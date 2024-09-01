Post time: 1 p.m. Lock of the day: Zen Dreams (2nd race). Value play of the day: Happy Dancer (5th race). Big score: 50-cent Pick 5 ticket—Race 1 (1,2,3,4,6/6/1,2,4/3,5/2,5,6), $45.
Jay Lietzau’s Canterbury Park line for Labor Day, Sept. 2
It’s a holiday special at Canterbury Park, and the Star Tribune handicapper makes his selections.
1. 6 furlongs. State bred. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance. Purse: $34,000.
#: Horse, Jockey, Trainer Wt./Odds
1: Rosalina (Da Silva, Litfin) 119/5-1
2: Pearl Button (Pena, Biehler) 119/4-1
3: Haute Charlotte (Gallardo, Rosin) 123/8-1
4: Call’em All (Carmona, Robertson) 114/5-2
5: Strabella (Valenzuela, Donlin) 123/6-1
6: Northern Angel (Fuentes, Rosin) 119/9-5
CALL’EM ALL (4) has raced twice around two turns losing by a combined 50-plus lengths. Conversely, she has one win/three placings in four starts sprinting. Returns to a sprint here for the top barn. HAUTE CHARLOTTE (3) makes her first start for a high-percentage barn after being claimed. Has early speed and might try to steal it. PEARL BUTTON (2) is in good form after graduating in last. Must improve to compete.
2. 7½ furlongs on turf. Fillies. 2-year-olds. Maiden special weight. Purse: $29,000.
#: Horse, Jockey, Trainer Wt./Odds
1: Mega Heart (Carmona, Scherer) 113/3-1
2: Take the Heat (Barajas, Silva) 118/6-1
3: Skipwineyesterday (Quinonez, Padilla) 118/4-1
4: Mariarosadelaserda (Da Silva, Biehler) 118/8-1
5: Fleet Neilina (Fuentes, Lund) 118/10-1
6: Zen Dreams (Williams, Robertson) 118/5-2
7: Little Bit Tipsy (Gallardo, Lund) 118/9-2
ZEN DREAMS (6) broke slowly in her career debut while sprinting on the dirt but never gave up. Stretches out around two turns on the grass in this one, but her breeding suggests she’ll love it. TAKE THE HEAT (2) makes her first start at a distance/surface she should appreciate. This isn’t the barn’s specialty but comes in with a solid string of workouts in preparation. FLEET NEILINA (5) showed nothing in her debut, but her brother likes sprinting on the turf.
3. 6 furlongs. State bred. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance. Purse: $34,000.
#: Horse, Jockey, Trainer Wt./Odds
1: General Battle Axe (Quinonez, Padilla) 119/2-1
2: Wynn Trip (Carmona, Robertson) 118/8-5
3: Thinkn Bout Drinkn (Wood, Geditz, Jr.) 119/15-1
4: Johnny Up (Gallardo, Robertson) 123/3-1
5: Last Stand (Morales, Smith) 119/12-1
6: Shaman Sez (Da Silva, Robertson) 119/5-1
JOHNNY UP (4) only has two starts this year and improved substantially from the first to the second. Has tactical speed and if he takes another step forward, he could be in the mix at a price. WYNN TRIP (2) is the other Robertson along with the top pick. Has been on fire this meeting rattling off four in a row but moves up in class. GENERAL BATTLE AXE (1) has been knocking at the door and will be moving late.
4. 5 furlongs on turf. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $10,000. Purse: $14,500.
#: Horse, Jockey, Trainer Wt./Odds
1: Palace Attained (Fuentes, Donlin) 123/5-1
2: Cinco Majestic (Barajas, Silva) 119/6-1
3: Jackson Action (Gallardo, Berndt) 123/5-2
4: Lemon Meringue (Carmona, Silva) 114/8-1
5: Jonny B Goney (Valenzuela, Berndt) 119/6-1
6: R Voo’s Taboo (Da Silva, Westermann) 123/15-1
7: Justin Azteca (Morales, Lund) 123/10-1
8: Not a Dance (Wolff, Wolff) 123/15-1
9: Happy Hour Bobby (Quinonez, Kenney) 123/4-1
JACKSON ACTION (3) displayed some promise last summer sprinting on the turf but hasn’t been at the distance this summer. Finally gets back to a turf sprint and the jockey/trainer combo wins at 31%. JONNY B GONEY (5) not only faces his Berndt barnmate but is also trying to beat his brother in the top pick. Could be battling for the lead early. HAPPY HOUR BOBBY (9) needs an easy early lead to excel.
5. 6 furlongs. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance optional claiming: $20,000. Purse: $30,500.
#: Horse, Jockey, Trainer Wt./Odds
1: Hey Now (Harr, Kenney) 121/10-1
2: Happy Dancer (Gallardo, Lund) 121/6-1
3: Minister of Soul (Rodriguez, Martinez) 121/8-1
4: Bugler (Da Silva, Kenney) 121/8-1
5: Sea to Success (Valenzuela, Martinez) 121/5-2
6: Central Park (Pena, Silva, Jr.) 121/6-1
7: Divine Leader (Quinonez, Padilla) 121/6-1
8: Tenth Street Don (Carmona, Lund) 116/12-1
9: Hi Yah (Fuentes, Williams) 121/4-1
HAPPY DANCER (2) raced evenly in his first race off the bench in last after an eight-month hiatus. Should get a cozy trip right behind multiple need-the-lead types and will try to wear them down in the stretch. SEA TO SUCCESS (5) is returning after a relatively easy three-length victory in last and barn wins at 27% after a win but faces tougher here. CENTRAL PARK (6) has six wins locally and likes the distance but has been inconsistent this year.
6. 7½ furlongs on turf. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $10,000. Purse: $16,500.
#: Horse, Jockey, Trainer Wt./Odds
1: Wodeton (Fuentes, Fuentes) 123/15-1
2: Handsome Harry (Pena, Silva, Jr.) 119/8-1
3: Samurai Mike (Morales, Litfin) 123/12-1
4: Total Surprise (Rodriguez, Williams) 123/7-2
5: Silver Dash (Valenzuela, Martinez) 123/10-1
6: Skippy’s Strike (Lindsay, Bedford) 123/10-1
7: North Arm Bay (Gallardo, Bethke) 123/8-1
8: Vitale (Wood, Ramaekers) 123/8-1
9: Direct Action (Barajas, Silva) 123/10-1
10: Mountain Pine (Carmona, Litfin) 118/5-1
11: Shut Up Michael (Da Silva, Rarick) 123/9-2
TOTAL SURPRISE (4) should get an honest early pace to setup up his patented late kick. He posted a nice speed figure two back on this course, and the Williams barn has had an excellent meet, winning at 30%. SHUT UP MICHAEL (11) has effective early speed but must navigate the outside post position. If he’s able to clear, he could get brave. SKIPPY’S STRIKE (6) was favored at this level two back but didn’t fire.
7. 1 mile. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $5,000. Purse: $12,500.
#: Horse, Jockey, Trainer Wt./Odds
1: Midnight Royal (Lindsay, VanWinkle) 123/2-1
2: Preparedness (Harr, Cline) 123/8-1
3: Red’s Mr Z (Ceballos, Fields) 123/15-1
4: General Crook (Valenzuela, Kereluk) 119/6-1
5: Capala (Gallardo, Lund) 119/4-1
6: El Tomate (Barajas, Silva) 123/8-5
MIDNIGHT ROYAL (1) drops dramatically down the claiming ladder after not showing much interest this summer. Gets the rail and will attempt to save ground before making a late push. EL TOMATE (6) hasn’t been able to regain his spring 2023 form (and then subsequent layoff) but might be at the right level here. CAPALA (5) posted his career best speed figure at this distance two back but must improve.
8. 7½ furlongs on turf. Open. 2-year-olds. Maiden special weight. Purse: $29,000.
#: Horse, Jockey, Trainer Wt./Odds
1: Follow My Heineken (Da Silva, Lund) 118/9-2
2: It’s Miles (Gallardo, Berndt) 118/2-1
3: Airmail Flyer (Harr, Berndt) 118/5-1
4: By Decreed (Valenzuela, Kereluk) 118/6-1
5: Sammy’s a Givine (Fuentes, Arnett) 118/8-1
6: Nebraska Gold (Pena, Westermann) 118/12-1
7: Southgate Gator (Carmona, Robertson) 113/3-1
IT’S MILES (2) hasn’t shown much in two dirt sprints but did gain experience. Gives a grass route a shot here and his genes point in that direction. Berndt barn wins at 30% with two-year-olds. AIRMAIL FLYER (3) makes his career debut for the Berndt barn (see two-year-old stats on top pick) and gets longshot jockey Harr in the saddle. FOLLOW MY HEINEKEN (1) ran a better race than it looked on paper in his career debut and might show more speed in second start.
