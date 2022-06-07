JAY LIETZAU'S CANTERBURY LINE

Post time: 5 p.m. Lock of the day: Ready to Runaway (3rd race). Value play of the day: Edgie Reggie (4th race). Big score: 50-cent Pick 5 ticket— Race 2, (3,6/3/4,5,7/1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8/5), $24.00.

1 5 furlongs. State-bred. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Maiden claiming: $25,000. Purse: $17,500.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Tapit Sam (Negron, Litfin)124/5-2

2: Stillwater Brown (Lopez, Bethke)119/7-2

3: Stun Gun (Quinonez, Miller)124/6-1

4: A P Gunner (Harr, Rarick)124/12-1

5: Deputy Law (Lara, Biehler)124/9-5

6: Heavenly Gazebo (Hernandez, Tranquilino)124/5-1

TAPIT SAM drops to maiden claiming after finishing the 2021 season with three tries against special weights. Has tactical speed, the rail and a bullet workout. DEPUTY LAW has dangerous early speed but bore out repeatedly in his last try. Not sure an outside post is best for him. STUN GUN has had only one start and that was against open company at Tampa Bay so he has a right to improve.

2 7½ furlongs on turf. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Starter optional claiming: $4,000. Purse: $14,500.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Hecouldgoalltheway (Valenzuela, Roberts)122/10-1

2: Thirty Seconds Out (Negron, Silva, Jr.)122/5-2

3: Fullbridledphantom (Lindsay, Van Winkle)122/4-1

4: Perfect Come Back (Bridgmohan, Woolley, Jr.)122/6-1

5: Aigle (Lopez, Silva, Jr.)122/8-1

6: Shinny (Wade, Diodoro)124/9-5

7: Yak (Arroyo, Rarick)122/12-1

SHINNY was less than two lengths from capturing his last 13 races but had to settle with winning 11 of 13. He's push bottom on the turf so will stalk and pounce when asked. FULLBRIDLEDPHANTOM just missed in last while getting nailed at the wire. Has won two of five at Canterbury but has lost to the top pick three times. THIRTY SECONDS OUT might try to get the lead early and hold on late.

3 1 mile. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance optional claiming: $4,000. Purse: $32,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Owen's Pleasure (Lindsay, Van Winkle)122/3-1

2: A Broken Breeze (Negron, Richard)122/6-1

3: Ready to Runaway (Chirinos, Robertson)122/8-5

4: Happy Happy Happy (Lopez, Hernandez)122/4-1

5: Street of Dreams (Fuentes, Berndt)124/9-2

6: Sailing Along (Quinonez, Bravo)122/10-1

READY TO RUNAWAY has been unbeatable at Canterbury going long on the dirt winning all six starts by a minimum of two lengths. Expect her to continue that excellence with a sprint prep under her belt. OWEN'S PLEASURE had a productive winter winning three times on the East Coast but wasn't any match for the top pick in last. STREET OF DREAMS went wire-to-wire in last to break a 14-race losing streak. Has speed but don't see her winning back-to-back.

4 1 mile on turf. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $16,000. Purse: $16,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Big Merrill (Bridgmohan, Scherer)124/12-1

2: Whiskey Plank (Quinonez, Rengstorf)124/9-2

3: Warning Label (Harr, Cline)124/15-1

4: Edgie Reggie (Wade, Rengstorf)124/7-2

5: Light Cruiser (Valenzuela, Stuart)124/5-2

6: Honor Strike (Hernandez, Martinez)124/5-1

7: Where'd the Day Go (Fuentes, Berndt)124/8-1

8: Violin Maker (Negron, Biehler)124/10-1

9: Tour the World (Chirinos, Lund)124/12-1

EDGIE REGGIE raced well here last year on the turf winning twice. Caught a tough post in seasonal debut. Should benefit from that start and could improve dramatically. LIGHT CRUISER has posted some nice speed figures on the turf but has struggled against winners since breaking his maiden. WHERE'D THE DAY GO has a couple scores over the local lawn and Fuentes/Berndt have been on fire lately.

5 6½ furlongs. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance. Purse: $31,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Lac Vieux Desert (Wade, Diodoro)119/2-1

2: Asena (Canchari, Lund)119/7-2

3: Full Speed Astern (Hernandez, Bullene)119/10-1

4: Honey Bella (Chirinos, Robertson)119/5-1

5: Closing Account (Lopez, Belvoir)119/6-1

6: Chai Tea (Harr, Cline)119/12-1

7: She's Not to Blame (Conning, Perkinson)119/15-1

8: Apart of My Charm (Fuentes, Broberg)124/9-2

LAC VIEUX DESERT won very impressively in her career debut dusting a nice field of special weights at Oaklawn. Was spotted aggressively facing Grade 2 runners in her next start. Returns to a more realistic level today. ASENA comes out of a key race where the second-through-fourth-place finishers came back to win. Has blazing early speed and if she gets an easy lead, watch out. CLOSING ACCOUNT has good early speed and a veteran West Coast trainer who knows how to win.

6 5 furlongs on turf. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Maiden special weight. Purse: $30,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Planetary (Wade, Flores)124/8-1

2: Secret Hideaway (Fuentes, Rengstorf)119/9-2

3: Miz Gisela (Lara, Westermann)119/12-1

4: Mia Baby (Conning, Silva)119/6-1

5: Repasado (Negron, Diodoro)119/3-1

6: Rattleme (Valenzuela, Kenney)119/15-1

7: Wrexham (Bridgmohan, Woolley, Jr.)119/10-1

8: Twirling Savi (Chirinos, Robertson)119/9-5

REPASADO was bet down in her first start at Oaklawn. Showed some early speed, then encountered traffic and steadily retreated. Switches to turf and according to her breeding, should adore the surface change. SECRET HIDEAWAY makes her career debut for Rengstorf who wins at 33% with newcomers. Well bred for the turf but may need a start. TWIRLING SAVI had two starts last fall at Keeneland and split the fields. Comes back more mature and adds Lasix for the first time.

7 250 yards. State-bred. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance. Purse: $20,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Makin Drama (Smith, Norton)125/7-2

2: The Minnesota Moon (Escobedo, Olmstead)125/5-2

3: Shes a Tough Soldier (Dominguez, Flores)125/12-1

4: Eos Apolitical Bunny (Suarez Ricardo, Hardy)125/5-1

5: Chicklet (Estrada, Backhaus)127/10-1

6: Db Quick Sam (Valenzuela, Livingston)127/12-1

7: Find a Rider (Beverly Jr., Wilson)127/9-2

8: Favorite Gramma (Harr, Livingston)127/6-1

THE MINNESOTA MOON produced some nice speed figures as a 2-year-old. Had a prep race at Remington to add some fitness. MAKIN DRAMA broke his maiden at two and might have matured during the long layoff. EOS APOLITICAL BUNNY graduated in last start as a juvenile but will need to continue to improve.

8 250 yards. State-bred. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Maiden. Purse: $19,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Caboose On the Loose (Dominguez, Stein)125/8-1

2: Kowboy Alex (Estrada, Wilson)127/5-1

3: Karls Dirt Surfin (Cervantes, McDaniel)127/12-1

4: Lady Capo (Suarez Ricardo, Hardy)127/3-1

5: Hot Item (Frink, McDaniel)125/15-1

6: Jjs Full Moon (Smith, Stein)125/2-1

7: No High Heels (Beverly Jr., Wilson)125/15-1

8: Averys Rocket (Escobedo, Olmstead)125/4-1

AVERYS ROCKET is a full brother to Dickey Bob, 21-time winner of over $348K. If he can figure out his gate issues, little brother may reach his potential. LADY CAPO makes her seasonal debut for a good barn and her speed figures are competitive. JJS FULL MOON raced in a couple stakes races to conclude her 2021 season and now returns to the claiming ranks.

9 330 yards. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Optional claiming: $10,000. Purse: $18,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Shrimpee (Dominguez, Stein)127/2-1

2: Im Louisiana Too (Escobedo, Hobbs)127/8-5

3: Coquettish (Smith, Stein)127/6-1

4: Tres Elegance (Suarez Ricardo, Hardy)125/7-2

5: Myownersbroke (Beverly Jr., Wilson)127/9-2

TRES ELEGANCE raced against some tough fields at Remington to start his season. Should be well prepared for his best effort. IM LOUISIANA TOO won two in a row to conclude her Remington meet but as a 5-year-old, how much upside does she have? SHRIMPEE had some nice wins and close seconds at the end of last year but comes off a long layoff.