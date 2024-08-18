JAY LIETZAU’S CANTERBURY LINE
Jay Lietzau’s Canterbury Park line for Sunday, Aug. 18
Our handicapper makes his picks for Sunday afternoon in Shakopee.
Post time: 1 p.m. Lock of the day: Ann Alee (2nd race). Value play of the day: Johnny Dar (6th race). Big score: 50-cent Pick 5 ticket— Race 4, (1,3,5/1,2,5,6,8/5/3,9/4,7,8), $45.00.
1 6 furlongs. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance optional claiming: $12,500. Purse: $30,000.
#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds
1: Always Smiling (Fuentes, Williams)122/5-1
2: Savona (Rodriguez, Martinez)122/6-1
3: Hotasapistol (Carmona, Donlin)117/9-2
4: Lady Astrid (Harr, Cline)122/9-5
5: Lite It Up Louie (Gallardo, Rosin)117/3-1
6: Twelve Stars (Roman, Martinez)122/6-1
ALWAYS SMILING (1) won two-in-a-row locally before taking her show on the road to Prairie Meadows. Draws the rail, starts for a high-percentage barn and gets the top jockey in the saddle. SAVONA (2) returns to the dirt after battling for the lead in a turf sprint. Has hit the board in nine-of-eleven career starts and her speed is dangerous. LITE IT UP LOUIE (5) ships up from Churchill Downs after winning back-to-back and being claimed.
2 1 mile on turf. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance optional claiming: $20,000. Purse: $30,500.
#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds
1: Twirling Savi (Carmona, Robertson)117/7-2
2: Diplomatica (Valenzuela, Martinez)122/6-1
3: Tour Queen (Fuentes, Garrett)117/5-1
4: Valence (Pena, Garrett)117/8-1
5: Ann Alee (Roman, Biehler)124/2-1
6: Desert Glow (Harr, Rengstorf)122/8-1
7: Morgs World (Da Silva, Robertson)122/9-2
ANN ALEE (5) appears to have found her mojo again after easily winning her last and matching a career high speed figure. Loves to compete having won five-of-twelve to start her career. TWIRLING SAVI (1) is third off the layoff and gets the rail for the hall-of-fame Robertson barn. Could be flying late for Carmona. MORGS WORLD (7) is another Robertson runner who has been in the mix often this summer.
3 5½ furlongs. State bred. Fillies. 2-year-olds. Maiden special weight. Purse: $33,000.
#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds
1: Take Charge Lilah (Harr, Bethke)118/15-1
2: Pepper N Mint (Pena, Woolley, Jr.)118/5-2
3: Flatter Me Baby (Rodriguez, Bethke)118/6-1
4: She’s Just Divine (Valenzuela, Biehler)118/10-1
5: Little Sneaky (Lindsay, VanWinkle)118/12-1
6: Carson Bay (Carmona, Scherer)113/9-2
7: Where’s Marilyn (Quinonez, Riecken)118/6-1
8: Wildcat Minny (Roman, Padilla)118/4-1
9: Mariarosadelaserda (Da Silva, Biehler)118/8-1
PEPPER N MINT (2) is a homebred for Kentucky Derby winning trainer Woolley. Has effective early speed which should allow her to dictate terms. Nice second in last and was five-lengths clear of third. LITTLE SNEAKY (5) had the tough rail draw for her career debut in last and was eliminated early. Should improve with that experience. CARSON BAY (6) lost all chance at the start in debut but barn is 38% in second start.
4 1 mile on turf. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance optional claiming: $12,500. Purse: $30,000.
#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds
1: Lock It Down (Roman, Martinez)122/5-2
2: Irazu (Lindsay, Jones)122/15-1
3: Rollin Blackout (Carmona, Sheehan)117/12-1
4: Miz Cali (Gallardo, Donlin)122/9-2
5: Midnight Lane (Quinonez, Berndt)122/4-1
6: Bee a Bali (Arroyo, Hanson)117/15-1
7: Dixie Girl To (Pena, Westermann)122/10-1
8: Golden Gopher (Rodriguez, Silva)122/6-1
9: Miss Carmen Cibo (Harr, Rengstorf)124/12-1
10: Bulsara (Valenzuela, Kenney)122/6-1
MIDNIGHT LANE (5) made an extremely impressive move going from last to first around the final turn and still managed to pull away late when last seen. A repeat effort makes her the one to beat. ROLLIN BLACKOUT (3) just missed in her meet debut last out. Gets a better post today and Carmona climbs aboard. LOCK IT DOWN (1) has effective early speed and the rail. Might try to steal it up front.
5 5½ furlongs. State bred. Open. 2-year-olds. Maiden special weight. Purse: $33,000.
#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds
1: Airmail Flyer (Harr, Berndt)118/10-1
2: I’ll Make Bank (Valenzuela, Hone)118/3-1
3: Arjun for Karz (Quinonez, Espinoza)118/15-1
4: Whiskeysippi River (Lindsay, VanWinkle)118/15-1
5: It’s Miles (Gallardo, Berndt)118/4-1
6: Southgate Gator (Da Silva, Robertson)118/8-1
7: Able Seaman (Rodriguez, Biehler)118/10-1
8: Beggin for Trouble (Fuentes, Rengstorf)118/9-2
9: Mor Tiger Paw (Pena, Bethke)118/15-1
10: Pahapesto Willy (Roman, Rhone)118/12-1
11: Towner Too (Carmona, Robertson)113/6-1
SOUTHGATE GATOR (6) has some precociousness and speed in his bloodlines. The Robertson barn does very well with debut types winning at 22% with first-time starters and gets the hot jockey up. I’LL MAKE BANK (2) showed speed in his debut before tiring late. Sire has produced many two-year-old winners. IT’S MILES (5) took some money on debut but didn’t show much interest early. Should improve in second start.
6 1 mile, 70 yards on turf. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $7,500. Purse: $14,000.
#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds
1: Zumurudee (Roman, Woolley, Jr.)124/20-1
2: Coastal Waters (Da Silva, Silva, Jr.)124/3-1
3: Glendale (Ceballos, Roberts)124/12-1
4: War Chest (Valenzuela, Rengstorf)124/12-1
5: Johnny Dar (Pena, Silva, Jr.)124/8-1
6: Total Surprise (Fuentes, Williams)124/4-1
7: Out Run’m (Quinonez, Espinoza)124/20-1
8: Just Plain Ornery (Arroyo, Rushton)124/20-1
9: Cibertruck (Rodriguez, Danger)124/6-1
10: Kid’s Inheritance (Carmona, Bethke)119/9-2
11: West Island (Gallardo, Donlin)124/8-1
12: Make Noise (Harr, Cline)124/20-1
JOHNNY DAR (5) did all the dirty work from the eleven-post last time out while battling for the lead through honest fractions. May get more reasonable splits today to conserve energy for the stretch. COASTAL WATERS (2) comes back on a week’s rest after an elusive victory in last. Has been close in all five local starts this meet. TOTAL SURPRISE (6) won last on the grass but may be best on dirt.
7 7½ furlongs on turf. State bred. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance. Purse: $34,000.
#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds
1: Hat Trick Jack (Rodriguez, Bethke)119/15-1
2: Ramblingamblinman (Pena, Riecken)124/12-1
3: Whatsyourobjective (Da Silva, Berndt)119/6-1
4: Catrick (Valenzuela, VanWinkle)119/12-1
5: Mr Insensitive (Barajas, Silva)124/7-2
6: Strabella (Carmona, Donlin)114/12-1
7: Gabriel’s Legend (Harr, Donlin, Jr.)124/8-1
8: Da Ghost (Arroyo, Rhone)124/10-1
9: Caught Off Guard (Gallardo, Berndt)119/3-1
10: Outofthedark (Quinonez, Padilla)119/4-1
11: Thinkn Bout Drinkn (Wood, Geditz, Jr.)119/15-1
12: Got Ghosted (Arroyo, Rhone)119/10-1
CAUGHT OFF GUARD (9) is feeling his oats after being a head short in last from three straight wins. Has tactical speed in a race without much early pace which should allow him to work a perfect trip. WHATSYOUROBJECTIVE (3) is still trying to figure things out with only three starts under his belt but barn excels with turf runners. HAT TRICK JACK (1) could be the controlling speed and adds blinkers.
8 6 furlongs. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $4,000. Purse: $12,000.
#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds
1: Angie’s Revrac (Ceballos, Muckey)124/15-1
2: Folk Hero (Arroyo, Gomez)124/15-1
3: Mighty Gin Gin (Roman, Padilla)124/6-1
4: Long Monday (Carmona, Rushton)119/5-2
5: Ray Arewethereyet (Harr, Rushton)124/6-1
6: Brewhouse (Gallardo, Silva, Jr.)124/7-2
7: Bebop Baby (Da Silva, Roberts)124/6-1
8: Invincibella (Valenzuela, Woolley, Jr.)124/4-1
INVINCIBELLA (8) has been predominantly racing on the grass recently but does have some nice dirt efforts on her resume. Drops in class and should be able to stalk the pacesetter from the outside post. LONG MONDAY (4) has nine wins on her ledger so knows how to get to the wire first. Ran evenly in last and drops down the claiming ladder. BEBOP BABY (7) went wire-to-wire against an easier field in last.
9 7 furlongs. 3-year-olds and up. Starters allowance. Purse: $12,000.
#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds
1: Chama (Lindsay, Sheehan)124/2-1
2: Fat and Furious (Rodriguez, Silva)124/2-1
3: Mickey Dobbs (Da Silva, Martinez)124/2-1
4: Mizzen Millions (Valenzuela, Garrett)124/2-1
5: Child Proof (Roman, Padilla)124/2-1
6: Brief Note (Pena, Martinez)124/2-1
7: Brahms Is Who (Quinonez, Tranquilino)124/2-1
This is a test run of the new 7-furlong distance and a non-wagering race. CHILD PROOF (5) cuts back in distance after tiring going one-mile in last. Early speed may be advantageous at this quirky distance especially coming out of the new chute. MIZZEN MILLIONS (4) disappointed in last while not showing her typical speed. Does have a win at this specialty distance. MICKEY DOBBS (3) battled for the lead last time in a turf sprint. May be loose on the lead early.
Combined with the Guardians’ loss in Milwaukee, the Twins whittled their AL Central deficit to two games behind Cleveland.