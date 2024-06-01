Post time: 5 p.m. Lock of the day: Midnight Current (2nd race). Value play of the day: Rejection Hurts (3rd race). Big score: 50-cent Pick 5 ticket—Race 1 (1,2,3,4,6/4/6/1,3,5,7,12/1,5,7,10), $50.

1. 6 furlongs. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Starter optional claiming: $8,000. Purse: $16,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, Trainer Wt./Odds

1: Twelve Stars (Fuentes, Martinez) 122/9-5

2: Saint Sarena (Rodriguez, Biehler) 122/5-1

3: Chasing Shadows (Gallardo, Riecken) 124/3-1

4: Sea Level (Valenzuela, Biehler) 122/4-1

5: Mia Baby (Barajas, Silva) 122/8-1

6: Vow (Quinonez, Williams) 122/9-2

SAINT SARENA (2) rattled off four in a row locally last summer while showing dominate early speed. She will be on the lead early with a clean break but might question her fitness coming off the six-month layoff. TWELVE STARS (1) had a three-race win streak end last out at Turf Paradise. Breaks from the rail and will attempt to stalk and pounce. CHASING SHADOWS (3) won her last two closing at Oaklawn but will need a hot pace to set up her closing kick.

2. One mile on turf. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance optional claiming: $30,000. Purse: $31,500.

1: Golden Gopher (Ceballos, Silva) 122/8-1

2: Diplomatica (Valenzuela, Martinez) 122/9-2

3: Ann Alee (Rodriguez, Biehler) 122/6-1

4: Midnight Current (Gallardo, Berndt) 122/9-5

5: Big Bad Diva (Fuentes, Williams) 122/10-1

6: Dirt Flirt (Morales, Silva Jr.) 122/3-1

7: Scent of Success (Carmona, Robertson) 117/6-1

MIDNIGHT CURRENT (4) has dominated the turf at Canterbury the past couple summers, winning eight of 10 with two seconds. She lost off a similar layoff in her seasonal debut last year but hard to bet against her. ANN ALEE (3) showed promise on the grass last summer with a couple impressive wins. Last race on the dirt was a prep. DIRT FLIRT (6) in good form after winning three of four in Arizona.

3. One mile, 70 yards on turf. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance. Purse: $30,000.

1: Runwithheart (Gallardo, Berndt) 119/4-1

2: Shotcrete (Jude, Rushton) 119/15-1

3: Jupiter Mission (Fuentes, Arnett) 119/15-1

4: Rockstar Red (Lindsay, Johnston) 124/9-2

5: Toomanynames (Ceballos, Rushton) 119/12-1

6: Rejection Hurts (Roman, Berndt) 124/9-2

7: Hold Your Applause (Da Silva, Kenney) 119/8-1

8: Legally Reddy (Valenzuela, Hone) 124/3-1

9: My Calante (Rodriguez, Roberts) 124/5-1

REJECTION HURTS (6) won two last summer on the local lawn for last year's top trainer. Coming off a winter rest, but the barn wins with 25% off a six-plus month layoff. Will be flying late. ROCKSTAR RED (4) has posted some impressive speed figures on the grass while racing at some of the top meets. Will appreciate the return to the sod. RUNWITHHEART (1) is the "other" Berndt along with the top pick and could be on the lead early.

4. 7½ furlongs on turf. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $10,000. Purse: $16,500.

1: Sarge's Sermon (Fuentes, Biehler) 124/8-1

2: Awesome Family (Harr, Riecken) 124/15-1

3: Papa Rizzo (Rodriguez, Roberts) 124/9-2

4: Blueskiesandangels (Arroyo, McDaniel) 124/15-1

5: Coastal Waters (Morales, Silva Jr.) 124/6-1

6: Meet Joe (Ceballos, Kenney) 124/6-1

7: Mountain Pine (Lara, Litfin) 124/15-1

8: Bumper Pool (Gallardo, Bethke) 124/15-1

9: Kid's Inheritance (Da Silva, Silva Jr.) 124/12-1

10: War Chest (Valenzuela, Rengstorf) 124/3-1

11: Direct Action (Barajas, Silva) 124/12-1

12: Burning Leaves (Carmona, Robertson) 119/8-1

PAPA RIZZO (3) is third off the layoff and showed early speed in last after breaking in the air before tiring late. Should be able to control the early fractions with a clean start in this one. COASTAL WATERS (5) has been close many times on the local lawn without a victory. Maybe the barn change two back will help his cause. SARGE'S SERMON (1) will attempt to save ground from the rail and launch a bid late.

5. 7½ furlongs on turf. State bred. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance. Purse: $34,000.

1: Caught Off Guard (Roman, Berndt) 119/8-1

2: Win Over Wyatt (Lara, Litfin) 124/15-1

3: Midnight Royal (Lindsay, VanWinkle) 124/15-1

4: Gabriel's Legend (Harr, Donlin Jr.) 124/8-1

5: Outofthedark (Quinonez, Padilla) 119/6-1

6: Mr. D's Legend (Rodriguez, Donlin) 124/12-1

7: Mr Insensitive (Barajas, Silva) 124/9-2

8: Kal El (Sanchez, Bethke) 124/15-1

9: Sam Sez (Valenzuela, Roberts) 124/12-1

10: Mystifier (Gallardo, Rosin) 124/7-2

11: Got Ghosted (Fuentes, Rhone) 119/15-1

12: Back to Selling (Ceballos, Rengstorf) 124/6-1

MYSTIFIER (10) runs for the red-hot Rosin barn (four wins in four starts to start the meet). Has done his best running on the turf and the pace scenario should accentuate his late closing kick. MR INSENSITIVE (7) broke his maiden going short on the dirt in last. In good form but facing winners going long on the turf is a big ask. CAUGHT OFF GUARD (1) tries the surface for the first time but is bred for it and is conditioned by the top barn.

6. One mile. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $4,000. Purse: $12,000.

1: Ferrari Road (Harr, Muckey) 124/15-1

2: Unleash the Beast (Sanchez, Bethke) 124/8-1

3: Bel Ragazzo (Valenzuela, Kereluk) 124/4-1

4: Tombi (Ceballos, Rushton) 124/5-1

5: Pervasive (Arroyo, Muckey) 124/12-1

6: Tiger Hunter (Rodriguez, Woolley Jr.) 124/5-2

7: Emergency Response (Lara, Roberts) 124/6-1

8: Libertarian (Gallardo, Bethke) 124/10-1

9: Brickbat (Jude, Rushton) 124/9-2

TIGER HUNTER (6) is feeling good after back-to-back wins in past two down in the desert. Will attempt to save energy early while trailing the field and then wear them down late. EMERGENCY RESPONSE (7) drops in class after capturing two placings this spring at Will Rogers Downs. May get first run at the pacesetters. BEL RAGAZZO (3) posted nice speed figures this spring at Turf Paradise. Will be flying late.

7. 6 furlongs. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance. Purse: $30,000.

1: Freeze 'Em (Fuentes, Martinez) 119/12-1

2: Distorted Pro (Carmona, Robertson) 119/3-1

3: Quality Rags (Rodriguez, Lund) 124/9-2

4: El Tomate (Barajas, Silva) 124/5-2

5: North Arm Bay (Da Silva, Bethke) 124/10-1

6: It's Bobs Business (Roman, Berndt) 124/8-1

7: Fleet of Flags (Valenzuela, Hone) 124/8-1

8: Frosty View (Gallardo, Berndt) 119/5-1

EL TOMATE (4) is coming off a year-plus layoff but was very impressive before getting hurt. Might not be his ideal distance but if he's 100% healthy and physically fit, his class may prevail. FROSTY VIEW (8) returns after a successful two-year-old year winning two of four and banking $90K. Has tactical speed and the outside post. DISTORTED PRO (2) is usually in the mix but struggled to beat weaker in last.

8. 5½ furlongs. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $4,000. Purse: $12,000.

1: Keba Lucky Day (Da Silva, Kenney) 124/3-1

2: Pictorial (Rodriguez, Rushton) 124/6-1

3: Folk Hero (Sanchez, Gomez) 124/10-1

4: Bebop Baby (Carmona, Roberts) 119/8-1

5: Celtics Wildcat (Fuentes, Donlin) 124/2-1

6: Diva de Kela (Valenzuela, Hanson) 124/5-1

7: Brahms Is Who (Gallardo, Tranquilino) 124/9-2

KEBA LUCKY DAY (1) has the rail and the tactical speed to work out a good trip if she breaks cleanly. The addition of blinkers may add to her early zip and sharpen her focus. BEBOP BABY (4) drops in class and flashed good early speed here last summer while hitting the board in all three races. DIVA DE KELA (6) is returning off a winter break but does have two wins locally.