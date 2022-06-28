JAY LIETZAU'S CANTERBURY LINE

Post time: 5 p.m. Lock of the day: Sir Wellington (1st race). Value play of the day: Kalliniki (4th race). Big score: 50-cent Pick 5 ticket — Race 2 (3,4,6/1,4,5,6,7/3/6,7/4,6,8), $45.00.

1 5 furlongs. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance optional claiming: $20,000. Purse: $32,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Public Safety (Valenzuela, Rosin)124/5-1

2: Deflater (Harr, Cline)122/2-1

3: Caucus Rules (Wade, Woolley, Jr.)122/9-2

4: Bibleman (Lopez, Asprino)122/6-1

5: Sir Wellington (Canchari, Robertson)122/8-5

SIR WELLINGTON has had bad luck in both local starts breaking slowly and leaving him too much to do. Trying to regain his 2021 form with an alert break today. BIBLEMAN started his meet with a sprint on the turf in which he showed early speed and tired. That effort should be a good prep for today and he may find himself on a loose lead. DEFLATER won his last start at Oaklawn. Has good speed but seldom wins.

2 6½ furlongs. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Maiden claiming: $16,000. Purse: $15,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Danzig Star (Lindsay, Litfin)124/8-1

2: Miss Dutton (Harr, Cline)119/5-1

3: Eli's Girl (Valenzuela, Stuart)119/5-2

4: Makemebelieve (Chirinos, Robertson)119/8-5

5: Magnificant Money (Conning, Hernandez)119/12-1

6: Shaman's Prodigy (Hernandez, Wong)119/4-1

SHAMAN'S PRODIGY was claimed by Wong in last and he wins 26% after the claim. Has been running evenly on a synthetic track at Golden Gate and tries dirt for the first time. ELI'S GIRL posted some nice speed figures at the Fair Grounds this winter but has yet to replicate those numbers up north. MAKEMEBELIEVE cuts back in distance for top team of Chirinos/Robertson. Will be closing late.

3 6 furlongs. State bred. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Maiden claiming: $25,000. Purse: $17,500.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Tapit Sam (Negron, Litfin)124/5-1

2: Jeromieo (Lara, Riecken)124/10-1

3: Burn Boss (Conning, Hanson)119/12-1

4: Ranger Gus (Roman, Robertson)124/4-1

5: Stun Gun (Quinonez, Miller)124/6-1

6: Wildcat Hagrid (Hernandez, Litfin)124/3-1

7: Stillwater Brown (Wade, Bethke)119/2-1

STILLWATER BROWN gets an outside post to utilize his tactical speed and switches to Wade in the saddle. Should be able to stalk and pounce. STUN GUN has only started twice and ran evenly against many in here in last. Gets Lasix for the first time and has room to improve. RANGER GUS is a first-timer for Robertson and has a steady string of works. Could surprise first-time out.

4 1 mile, 70 yards on turf. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $7,500. Purse: $14,500.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Indawin (Lara, Martinez)124/6-1

2: She B Glamorous (Valenzuela, Johns)124/4-1

3: Kalliniki (Fuentes, Broberg)124/2-1

4: Starlight Twist (Hernandez, Wong)124/9-2

5: All Native (Fuentes, Rosin)124/3-1

6: Mizzanna (Lindsay, Sheehan)124/10-1

7: Couger (Quinonez, Padilla)124/12-1

8: Midnight Garden (Lopez, Silva, Jr.)124/7-2

KALLINIKI should get an easy lead and be able to control the pace. Hasn't won in about a year but has been knocking on the door recently and adds blinkers to keep her focused. ALL NATIVE is third off the long layoff and won twice over the local lawn last year but she's pace dependent with no pace in the race. MIZZANNA raced well locally on the grass last summer and appears to be rounding into form.

5 1 mile. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance optional claiming: $20,000. Purse: $32,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Tashkent (Quinonez, Flores)122/7-2

2: Bugler (Lopez, Kenney)122/12-1

3: Devil Vision (Harr, Stuart)122/8-1

4: River Rose (Negron, Silva, Jr.)122/9-2

5: Flatout Winner (Fuentes, Litfin)122/10-1

6: T Bones Trick (Hernandez, Rarick)124/2-1

7: Zoe's Delight (Fuentes, Rengstorf)122/6-1

8: Kid Frostie (Wade, Rhone)122/8-1

T BONES TRICK is in amazing form having won three consecutive including last two locally. Ran down a foe who had a perfect trip in last while going very wide into the turn and down the stretch. ZOE'S DELIGHT is third off a long layoff and returning to form. Had two wins routing last summer going wire-to-wire. Might try those same tactics today. RIVER ROSE has only tried dirt twice in his 32-race career. Posted fast speed figures on synthetic, can he transfer that speed to dirt?

6 11⁄16 miles on turf. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $20,000. Purse: $19,500.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Causeimchocolate (Lopez, Woolley, Jr.)124/15-1

2: Mark in Greeley (Lara, Rengstorf)124/8-1

3: I'm Crenshaw (Fuentes, Bravo)119/6-1

4: Coastal Waters (Chirinos, Lund)124/9-2

5: Southern Pecan (Harr, Cline)119/10-1

6: Your Time's Coming (Wade, Scherer)124/2-1

7: Tour the World (Fuentes, Lund)124/12-1

8: Souper Fortune (Hernandez, Rosin)124/3-1

SOUPER FORTUNE further back than he is accustomed to in last as the front-runners established blazing fractions. Gets off the rail, makes a jockey switch and should be closer today. COASTAL WATERS stumbled at the start in last and finished just behind the top pick. May not get the aggressive pace he did last out to set up his closing kick. YOUR TIME'S COMING will be closing late but is also pace dependent and needs strong early fractions.

7 400 yards. State bred. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Maiden. Purse: $19,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Hot Item (Suarez Ricardo, McDaniel)125/15-1

2: Trippin Guns (Frink, McDaniel)125/3-1

3: Liquors Quiker (Valenzuela, Hardy)127/6-1

4: Michael B (Cervantes, McDaniel)125/5-2

5: Eos Saving Interest (Quiroz, Hardy)125/5-1

6: Caboose On the Loose (Goodwin, Stein)125/8-1

7: Jjs Full Moon (Escobedo, Stein)125/4-1

8: Silvers Border Queen (Harr, Livingston)125/15-1

JJS FULL MOON switches to top jockey, gets an extra 150 yards and adds first-time Lasix. Last year's speed figures were impressive. EOS SAVING INTEREST improved substantially from first-start to second-start. Needs another move forward. TRIPPIN GUNS was close last summer with two placings and season debut was encouraging.

8 330 yards. State bred. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance. Purse: $20,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Averys Rocket (Escobedo, Olmstead)125/4-1

2: Flinging Paint (Suarez Ricardo, Hanson)127/2-1

3: Find a Rider (Goodwin, Wilson)127/10-1

4: Makin Drama (Valenzuela, Norton)125/6-1

5: Favorite Gramma (Harr, Livingston)127/9-2

6: Eos Apolitical Bunny (Quiroz, Hardy)125/3-1

7: Chicklet (Estrada, Backhaus)127/12-1

EOS APOLITICAL BUNNY had a solid second in season debut. Has upside as a 3-year-old, adds more distance and should improve with a race under her belt. FLINGING PAINT has improved in each start this year while graduating last out. Faces tougher today so will need to progress. AVERYS ROCKET broke his maiden in last for the Escobedo/Olmstead team. Will need to overcome the rail draw.

9 330 yards. State bred. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance. Purse: $20,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Relentless Babe (Escobedo, Olmstead)125/2-1

2: Game Gone West (Cervantes, Livingston)127/9-2

3: Db Quick Sam (Goodwin, Livingston)127/6-1

4: Pr Little Miss Guns (Quiroz, Stein)125/4-1

5: Chloes Magic (Valenzuela, Olmstead)125/5-2

6: Shes a Tough Soldier (Suarez Ricardo, Flores)125/12-1

RELENTLESS BABE gets class relief after facing stakes horses in many of her starts. If she can break cleanly on the rail, she'll be tough to beat. CHLOES MAGIC is the "other" Olmstead and will try to beat the top pick and stablemate. Just broke her maiden, so facing stronger here. PR LITTLE MISS GUNS only has three career starts and switches barns but had some nice speed figures as a 2-year-old.