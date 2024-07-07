Post time: 1 p.m. Lock of the day: Channel Won (6th race). Value play of the day: Quality Rags (3rd race). Big score: 50-cent Pick 5 ticket— Race 4 (1,3,5,7/4,5/7/2,3,4/2,4,5,7), $48.

1. 6 furlongs. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $10,000. Purse: $12,500.

#: Horse, Jockey, Trainer Wt./Odds

1: Miss Double (Roman, Espinoza) 124/4-1

2: Astern Maid (Morales, Silva) 119/8-1

3: Pageant Purrfect (Barajas, Silva) 119/2-1

4: Spoiled Brat (Ceballos, Silva Jr.) 124/12-1

5: Bohemian Jiggles (Pena, Silva Jr.) 119/7-2

6: Autism Counts (Da Silva, Silva Jr.) 119/5-2

AUTISM COUNTS (6) chased a wire-to-wire winner in last and tired. That was her first start after a three-month layoff. Should be more fit here and drops half in class for a high-percentage barn. PAGEANT PURRFECT (3) drops in class and has tactical speed. Her last two speed figures fit with this group. BOHEMIAN JIGGLES (5) hit the ground running as a two-year-old winning on debut. Hasn't been close since.

2. 1 mile on turf. Fillies and mares. 3-, 4- and 5-year-olds. Maiden claiming: $15,000. Purse: $12,500.

#: Horse, Jockey, Trainer Wt./Odds

1: Red Sunshine (Pena, Westermann) 124/8-1

2: Purr Tiger (Morales, Silva) 119/12-1

3: Carbonel (Harr, Rushton) 124/8-1

4: Too Hot to Stop (Ceballos, Rarick) 119/7-2

5: Raetastic (Gallardo, Rosin) 119/8-5

6: Yoda Glitz (Carmona, Robertson) 114/2-1

YODA GLITZ (6) tried two turf sprints as a two-year-old with no success. Woke up in her last start, then hit the shelf. First start at three, adds Lasix and stretches out around two-turns on the lawn. RED SUNSHINE (1) second start after a three-month rest. Her best start was last summer going two-turns on the grass. Returns to that scenario. TOO HOT TO STOP (4) is well-bred for the surface and drops in class.

3. 6 furlongs. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance. Purse: $30,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, Trainer Wt./Odds

1: Bluejay Way (Roman, VanWinkle) 119/6-1

2: Irish Dawn (Wolff (Wolff) 124/10-1

3: Haunted Haze (Fuentes, Martinez) 124/2-1

4: Eightysixchevy (Quinonez, Padilla) 119/5-2

5: Quality Rags (Gallardo, Lund) 124/7-2

6: Konteekee (Harr, Cline) 119/5-1

QUALITY RAGS (5) started his career nicely, winning once and placing three times with impressive speed figures. Flopped in last but that was in the mud. Hoping for a fast track in this one. HAUNTED HAZE (3) has been a new horse at four years old winning back-to-back, but those were against state-breds. Faces open company here. KONTEEKEE (6) graduated at the tough Oaklawn meet in March. Will be flying late.

4. 1 mile on turf. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $10,000. Purse: $16,500.

#: Horse, Jockey, Trainer Wt./Odds

1: Elegance N Tonic (Fuentes, Rosin) 124/4-1

2: Warrior's Moon (Gallardo, Tracy) 124/6-1

3: Betyar Azets (Barajas, Silva) 124/3-1

4: Merlin's Sister (Lindsay, Bedford) 124/8-1

5: Golden Gopher (Rodriguez, Silva) 124/5-2

6: Fat and Furious (Carmona, Silva) 119/8-1

7: Hurricain Hunter (Pena, Silva Jr.) 124/9-2

8: Irazu (Barandela, Jones) 124/12-1

GOLDEN GOPHER (5) absolutely loves the Shakopee sod with seven wins in 16 starts. Didn't do much running in last on a yielding course and drops in class hoping to regain her form. BETYAR AZETS (3) is 2-for-2 locally on the lawn and went wire-to-wire in last. Will try those same tactics here and try to steal it on the front end. ELEGANCE N TONIC (1) third off the layoff and gets the rail for a hot barn.

5. 5½ furlongs. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $4,000. Purse: $12,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, Trainer Wt./Odds

1: Bebop Baby (Carmona, Roberts) 119/6-1

2: Brahms Is Who (Pena, Tranquilino) 124/15-1

3: Mickey Dobbs (Fuentes, Martinez) 124/8-1

4: Chocolate Freckles (Rodriguez, Woolley Jr.) 124/3-1

5: Keba Lucky Day (Da Silva, Kenney) 124/5-2

6: Angie's Revrac (Harr, Muckey) 124/15-1

7: Folk Hero (Ceballos, Gomez) 124/10-1

8: Winze (Morales, Rushton) 124/10-1

9: Chaparrita (Barajas, Silva) 124/9-2

CHOCOLATE FRECKLES (4) flashed speed on the turf last out against better and tired late but that's not her game. Returns to the dirt and drops to a more realistic level for a Kentucky Derby winning barn. KEBA LUCKY DAY (5) chased a wire-to-wire three-peat winner in last two starts taking second in both but hasn't won in 15 months. CHAPARRITA (9) gets back on the dirt and drops in class.

6. 5 furlongs on turf. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Starter optional claiming: $5,000. Purse: $14,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, Trainer Wt./Odds

1: Yo Dawg (Fuentes, Berndt) 122/9-2

2: Hit the Seam (Da Silva, Silva Jr.) 122/6-1

3: Knighted (Harr, Muckey) 122/10-1

4: Darnquick (Morales, Silva Jr.) 122/3-1

5: Pervasive (Arroyo, Muckey) 122/12-1

6: Shacked Stateside (Carmona, Donlin) 112/6-1

7: Channel Won (Gallardo, Tracy) 122/8-5

CHANNEL WON (7) has been on quite a roll since last fall, winning four of six including last locally. Pretty impressive for a 10-year-old. Lots of speed signed on here to setup his closing kick. YO DAWG (1) was reclaimed out of last by the Berndt barn after losing him two back. Has won back-to-back, but those were on the dirt. HIT THE SEAM (2) will attempt to out break the field and dare them to catch him.

7. 6 furlongs. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $5,000. Purse: $12,500.

#: Horse, Jockey, Trainer Wt./Odds

1: Unique Path (Carmona, Rhone) 119/10-1

2: One Lucky Boy (Gallardo, Rosin) 119/9-2

3: Cinco El Sovereign (Barajas, Silva) 119/5-2

4: Hidden Profit (Fuentes, Williams) 119/8-5

5: Not a Dance (Wolff, Wolff) 124/6-1

6: Schleicher (Pena, Rushton) 124/12-1

7: I Wish I Could (Rodriguez, Biehler) 119/10-1

CINCO EL SOVEREIGN (3) drops dramatically down the class ladder in search of a victory. Broke his maiden wire-to-wire in January in Texas but will attempt to stalk and pounce for a win here. HIDDEN PROFIT (4) earned his diploma at lowest local class level two back. Has speed but stopped in last. Class relief might help. ONE LUCKY BOY (2) has early speed and the Gallardo/Rosin connections must be respected.

8. 5 furlongs on turf. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance optional claiming. Purse: $30,500.

#: Horse, Jockey, Trainer Wt./Odds

1: Because (Pena, Hanson) 122/10-1

2: Morgs World (Gallardo, Robertson) 122/2-1

3: First Love (Carmona, Tracy) 117/5-1

4: Manhattan Cherry (Rodriguez, Woolley Jr.) 122/4-1

5: Birdie Be Gone (Fuentes, Biehler) 122/7-2

6: Cocktail Slippers (Quinonez, Martinez) 122/8-1

7: Ann Alee (Roman, Biehler) 122/8-1

BIRDIE BE GONE (5) tried state-restricted stakes competition in last and was outrun. Returns to optional claiming level and gets on the turf where she won back-to-back last fall at Remington Park. MANHATTAN CHERRY (4) outran her odds on the local lawn last summer winning back-to-back at 23-1 and 22-1. Has effective tactical speed. ANN ALEE (7) displayed talent on the grass here last summer but is struggling to regain that form.