Post time: 5 p.m. Lock of the day: Bay Boss (8th race). Value play of the day: My Cairo Kid (2nd race). Big score: 50-cent Pick 5 ticket—ace 4 (3,4,6,8/1,3,5/1,6/2,3,7,8/5), $48.

1. 1 mile. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance optional claiming: $20,000. Purse: $30,500.

#: Horse, Jockey, Trainer Wt./Odds

1: Last Martini (Rodriguez, Woolley Jr.) 122/10-1

2: Ember (Fuentes, Williams) 124/2-1

3: Ricky Bobby (Gallardo, Rosin) 122/5-2

4: T Bones Trick (Pena, Rarick) 122/9-2

5: Secret Potion (Roman, Hone) 124/6-1

6: Roses by Liam (Quinone, Padilla) 122/4-1

T BONES TRICK (4) returns to Canterbury after wintering in Arkansas and participating at the contentious Oaklawn meet. Likes the local oval, finishing first/second in five of seven. ROSES BY LIAM (6) gets back to a dirt route, which is his sweet spot. Has improved incrementally in each start this year and the connections are dangerous. EMBER (2) won easily in last for a high-percentage barn but faces tougher here.

2. 1 mile on turf. Open. 3-, 4- and 5-year-olds. Maiden claiming: $15,000. Purse: $12,500.

#: Horse, Jockey, Trainer Wt./Odds

1: P R Call Me Maybe (Pena, Westermann) 124/8-1

2: Sharma'd (Barajas, Silva) 119/12-1

3: My Cairo Kid (Fuentes, Martinez) 124/9-2

4: Whodoesitbetter (Arroyo, Riecken) 124/10-1

5: Burn Boss (Barandela, Bedford) 124/8-1

6: Kirill the Thrill (Carmona, Robertson) 114/3-1

7: Increedible Victor (Harr, Rhone) 119/6-1

8: Chasentheone (Roman, Padilla) 119/5-2

MY CAIRO KID (3) tried to get on this surface in last but was washed off. Didn't break well but still managed second. Gets on the grass and should be prominent early. CHASENTHEONE (8) was competitive at this level on the turf this spring at Tampa Bay but has had many chances. KIRILL THE THRILL (6) runs for the second time off the layoff and showed some interest on the grass last year.

3. 6 furlongs. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $5,000. Purse: $13,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, Trainer Wt./Odds

1: Coastal Fog (Pena, Silva Jr.) 122/10-1

2: Majestic Craken (Carmona, Silva) 114/3-1

3: Clear the Coast (Rodriguez, Woolley Jr.) 117/8-1

4: Stormin Hongkong (Quinonez, Danger) 122/12-1

5: Schmooze (Gallardo, Bethke) 122/9-2

6: Magnet and Steel (Fuentes, Fields) 124/2-1

7: Forsaken (Roman, Espinoza) 122/7-2

FORSAKEN (7) dueled for the lead last out while being carried extremely wide into the stretch. Should be able to stalk the pacesetters early and pounce as they tire in the stretch. MAJESTIC CRAKEN (2) returns to the track after a win and a career-best speed figure. Drops in class but might regress to the mean. STORMIN HONGKONG (4) drops steeply in class and will be closing late.

4. 7½ furlongs on turf. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $10,000. Purse: $14,500.

#: Horse, Jockey, Trainer Wt./Odds

1: Clearwater Sunset (Barajas, Silva) 119/6-1

2: Cowboy Cause (Quinonez, Litfin) 119/5-1

3: Wild Time (Carmona, Robertson) 119/9-5

4: Nave (Rodriguez, Tracy) 119/10-1

5: Star Mission (Wolff, Wolff) 124/8-1

6: Back to Selling (Da Silva, Rengstorf) 124/8-1

7: Shotcrete (Pena, Rushton) 119/12-1

8: Caught Off Guard (Gallardo, Berndt) 119/7-2

NAVE (4) was impressive early in his two-year-old year but has since regressed. Switches to the turf here, and his siblings have won 35% of their firm turf starts. Might try to steal it on the front end. WILD TIME (3) narrowly missed in last on the Shakopee sod. Has hit the board in 10 of 13 starts but only has one victory. BACK TO SELLING (6) starts for the top barn, is third off the layoff and has speed.

5. 6 furlongs. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $4,000. Purse: $12,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, Trainer Wt./Odds

1: Hightail Cowboy (Carmona, Robertson) 119/2-1

2: Awesome Family (Rodriguez, Riecken) 124/12-1

3: In the Arch (Gallardo, Rengstorf) 124/7-2

4: Masterpiece Day (Da Silva, Muckey) 124/6-1

5: Astronaut Oscar (Roman, Padilla) 124/3-1

6: Boss Nine (Arroyo, Bedford) 124/15-1

7: Direct Action (Barajas, Silva) 124/10-1

8: Birdie Machine (Harr, Berndt) 124/10-1

HIGHTAIL COWBOY (1) has all his career wins at Canterbury, and he faced tougher this winter/spring at Oaklawn. Drops to his lowest level, has early speed and the rail. IN THE ARCH (3) plunges down the claiming ladder in search of a win. Jockey/trainer combo have won three of five to start the meet. ASTRONAUT OSCAR (5) has good early speed but has been backing up in the stretch recently.

6. 7½ furlongs on turf. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $10,000. Purse: $14,500.

#: Horse, Jockey, Trainer Wt./Odds

1: Miss Carmen Cibo (Ceballos, Rengstorf) 124/5-2

2: I Came to Shame (Morales, Smith) 124/20-1

3: Brief Note (Pena, Martinez) 124/10-1

4: Laughintothebank (Barandela, Rarick) 124/15-1

5: Extra Indy (Rodriguez, Westermann) 124/12-1

6: Gi Gis Map (Fuentes, Williams) 119/6-1

7: Princess of Malibu (Roman, VanWinkle) 124/9-2

8: Altar Girl (Carmona, Litfin) 119/9-2

9: Ana (Quinonez, Scherer) 124/4-1

10: Stealthespotlight (Carmona, Williams) 114/8-1

11: Countess of Cairo (Gallardo, VanWinkle) 124/10-1

GI GIS MAP (6) claimed out of last by a sharp claiming barn. Has caught two soft turf courses for his two turf starts so might appreciate firm footing. Top jockey remains in the saddle for new barn. MISS CARMEN CIBO (1) ran courageously for a wire-to-wire victory in last, but the fractions were slow and it was against state-bred foes. Will need another step forward. ANA (9) is third off the layoff and showed improvement in last effort.

7. 7½ furlongs on turf. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $7,500. Purse: $14,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, Trainer Wt./Odds

1: Johnny Dar (Gallardo, Silva Jr.) 124/6-1

2: Mark in Greeley (Carmona, Rengstorf) 119/5-1

3: War Chest (Fuentes, Rengstorf) 124/5-2

4: Out Run'm (Pena, Espinoza) 124/12-1

5: O Dogg (Arroyo, Riecken) 124/12-1

6: West Island (Quinonez, Donlin) 124/7-2

7: Zumurudee (Rodriguez, Woolley Jr.) 124/9-2

8: Kid's Inheritance (Da Silva, Silva Jr.) 124/8-1

WAR CHEST (3) has had two good efforts to start the meet with a win and placing. Had a nice refreshing layoff since that win, including two solid works to maintain his sharpness. KID'S INHERITANCE (8) tried the turf in his meet debut after a long layoff. Was claimed out of that start by a high-percentage barn and has tactical speed. ZUMURUDEE (7) returns after a two-month break since racing in the desert. Will by flying late.

8. 6 furlongs. Open. 3-, 4- and 5-year-olds. Maiden special weight. Purse: $29,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, Trainer Wt./Odds

1: Palace Attained (Carmona, Donlin) 119/9-2

2: Baby Nova (Gallardo, Tranquilino) 124/10-1

3: Jet Stream (Rodriguez, Rushton) 119/12-1

4: Tell 'Em I'm Comin (Harr, Cline) 119/4-1

5: Bay Boss (Fuentes, Williams) 124/2-1

6: Sensical (Da Silva, Kenney) 124/7-2

7: Flash Humor (Barajas, Silva) 124/5-1

BAY BOSS (5) has been involved in both of his career starts, hitting the board in each. Was closing nicely in last but ran out of time. Fuentes has options with his tactical speed to see how the pace develops. FLASH HUMOR (7) hasn't replicated his two good races down in Texas this spring. Maybe the addition of blinkers will wake him up. SENSICAL (6) has been facing better in four career starts and cuts back in distance.