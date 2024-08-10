Jay Lietzau’s Canterbury Park line for Saturday, August 10

INESPERADO (7) drops in class after running evenly against better in last. Has tactical speed and Fuentes retains the mount for his brother. Five of his six career wins have come at this distance. SHUT UP MICHAEL (8) has shown speed in last two and may be loose on the lead today. If he gets an easy lead, he could be tough to catch. SARGE’S SERMON (1) will try to save ground early from the rail and close late.