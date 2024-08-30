Jay Lietzau’s Canterbury Park line for Saturday, Aug. 31

CUPIDS CRUSH (1) is 2-for-3 on the grass and 2-for-2 locally. Could be loose on the lead with very little speed signed on here and if she’s able to relax early, she could be tough to pass late. MIDNIGHT CURRENT (2) is the “Queen of the Shakopee Sod” and strictly the one to beat, having won 11 of 15 on this course, but the pace might not be in her favor. LET’S SKEDADDLE (3) has finished second to Midnight Current five times.