JAY LIETZAU’S CANTERBURY LINE
Sports
Jay Lietzau’s Canterbury Park line for Saturday, August 10
Our handicapper makes his picks for Saturday in Shakopee.
Post time: 5 p.m. Lock of the day: Xtreme Diva (3rd race). Value play of the day: Inesperado (4th race). Big score: 50-cent Pick 5 ticket— Race 1, (1,2,5/2,5,11,12,13/5/1,2,3,5,7,8/6), $45.00.
1 1 mile. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance optional claiming: $12,500. Purse: $30,000.
#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds
1: Handsome Harry (Pena, Silva, Jr.)119/4-1
2: Catholic Guilt (Rodriguez, Roberts)122/7-2
3: Face Value (Fuentes, Williams)122/9-2
4: St. Elmo (Valenzuela, Hone)122/8-1
5: Burning Leaves (Carmona, Robertson)117/5-2
6: Scooter’s Boy (Lindsay, Ramaekers)122/15-1
7: Last Martini (Da Silva, Woolley, Jr.)122/12-1
8: Mulberry Street (Barajas, Fuentes)122/6-1
CATHOLIC GUILT (2) has been in good form since the start of the year hitting the board in nine-of-twelve including three wins. Makes his local debut and has dangerous early speed. BURNING LEAVES (5) loves the local dirt with four wins/three seconds in seven tries. Third off the layoff for the top barn makes him tough. HANDSOME HARRY (1) is feeling great off back-to-back wins including a 15-length romp in last.
2 1 mile on turf. State bred. Open. 3-, 4- and 5-year-olds. Maiden special weight. Purse: $33,000.
#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds
1: Sweet Bodemeister (Ceballos, Kenney)124/15-1
2: Commissioner Oscar (Gallardo, Berndt)119/3-1
3: Westdakota (Carmona, Bedford)114/20-1
4: Increedible Victor (Harr, Rhone)119/12-1
5: Supreme Leader (Barajas, Silva)119/6-1
6: Burn Boss (Da Silva, Bedford)124/12-1
7: Blues Traffic (Arroyo, Rhone)124/20-1
8: Ridin Solo (Pena, Bethke)119/12-1
9: B L’s Concerto (Harr, Donlin)124/6-1
10: The Man the Myth (Valenzuela, Litfin)119/15-1
11: Latin Force (Quinonez, VanWinkle)119/9-2
12: Competitive Daddy (Lindsay, VanWinkle)119/10-1
13: Rynotograce (Rodriguez, Riecken)119/4-1
COMPETITIVE DADDY (12) was bet down in his career debut in March at Parx and tired late. Is well bred for the surface, gets Lasix and was gelded since his last start. Expecting an improved effort. COMMISSIONER OSCAR (2) has been solid in his two turf attempts for good grass barn. Should be able to save ground early. RYNOTOGRACE (13) ran evenly first time on the surface but needs to show that killer instinct.
3 Minnesota Oaks. 1 mile, 70 yards. State bred. Fillies. 3-year-olds and up. Purse: $75,000.
#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds
1: Northern Angel (Fuentes, Rosin)122/9-2
2: Call’em All (Carmona, Robertson)122/5-1
3: Rosalina (Rodriguez, Litfin)122/15-1
4: Retired Kathy (Lindsay, VanWinkle)122/5-2
5: Xtreme Diva (Gallardo, Robertson)122/4-5
XTREME DIVA (5) has had an excellent start to her career winning five-of-eight. Displayed her class while winning a stakes race at Oaklawn Park. Faces state-breds here but also tries two-turns for the first time. CALL’EM ALL (2) has placed in three consecutive races but is bred for the longer distance and never underestimate the Robertson barn. NORTHERN ANGEL (1) has been competitive on the turf but can he transfer that form to dirt.
4 1 mile on turf. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $7,500. Purse: $14,000.
#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds
1: Sarge’s Sermon (Quinonez, Biehler)124/5-1
2: Devil Vision (Carmona, Robertson)119/9-2
3: Vitale (Lindsay, Ramaekers)124/12-1
4: Mark in Greeley (Harr, Rengstorf)124/12-1
5: Coastal Waters (Da Silva, Silva, Jr.)124/7-2
6: Pervasive (Arroyo, Muckey)124/20-1
7: Inesperado (Fuentes, Fuentes)124/6-1
8: Shut Up Michael (Valenzuela, Rarick)124/12-1
9: California Swing (Pena, Woolley, Jr.)124/8-1
10: Cibertruck (Rodriguez, Danger)124/10-1
11: Knighted (Gallardo, Muckey)124/15-1
12: Mountain Pine (Ceballos, Litfin)124/12-1
13: Bumper Pool (Ceballos, Bethke)124/15-1
14: Johnny Dar (Gallardo, Silva, Jr.)124/6-1
15: War Chest (Valenzuela, Rengstorf)124/6-1
INESPERADO (7) drops in class after running evenly against better in last. Has tactical speed and Fuentes retains the mount for his brother. Five of his six career wins have come at this distance. SHUT UP MICHAEL (8) has shown speed in last two and may be loose on the lead today. If he gets an easy lead, he could be tough to catch. SARGE’S SERMON (1) will try to save ground early from the rail and close late.
5 Minnesota Derby. State bred. Open. 1 mile, 70 yards. 3-year-olds and up. Purse: $75,000.
#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds
1: Victorious Vanda (Rodriguez, Berndt)122/12-1
2: Superstar Swank (Carmona, Robertson)122/7-2
3: Frosty View (Valenzuela, Berndt)122/5-1
4: High Ransom (Ceballos, Geditz, Jr.)117/30-1
5: General Battle Axe (Quinonez, Padilla)122/4-1
6: Street Warrior (Gallardo, Berndt)122/4-5
STREET WARRIOR (6) has had a sensational start to his career winning his first two races by a combined 23-lengths. If he breaks well from the outside post, Gallardo should be able to work out a perfect trip. FROSTY VIEW (3) caught a tough post in his first route try last time out. Will use his tactical speed to be involved early. GENERAL BATTLE AXE (5) has a lot of experience and has been in the mix multiple times.
6 1 mile on turf. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $20,000. Purse: $19,500.
#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds
1: Star Mission (Wolff, Wolff)122/5-1
2: Cross the Causeway (Carmona, Robertson)117/4-1
3: Ramblingamblinman (Quinonez, Riecken)122/10-1
4: Midnight Royal (Lindsay, VanWinkle)122/20-1
5: Color Me Legendary (Pena, Gomez)122/10-1
6: Kal El (Rodriguez, Bethke)122/12-1
7: Time Muse (Gallardo, Berndt)117/15-1
8: Found Jordan (Da Silva, Peters)122/3-1
9: My Cairo Kid (Fuentes, Martinez)122/12-1
10: Legally Reddy (Valenzuela, Hone)122/8-1
11: Mr Insensitive (Barajas, Silva)122/6-1
12: Cowboy Cause (Carmona, Litfin)112/4-1
STAR MISSION (1) is third off the layoff for low profile connections but has placed in both those tries. Gets the advantageous inside post position and should be able to save ground until it matters. FOUND JORDAN (8) won back-to-back before closing for third most recently. Would benefit from a fast early pace. TIME MUSE (7) had a tough trip in his local debut but showed ability this winter at Turfway Park.
7 5 furlongs on turf. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $7,500. Purse: $14,000.
#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds
1: Vroysky (Pena, Silva, Jr.)124/10-1
2: Lucky Smile (Gallardo, Lund)124/8-1
3: Direct Action (Barajas, Silva)124/8-1
4: Boss Nine (Harr, Bedford)124/6-1
5: Saint Charles (Fuentes, Biehler)124/3-1
6: Samurai Mike (Rodriguez, Litfin)124/5-1
7: Blueskiesandangels (Ceballos, Martinez)124/12-1
8: Hurts So Good (Da Silva, Silva, Jr.)124/2-1
BOSS NINE (4) closed well at this distance in last just missing. Could be more speed in this race guaranteeing a fast early pace which would accentuate his late closing kick. Harr climbs aboard. SAINT CHARLES (5) chased a wire-to-wire winner in last and was getting there late. Might try to stalk and pounce today. HURTS SO GOOD (8) defeated the second pick in last but might get more pressure today.
8 6 furlongs. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance optional claiming: $30,000. Purse: $31,500.
#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds
1: Asena (Gallardo, Lund)122/6-1
2: Loana (Rodriguez, Hone)122/12-1
3: Unrivaled Queen (Harr, Lund)122/10-1
4: Pepper Mill (Valenzuela, Kereluk)122/8-1
5: Birdie Be Gone (Da Silva, Biehler)122/8-1
6: Cupids Crush (Carmona, Robertson)119/4-1
7: Lover Girl (Fuentes, Williams)122/7-2
8: Thunders Rocknroll (Quinonez, Arnett)122/2-1
THUNDERS ROCKNROLL (8) hopped at the break two back losing all chance, then tried the turf and earned a good second. Will try to cross over from the outside post, clear the field and hold on late. CUPIDS CRUSH (6) defeated the top pick last out on the turf. Can’t count out this gutsy filly when sprinting on the dirt. PEPPER MILL (4) is four-of-seven at this distance and has good early speed.
