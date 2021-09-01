Post time: 5 p.m. Lock of the day: Runaway Harry (1st race). Value play of the day: Outerbanks (5th race). Big score: 50-cent Pick 5 ticket—Race 4, (2,6/7/4,5,9/1,2,3,4/1,3,4,5), $48.

1 6 furlongs. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Maiden special weight. Purse: $30,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: New Dice (K. Lopez, Litfin)119/3-1

2: Twisted Dixie (Harr, Cline)123/6-1

3: R Dixie Diamond (Valenzuela, Olmstead)119/15-1

4: Runaway Harry (R. Fuentes, Rengstorf)119/2-1

5: Vegas Guy (Wade, Diodoro)119/8-5

6: Country Brave (Hernandez, Westermann)119/12-1

RUNAWAY HARRY ran nicely in his debut in a dirt sprint but regressed in last going long on the turf. Showed his inexperience as he was rank on the inside. Should be more professional today. VEGAS GUY is third off the layoff for leading barn. Has been heavily favored in last three but has yet to graduate. NICE DICE has had multiple opportunities and has run evenly in most. Needs a total pace meltdown.

2 6 furlongs. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $5,000. Purse: $12,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Pretty Sweet (Wade, Robertson)121/9-5

2: Ultra Cordial (L. Fuentes, Westermann)119/5-1

3: Coco Loco Mama (Valenzuela, Moreno)121/10-1

4: Dusty Princess (Canchari, Anderson)121/5-2

5: Tourist Like Me (Lopez, Shephard)121/12-1

6: Twilight Galaxy (Negron, Pierce)121/3-1

PRETTY SWEET looks to be speed of the speed and when she is loose by herself and can dictate terms, she doesn't stop. Needs to break on top. TWILIGHT GALAXY has an outside post and speed so should be able to sit off the top pick's hip and wear her down late if she falters. ULTRA CORDIAL is feeling good after winning easily in her last. If she can replicate that effort and has a pace to run at, maybe.

3 6 furlongs. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance optional claiming: $12,500. Purse: $31,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Le Tub (Negron, Silva Jr.)123/5-1

2: Princess Livia (Hernandez, Padilla)121/9-5

3: Girls a Bullet (Wade, Robertson)121/3-1

4: Ship's Creek (Canchari, Van Winkle)121/6-1

5: Owen's Pleasure (Lindsay, Van Winkle)117/4-1

6: Ornamental Iron (Valenzuela, Silva Jr.)121/8-1

PRINCESS LIVIA returned after a six-month layoff with a sharp effort last time out. Posted a fast workout after that race and conditioner Padilla remains hot. GIRLS A BULLET drops in class for the Wade/Robertson combination. Was claimed three back by this barn but has showed little. Class relief might wake her up. OWEN'S PLEASURE is 2-for-2 at Canterbury this meet in fast dirt sprints. Returns to those conditions today but must improve.

4 7½ furlongs on turf. State bred. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance optional claiming: $15,000. Purse: $36,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Where's Jordan (Vega, Miller)123/5-1

2: Thick Haze (L. Fuentes, Berndt)119/5-2

3: Caramel Angel (R. Fuentes, Scherer)123/8-1

4: Hold the Spice (Butler, Rhone)123/9-2

5: Minnesota Lucky (Hernandez, Padilla)123/4-1

6: Minnesota Miracle (Valenzuela, Robertson)123/3-1

7: Gopher Gold (Wade, Lund)123/12-1

MINNESOTA MIRACLE was claimed last out by Robertson after a dirt try. Returns to the turf, which is his preferred surface. Looks to stalk and pounce. THICK HAZE has blossomed since moving to the grass winning his last two. Has tactical speed but facing better today. WHERE'S JORDAN is a hard knocking veteran that always tries but rarely gets there for all the money. Expecting similar results today.

5 5 furlongs on turf. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $16,000. Purse: $16,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Toussaint (R. Fuentes, Tracy)123/12-1

2: Master Guns (Wade, Robertson)123/5-2

3: Happy Hour Cowboy (Eikleberry, Rhone)123/6-1

4: Dazzling Diablo (Canchari, Tracy)123/8-1

5: Where'd the Day Go (Hamilton, Berndt)123/4-1

6: No Mo Hooch (Harr, Stuart)123/9-2

7: Outerbanks (Hernandez, Berndt)123/3-1

OUTERBANKS joined the Berndt barn after being claimed last out. Won his career debut at his distance in the spring. Is bred to love the distance. MASTER GUNS closed a lot of ground in the stretch last time he was seen but it's hard to have confidence in deep closers at this distance. WHERE'D THE DAY GO cuts back in distance but has two route victories on his resume. Although, those were state restricted.

6 6½ furlongs. State bred. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Maiden special weight. Purse: $35,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Sahm Tequila (Eikleberry, Litfin)119/8-1

2: Mr. D's Legend (Lopez, Donlin)123/9-2

3: Itwasthedevilsidea (Arroyo, Bolinger)118/12-1

4: Natural Chill (Hernandez, Robertson)119/5-2

5: Warbucks (Valenzuela, Stuart)119/8-1

6: Out Run'm (Negron, Rampadarat)119/6-1

7: K C's First B M W (R. Fuentes, Tracy)119/10-1

8: Goldie's Revenge (Canchari, Backhaus)123/20-1

9: Top Dog (L. Fuentes, Berndt)119/7-2

NATURAL CHILL was involved in a race full of speed in last. Today he should be more forwardly placed. The additional half-furlong is also beneficial. TOP DOG had the rail and stumbled out of the gate in his last race which is a recipe for disaster. Expect improved effort today. WARBUCKS has struggled at the start in his two career races. If he can break alertly, he could surprise.

7 1 mile. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $4,000. Purse: $11,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Get One More (Hernandez, Rengstorf)123/6-1

2: Lila's Lucky Lady (Eikleberry, Biehler)123/5-2

3: Timeinthetavern (Vega, Russell)123/9-2

4: Mocha Kiss (Negron, Stuart)123/5-1

5: Nocturnal Mission (R. Fuentes, Tracy)123/12-1

6: Mila's Dream (Wade, Woolley Jr.)123/4-1

7: Sneaky Dianne (Harr, Livingston)123/8-1

8: Gp's Amazing Grace (Canchari, Swan)123/8-1

LILA'S LUCKY LADY drops dramatically down the class ladder for Biehler. Returns to the dirt, adds blinkers and gets Eikleberry aboard which are all positive signs. MOCHA KISS has been competitive at this level but unable to close the deal. Maybe the jockey change will inspire her. TIMEINTHETAVERN looks to be the speed in here but not sure about her stamina. Gets tested for class today.

8 6 furlongs. State bred. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $7,500. Purse: $11,500.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Worn a Bit (L. Fuentes, Hardy)123/3-1

2: Bobby Boots (Negron, Richard)123/2-1

3: San Valentino (Vega, Riecken)123/8-1

4: Determined to Rise (Hernandez, Berndt)119/4-1

5: Hot Artie (Eikleberry, Sweere)119/9-2

6: Derbys Moneymaker (Hamilton, Fisichello)123/5-1

WORN A BIT drops to a more competitive level. Showed speed last out but was in a four-horse speed duel. A better trip from the rail today gets the job done. HOT ARTIE gets off the rail after being trapped down there in last two. Moves outside today, has tactical speed and get Eikleberry up. DETERMINED TO RISE has speed but had to drop to lowest level to graduate. Faces winners for the first time today.