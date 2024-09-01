Jay Lietzau’s Canterbury Park line for Labor Day, Sept. 2

JOHNNY UP (4) only has two starts this year and improved substantially from the first to the second. Has tactical speed and if he takes another step forward, he could be in the mix at a price. WYNN TRIP (2) is the other Robertson along with the top pick. Has been on fire this meeting rattling off four in a row but moves up in class. GENERAL BATTLE AXE (1) has been knocking at the door and will be moving late.