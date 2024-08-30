Post time: 5 p.m. Lock of the day: Mary B’s Legacy (5th race). Value play of the day: Cupids Crush (6th race). Big score: 50-cent Pick 5 ticket—Race 4 (3,6/1/1,2,3,6/1,3,4,6/4,5,6), $48.
Jay Lietzau’s Canterbury Park line for Saturday, Aug. 31
The Star Tribune handicapper makes his selections for the eight-race Festival of Champions.
1. 350 yards. State bred. Open. 2-year-olds. Futurity. Purse: $40,000.
#: Horse, Jockey, Trainer Wt./Odds
1: Relentless Deal (Gutierrez, Stein) 124/15-1
2: Coconino (Vega, Hardy) 124/12-1
3: Little Sister Run (Ramirez, McDaniel) 124/8-1
4: Jjs Sweet and Sassy, Navarrete Jr. (Stein) 124/5-2
5: Da Lie Lah (Alvidrez, Olmstead) 124/8-1
6: L Conejo (Fonseca-Soto, Hobbs) 124/12-1
7: Dashing Muy Macha (Valenzuela, Olmstead) 124/5-1
8: Eos Keep Dreamin (Ramirez, Hardy) 124/3-1
9: Bp April (Dominguez, Hobbs) 124/12-1
10: Shez Got Rhythm (Ramirez, Geditz Jr.) 124/8-1
DA LIE LAH (5) has faced open company in the past two including a stakes race in last. Returns to state-breds for the top barn and breeding suggests she might get better with age. JJS SWEET AND SASSY (4) graduated in last as a heavy favorite. Does her best running late so might appreciate the added distance. EOS KEEP DREAMIN (8) broke her maiden last out while hopping at the start. Needs to break alertly.
2. 400 yards. State bred. Open. 3-year-olds. Derby. Purse: $40,000.
#: Horse, Jockey, Trainer Wt./Odds
1: Redhotmama (Hernandez, Geditz Jr.) 125/12-1
2: Averys Treasure (Valenzuela, Olmstead) 125/9-2
3: Kqs Dreaming (Gutierrez, Geditz Jr.) 125/20-1
4: Saturday Nite Gamble (Ramirez, Stein) 125/10-1
5: Sugar Rushh (Alvidrez, Olmstead) 125/2-1
6: Hes Comin N Hot (Navarrete Jr., Stein) 125/8-1
7: Streak N Quartz (Dominguez, Hobbs) 125/12-1
8: One New Year Boy Fly (Gutierrez, Stein) 125/20-1
9: Relentless Minnie (Vega, Olmstead) 125/3-1
10: Misstic Coronita (Fonseca-Soto, Hobbs) 125/10-1
SUGAR RUSHH (5) has two wins in his career and both came in Minnesota-bred stakes races like this one. Jockey/trainer combination wins at 21% and gets a nice post position. RELENTLESS MINNIE (9) starts for the leading trainer like the top pick. Third off the layoff and is coming off a nice win. HES COMIN IN HOT (6) is in good form with a career high speed figure in last but facing tougher here.
3. Northern Lights Futurity. 6 furlongs. State bred. Open. 2-year-olds. Purse: $75,000.
#: Horse, Jockey, Trainer Wt./Odds
1: Towner Too (Carmona, Robertson) 115/9-2
2: Wocka Wocka (Lindsay, VanWinkle) 120/5-2
3: Beggin for Trouble (Harr, Rengstorf) 120/6-1
4: Chipotle (Gallardo, Gorham) 120/2-1
5: Pierre Noel (Fuentes, Biehler) 115/15-1
6: Arjun for Karz (Quinonez, Espinoza) 115/15-1
7: I’ll Make Bank (Da Silva, Silva Jr.) 115/6-1
8: Able Seaman (Rodriguez, Biehler) 115/12-1
TOWNER TOO (1) exited the 10-post in his career debut and was forced to race wide. He did find his best stride late and closed well. Gets an inside post and the Robertson barn knows how to win these. CHIPOTLE (4) ships in from Delaware after breaking his maiden in a wire-to-wire effort against open company. Could be tough if alone on the lead. WOCKA WOCKA (2) improved dramatically in his second start while crushing his foes. Can he replicate that effort?
4. Blair’s Cove Turf Championship. 11⁄16 miles on turf. State bred. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Purse: $50,000.
#: Horse, Jockey, Trainer Wt./Odds
1: Found Jordan (Da Silva, Peters) 120/12-1
2: Roses by Liam (Roman, Padilla) 118/10-1
3: It’s Bobs Business (Gallardo, Berndt) 120/9-2
4: Half Brother (Quinonez, Scherer) 118/4-1
5: Angel’s Magic (Rodriguez, Bethke) 118/6-1
6: Xavey Dave (Carmona, Robertson) 118/4-5
XAVEY DAVE (6) easily beat state-bred two back while winning by two lengths. Jockey/trainer team up to win 27% and there appears to be enough early speed to provide an honest pace and setup his closing move. IT’S BOB BUSINESS (3) looks to be lone speed and if allowed to establish slow fractions early, he might get brave down the stretch. HALF BROTHER (4) has yet to win in two turf tries but posted competitive speed figures.
5. Northern Lights Debutante. 6 furlongs. State bred. Fillies. 2-year-olds and up. Purse: $75,000.
#: Horse, Jockey, Trainer Wt./Odds
1: Mary B’s Legacy (Carmona, Robertson) 120/7-5
2: Miss Stilettos (Fuentes, Biehler) 115/8-1
3: Vintage Port (Gallardo, Rosin) 115/7-2
4: Carson Bay (Valenzuela, Scherer) 115/15-1
5: Wildcat Minny (Roman, Padilla) 120/9-2
6: Competitive Nature (Harr, Hanson) 120/5-1
7: Flatter Me Baby (Rodriguez, Bethke) 115/15-1
8: Where’s Marilyn (Quinonez, Riecken) 115/15-1
MARY B’S LEGACY (1) ran professionally in her career debut while stalking the early leader and pulling away late. Gets the rail and may improve off the experienced gained in last. WILDCAT MINNY (5) broke her maiden in her third career start in her most recent effort. Has tactical speed but needs to take a step forward to compete. MISS STILETTOS (2) was bet down in her debut and didn’t fire but retains top jock.
6. Princess Elaine Distaff Turf Championship. 11⁄16 miles on turf. State bred. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Purse: $75,000.
#: Horse, Jockey, Trainer Wt./Odds
1: Cupids Crush (Carmona, Robertson) 118/3-1
2: Midnight Current (Gallardo, Berndt) 120/7-5
3: Let’s Skedaddle (Quinonez, Robertson) 118/9-2
4: Retired Kathy (Lindsay, VanWinkle) 119/8-1
5: Midnight Lane (Roman, Berndt) 118/12-1
6: Gypsy Reward (Da Silva, Robertson) 118/5-1
7: Mighty Madi (Harr, Fields) 118/20-1
CUPIDS CRUSH (1) is 2-for-3 on the grass and 2-for-2 locally. Could be loose on the lead with very little speed signed on here and if she’s able to relax early, she could be tough to pass late. MIDNIGHT CURRENT (2) is the “Queen of the Shakopee Sod” and strictly the one to beat, having won 11 of 15 on this course, but the pace might not be in her favor. LET’S SKEDADDLE (3) has finished second to Midnight Current five times.
7. Bella Notte Distaff Sprint Championship. 6 furlongs. State bred. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Purse: $50,000.
#: Horse, Jockey, Trainer Wt./Odds
1: Xtreme Diva (Gallardo, Robertson) 119/1-1
2: Saint Sarena (Pena, Biehler) 118/10-1
3: Thunders Rocknroll (Quinonez, Arnett) 124/2-1
4: Birdie Be Gone (Da Silva, Biehler) 120/8-1
5: She’s My Warrior (Roman, Padilla) 118/15-1
6: Lover Girl (Fuentes, Williams) 120/5-1
XTREME DIVA (1) attempted a route for the first time in last and was passed late. Cuts back to her optimal distance, gets the rail and should be fit third off the layoff. BIRDIE BE GONE (4) has won six of her past 10 with only one of those starts against state-breds. Could get a nice stalking trip behind the frontrunners. THUNDERS ROCKNROLL (3) has blazing early speed but recent form is suspect.
8. Crocrock Sprint Championship. 6 furlongs. State bred. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Purse: $50,000.
#: Horse, Jockey, Trainer Wt./Odds
1: Bayou Benny (Fuentes, Scherer) 120/10-1
2: Thealligatorhunter (Quinonez, Padilla) 120/3-1
3: General Battle Axe (Rodriguez, Padilla) 113/15-1
4: Distorted Pro (Carmona, Robertson) 120/2-1
5: Street Warrior (Gallardo, Berndt) 119/8-5
6: Sir Sterling (Da Silva, Rengstorf) 124/6-1
DISTORTED PRO (4) has been in great form since returning to Shakopee this summer with two wins/two placings in four starts. Has tactical speed to be involved early, see how the race develops and react accordingly. SIR STERLING (6) lost to the best sprinter on the grounds in last and won a state-restricted stakes sprint in June. STREET WARRIOR (5) hasn’t been tested in his three career starts while winning easily but faces his toughest test yet.
