Post time: 1 p.m. Lock of the day: Amaretto Di Amore (8th race). Value play of the day: Brit Blitz (5th race). Big score: 50-cent Pick 5 ticket—Race 4, (3,5,7,9,10/3,6,8,11/1,5/7,10/4), $40.

1. 5½ furlongs. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $4,000. Purse: $12,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, Trainer Wt./Odds

1: Masterpiece Day (Harr, Muckey) 124/5-2

2: Head for Business (Ceballos, Woolley Jr.) 124/6-1

3: Star of Stars (Gallardo, Bethke) 124/9-2

4: Boss Nine (Rodriguez, Silva Jr.) 124/4-1

5: Unleash the Beast (Sanchez, Bethke) 124/10-1

6: Gentleman's Secret (Roman, Rhone) 124/6-1

7: Cannonball Comin (Morales, Silva Jr.) 124/7-2

CANNONBALL COMIN (7) drops dramatically down the claiming ladder for a high-percentage barn. Has speed and the outside post to see how the race develops in front of him. HEAD FOR BUSINESS (2) showed good speed in his first local start while running on the turf. Might try to steal it on the front-end. GENTLEMAN'S SECRET (6) has a couple wins locally and enough speed to be involved out of the gate.

2. One mile. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $10,000. Purse: $15,500.

1: Burning Leaves (Carmona, Robertson) 119/5-2

2: Color Me Legendary (Morales, Silva Jr.) 124/8-1

3: Calzone (Lara, Rarick) 124/5-1

4: Forsaken (Roman, Espinoza) 124/7-2

5: Schmooze (Da Silva, Bethke) 124/15-1

6: Heir (Fuentes, Fuentes) 124/4-1

7: Big Pete (Harr, Rengstorf) 124/10-1

8: Summer All Year (Quinonez, Padilla) 124/6-1

BURNING LEAVES (1) makes his first start for a top barn after almost six-months on the shelf. Has won three times at Canterbury and will utilize his inside post to save ground before making his move. CALZONE (3) got a win two back down at Tampa Bay while closing from the back. Fast fractions early would help him. FORSAKEN (4) was competitive this winter/spring at the tough Oaklawn meet.

3. 7½ furlongs on turf. State bred. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance. Purse: $34,000.

1: Ana (Carmona, Scherer) 119/9-2

2: Nordic Queen (Valenzuela, Roberts) 124/5-1

3: Strabella (Quinonez, Donlin) 124/15-1

4: Go Lee Ann Go (Gallardo, Berndt) 119/6-1

5: Miss Carmen Cibo (Ceballos, Rengstorf) 124/8-1

6: Shezonezestreet (Lara, Roberts) 124/10-1

7: Elegance N Tonic (Fuentes, Rosin) 124/7-2

8: Retired Kathy (Lindsay, VanWinkle) 119/5-2

RETIRED KATHY (8) really improved once she tried grass for the first time. Has two wins and a second since her turf debut. Would benefit from a speed duel in front of her to set up her closing kick. ELEGANCE N TONIC (7) has had success on the local lawn hitting the board six times in eight starts. Her tactical speed is an asset. SHEZONEZESTREET (6) showed some promise on the turf last summer but is searching for that elusive second win.

4. One mile, 70 yards on turf. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance. Purse: $30,000.

1: Willowmygirl (Gallardo, Woolley Jr.) 124/5-1

2: Miss Gold (Ceballos, Rengstorf) 119/15-1

3: Omega Ms (Quinonez, Granitz) 119/6-1

4: Delusional Dream (Arroyo, Sheehan) 124/20-1

5: Nang Singha (Valenzuela, Hone) 124/6-1

6: Miwoman (Carmona, Riecken) 114/8-1

7: Fashion Idol (Lara, Velazquez) 124/12-1

8: Goddess of War (Rodriguez, Lund) 124/12-1

9: Tapiture's Lady (Fuentes, Rosin) 119/4-1

10: Midnight Lane (Roman, Berndt) 124/5-2

TAPITURE'S LADY (9) was impressive as a two-year-old with a win and second locally. Tries two-turns and turf for the first time, but her breeding suggests she will handle the challenge. NANG SINGHA (5) tried grass in one start at glitzy Santa Anita and had a rough trip. Willing to give her another shot on the lawn. OMEGA MS (3) was very impressive breaking her maiden last out at Tampa but facing better here.

5. One mile on turf. Open. 3-, 4- and 5-year-olds. Maiden special weight. Purse: $29,000.

1: P R Call Me Maybe (Ceballos, Westermann) 124/8-1

2: Beraberabera (Carmona, Robertson) 114/8-1

3: Parisian Promise (Lara, Riecken) 119/12-1

4: Tell 'Em I'm Comin (Harr, Cline) 119/8-1

5: Capala (Rodriguez, Lund) 119/20-1

6: Hattie Bloom (Da Silva, Scherer) 114/7-2

7: Catalina Crush (Fuentes, Williams) 119/9-2

8: Brit Blitz (Gallardo, Berndt) 119/10-1

9: Speaking Loud (Sanchez, Stankey) 119/20-1

10: Hot Night Air (Barandela, Roberts) 124/30-1

11: Two Stormy Oceans (Quinonez, Padilla) 119/10-1

12: Braggadocious (Lindsay, Van Winkle) 124/4-1

13: Outlaw Run (Harr, Cline) 124/10-1

BRIT BLITZ (8) tried to get on the turf in his last start in Chicago but was rained off. Should appreciate stretching out and getting on the grass for the first time. Barn hits at 39% in second starts. TWO STORMY OCEANS (11) hasn't shown much in two dirt sprints this spring at Tampa Bay but is bred for this trip. PARISIAN PROMISE (3) will like the grass and could be flying late at a big price.

6. 5½ furlongs. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Starter optional claiming: $5,000. Purse: $14,000.

1: Astronaut Oscar (Quinonez, Padilla) 122/9-2

2: Heroic Song (Fuentes, Biehler) 122/4-1

3: Awesome Family (Harr, Riecken) 122/10-1

4: Timehascome (Roman, Ramaekers) 122/8-1

5: Launched (Da Silva, Silva Jr.) 122/2-1

6: In the Arch (Carmona, Rengstorf) 117/7-2

7: Incitatus (Morales, Rushton) 124/12-1

8: Citrus Bay (Gallardo, Tranquilino) 122/15-1

ASTRONAUT OSCAR (1) loves the Shakopee oval having visited the local winners circle seven times. Trainer lost him via claim last winter and then claimed him back two races later. A sign of confidence. LAUNCHED (5) has dangerous early speed and rattled off three wins in a row this winter/spring at Turf Paradise. If he shakes loose early, he could be tough to catch. HEROIC SONG (2) likes to win and starts for a new barn off a claim in last.

7. One mile on turf. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance optional claiming: $30,000. Purse: $31,500.

1: The Right Stuff (Valenzuela, Hone) 122/12-1

2: Drama Chorus (Quinonez, Padilla) 122/5-2

3: First Call (Fuentes, Martinez) 122/10-1

4: House of Lords (Da Silva, Silva Jr.) 122/4-1

5: Unified Dreams (Morales, Scherer) 122/10-1

6: Slim Slow Slider (Ceballos, Westermann) 122/15-1

7: Tonka Warrior (Roman, Robertson) 122/6-1

8: Jose Patio (Rodriguez, Biehler) 122/6-1

9: Sir Sterling (Carmona, Rengstorf) 117/15-1

10: That's Not Funny (Gallardo, Rosin) 122/6-1

TONKA WARRIOR (7) returns off a long layoff after falling in his last start in December at Oaklawn. Has shown talent racing on the turf and there is a tremendous amount of speed in here to optimize his strong closing kick. THAT'S NOT FUNNY (10) will also benefit from fast early fractions and has won four of his past seven on the local lawn. DRAMA CHORUS (2) is the speed of the speed and could get brave if he gets an easy lead.

8. 6 furlongs. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $10,000. Purse: $14,500.

1: Extra Indy (Quinonez, Westermann) 124/6-1

2: Pageant Purrfect (Barajas, Silva) 119/9-2

3: Always Smiling (Fuentes, Williams) 124/4-1

4: Amaretto Di Amore (Valenzuela, Kereluk) 124/2-1

5: Richie's Gal (Roman, Ramaekers) 119/8-1

6: Run Bambi Run (Gallardo, Berndt) 124/5-1

7: I Came to Shame (Da Silva, Smith) 124/12-1

8: Pat's Gal (Harr, Cline) 124/15-1

AMARETTO DI AMORE (4) has a win over the track and is coming off an easy victory last time at Turf Paradise. Makes her first start for a new barn but is feeling good right now. ALWAYS SMILING (3) ran a nice third in last at Oaklawn at a big price. May be rounding into form for a barn that started the meet hot. RUN BAMBI RUN (6) lost as a big favorite two weeks ago but has good early speed for top barn.



