO (3) has three wins locally and was competitive in his last start missing by less than a length in a state-restricted stakes race. SPECIAL DIPPER (5) has won three-of-four but against much easier.
Scoggins: Kevin O’Connell’s leadership has helped Vikings navigate turbulent summer
Having already faced a series of emotionally jarring news this summer, the accumulation of it goes beyond the norm and has required every bit of O’Connell’s stewardship to see the Vikings through.