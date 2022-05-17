Post time: 5 p.m. Lock of the day: Shinny (2nd race). Value play of the day: Creating Memories (4th race). Big score: 50-cent Pick 5 ticket — Race 4, (2,4/7/1,3,4/2,4,5,6,7/3,4,6), $45.00.

1 1 mile. 3-year-olds and up. Fillies and mares. Allowance optional claiming: $12,500. Purse: $31,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, Trainer Wt./Odds

1: Tour for Gold (Bridgmohan, Lund) 117/8-1

2: Come On Sweet Pea (Hernandez, Biehler) 122/3-1

3: Stars of Bluegrass (Lopez, Asprino) 124/4-1

4: Swanage (Harr, Cline) 122/6-1

5: Street of Dreams (Fuentes, Berndt) 122/2-1

6: Silly Notion (Negron, Silva Jr.) 122/9-2

COME ON SWEET PEA has not raced since the close of the 2021 Canterbury meet but races well fresh. Likes the local strip having hit the board in all four starts and should get a nice stalking trip. SILLY NOTION raced well in Arizona this winter and starts for a dangerous trainer. STREET OF DREAMS has faced better in her career but only has one career win.

2 6½ furlongs. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Starter optional claiming: $4,000. Purse: $14,500.

#: Horse, Jockey, Trainer Wt./Odds

1: Shinny (Wade, Diodoro) 122/6-5

2: Passed by Paul (Garcia, Hernandez) 122/9-5

3: Chicory Blue (Hernandez, Litfin) 122/6-1

4: Texas Long Bow (Valenzuela, Sanderson) 122/4-1

5: Fender Bender (Lindsay, Sheehan) 122/15-1

SHINNY is a win machine after visiting the winner circle six times at Canterbury last summer. Sprinting may not be his best game but Diodoro will have him ready to fire. PASSED BY PAUL should be pressing the pace early and if the fractions aren't too fast, he could be battling for the win late. TEXAS LONG BOW is third off the layoff and won wire-to-wire the first week of the meet last year.

3 6 furlongs. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Maiden special weight. Purse: $30,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, Trainer Wt./Odds

1: Cupids Love (Hernandez, Stuart) 119/9-2

2: Goldie's Delight (Lindsay, Van Winkle) 124/8-1

3: Christmas Poem (Fuentes, Rengstorf) 124/3-1

4: Rollin Blackout (Harr, Sheehan) 119/12-1

5: Monet (Negron, Richard) 119/6-1

6: Planetary (Wade, Flores) 124/5-1

7: Asena (Bridgmohan, Lund) 119/9-5

ASENA showed her ability in her season finale last summer then battled for the lead before tiring late in her seasonal debut at Tampa Bay. Strictly the one to catch. CHRISTMAS POEM has faced better in her career in Kentucky but has had to deal with some physical obstacles with only three starts at age four. If she's fit and healthy, she could be a contender. MONET will try to create a masterpiece by getting the lead and never looking back.

4 7½ furlongs on turf. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $16,000. Purse: $16,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, Trainer Wt./Odds

1: Cha (Hernandez, Stuart) 119/5-1

2: Rozey Cheeks (Fuentes, Bravo) 124/5-2

3: Icywilburnyeh (Lara, Bedford) 124/15-1

4: Creating Memories (Wade, Biehler) 119/4-1

5: Frost Warrior (Quinonez, Rengstorf) 124/12-1

6: Toosie (Fuentes, Broberg) 119/10-1

7: Canterbury Gold (Lindsay, Van Winkle) 124/5-1

8: Lindsey Luck (Hernandez, Van Winkle) 119/8-1

9: Reina Del Sur (Valenzuela, Rosin) 119/8-1

CREATING MEMORIES broke her maiden impressively first-out last winter at Remington against special weights. Well bred for the turf and gets last year's top jockey. ROZEY CHEEKS has hit the board twice racing on the grass and won last time out at Will Rogers. If she gets loose on the lead, she could be tough to beat. REINA DEL SUR broker her maiden easily two back vs. maiden claimers and breeding suggests she'll like the lawn.

5 5½ furlongs. State bred. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance. Purse: $36,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, Trainer Wt./Odds

1: Cousvinnysacanuck (Fuentes, Berndt) 119/3-1

2: Yesteryear (Valenzuela, Stuart) 124/10-1

3: Direct Action (Lara, Silva) 119/15-1

4: Magic Castle (Hernandez, Rhone) 124/9-2

5: Overseas Letter (Roman, Berndt) 119/6-1

6: Happy Hour Bobby (Hernandez, Rhone) 119/8-1

7: Bayou Benny (Fuentes, Rengstorf) 124/2-1

8: Jacks Willie (Wade, Raven) 119/10-1

BAYOU BENNY made a splash last summer when breaking his maiden by 12 lengths. Tried two stakes after his maiden win in the mud and going two-turns. Returns to preferred sprint and will be tough to catch. COUSVINNYSACANUCK was impressive graduating during closing week last year. Chased ultra-talented stablemate Love the Nest in his seasonal debut at Hawthorne and gets lasix for the first time. MAGIC CASTLE won easily first-time out at Tampa Bay but didn't beat much that day.

6 5 furlongs on turf. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Starter optional claiming: $5,000. Purse: $17,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, Trainer Wt./Odds

1: Man U (Hernandez, Biehler) 122/5-1

2: Take Me Up Brady (Valenzuela, Pearson) 122/15-1

3: College Party (Negron, Litfin) 122/9-2

4: Skippy's Strike (Wade, Raven) 122/7-2

5: No Mo Hooch (Lara, Stuart) 122/8-1

6: Ray's Angel (Lopez, Bethke) 122/8-1

7: Whenthedovescry (Fuentes, Broberg) 122/6-1

8: Raofthesun (Conning, Kenney) 122/12-1

9: Epic Drama (Harr, Sanderson) 122/6-1

10: Western Smoke (Hernandez, Rumsey) 122/15-1

MAN U has recency after posting some nice speed figures this year. Has tactical speed to use the rail to his advantage. COLLEGE PARTY likes sprinting on the turf and could wake up here after some lackluster performances at Fonner. SKIPPY'S STRIKE shocked the world at 30/1 this winter in a turf sprint at Tampa Bay. Will be flying late if the pace is hot.

7 10,000 Lakes Stakes. 6 furlongs. State bred. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Purse: $50,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, Trainer Wt./Odds

1: Prince Rama (Valenzuela, Bravo) 118/12-1

2: Dame Plata (Fuentes, Bravo) 124/9-5

3: Warrior Boss (Fuentes, Berndt) 118/12-1

4: Hot Shot Kid (Chirinos, Robertson) 118/9-2

5: Thealligatorhunter (Quinonez, Padilla) 118/3-1

6: Astronaut Oscar (Lindsay, Van Winkle) 118/8-1

7: Zoe's Delight (Wade, Rengstorf) 118/4-1

THEALLIGATORHUNTER has a ton of talent but has had some issues running in a straight line down the lane. Hopefully an added year of maturity will help him put it all together today. DAME PLATA hasn't won a Minnesota bred stakes race since 2018 but is always in the mix. Comes into the race in great form having won two at Will Rogers this year. HOT SHOT KID is a hard knocking veteran earning $664K in his amazing career. Can he regain his form after an uncharacteristic 2021 Canterbury season?

8 Lady Slipper Stakes. 6 furlongs. State bred. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Purse: $50,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, Trainer Wt./Odds

1: Owen's Pleasure (Lindsay, Van Winkle) 120/9-2

2: Hotasapistol (Hernandez, Stuart) 118/12-1

3: Molly's Angel (Quinonez, Padilla) 118/6-1

4: Ready to Runaway (Chirinos, Robertson) 118/5-2

5: Diva de Kela (Negron, Litfin) 118/15-1

6: Clickbait (Evans, Robertson) 118/7-5

7: Grand Prize (Hernandez, Brooks) 118/8-1

CLICKBAIT will attempt to defend her Lady Slipper title. Her natural speed will get her involved early and she's always tough to pass in the stretch. READY TO RUNAWAY is the "other" Robertson trainee and all she's done is win 12 of 15 starts locally, although she may prefer longer. MOLLY'S ANGEL has two victories under her belt already this year at Tampa Bay but does her best running around two-turns.