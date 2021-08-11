Post time: 5 p.m. Lock of the day: Defend the Rose (7th race). Value play of the day: Midnight Current (6th race). Big score: 50-cent Pick 5 ticket— Race 3, (5,6,9/5,7/1,4,5,6,7,8/1,4,6/7), $54.

1 1 mile. State bred. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Maiden claiming: $7,500. Purse: $11,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Adrianna Joy (Quinonez, Biehler) 119/9-5

2: Desert Arch (Hernandez, Rhone) 119/15-1

3: Danielle's Deal (Valenzuela, Hanson) 119/10-1

4: Charming Fury (Butler, Rhone) 124/3-1

5: Give Em Shade (Harr, Wiley) 124/4-1

6: Pilots Star (Lindsay, Rhone) 124/9-2

7: Classic Whiskey (Arroyo, McKinley) 119/8-1

ADRIANNA JOY starts for the second time at this level and improved her results greatly in her last start. Will either be on the lead or stalking and should wear them down late. CHARMING FURY is third off the layoff and showed little interest in her last before tiring late. Routing seems to be her game. DANIELLE'S DEAL raced against maiden special weights in first four career starts before dropping in last, where she faced open company.

2 6½ furlongs. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $5,000. Purse: $11,500.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Thirtyminutemass (Juarez Jr., Pierce) 119/5-1

2: Hard to Park (Harr, Cline) 124/9-2

3: Smart Call (Arroyo, Roberts) 119/4-1

4: Holy Muchacho (Negron, Silva Jr.) 124/7-2

5: Price to Pay (Canchari, Kenney) 124/8-1

6: Digital Star (Lopez, Diodoro) 124/5-2

7: Poverty Flats (Mawing, Anderson) 124/12-1

SMART CALL bobbled at the start in last putting him in a bad spot immediately. Drops in class and if he can break cleanly and get involved early, he should be right there. DIGITAL STAR starts for the Diodoro barn and is always hard to ignore. Drops for the second race in a row but has shown nothing recently. PRICE TO PAY just broke his maiden but that was at the bottom. Has speed, but how long will it last?

3 5 furlongs. State bred. Open. 2-year-olds. Maiden claiming: $40,000. Purse: $22,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Magic Revolution (Harr, Bethke) 118/15-1

2: Dynamometer (Goodwin, Robertson) 118/4-1

3: Da Ghost (Butler, Rhone) 118/12-1

4: Tahkodha Knight (Juarez Jr., Litfin) 118/8-1

5: Shaq's My Daddy (Eikleberry, Silva) 118/7-2

6: Tiz So Gone (Lindsay, Silva) 118/6-1

7: Stillwater Brown (Arroyo, Bethke) 113/12-1

8: Dark Leopard (Hernandez, Schindler) 118/15-1

9: Angel's Magic (Quinonez, Padilla) 118/5-2

ANGEL'S MAGIC improved in last after dropping and adding blinkers. Gets an outside post which should benefit his speed and it's hard to argue the Quinonez/Padilla combo. TIZ SO GONE was bet down in debut and drops from special weights to claiming. May improve second time out. SHAQ'S MY DADDY lost to top pick in last but switches to Eikleberry and draws inside his rival.

4 1 mile on turf. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $16,000. Purse: $16,500.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Where's Jordan (Vega, Miller) 122/6-1

2: Gopher Gold (Wade, Lund) 122/8-1

3: Big Falcon Rocket (Valenzuela, Silva) 122/8-1

4: Always Cool (Hamilton, Berndt) 122/9-2

5: Overly Lucky (Quinonez, Stuart) 122/5-2

6: Jersey Lute (Harr, Addicott) 122/15-1

7: Trade Deadline (Canchari, Robertson) 122/4-1

8: J P's Pride (L. Fuentes, Berndt) 122/10-1

9: Northern Playboy (Eikleberry, Bravo) 122/8-1

TRADE DEADLINE hopped at the start in last, putting him at a disadvantage right away. Both local starts on the turf have been impressive and adds distance today. OVERLY LUCKY has been knocking at the door in his turf starts this meet. Gets a jockey change to Quinonez who has been aboard for his best efforts. WHERE'S JORDAN always tries but very rarely wins. Last win was in July 2017 but has earned $123K on the Canterbury lawn.

5 5 furlongs. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $5,000. Purse: $11,500.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: I'm a Special Star (Harr, Cline) 119/9-2

2: Oil Colony (R. Fuentes, Lawrence) 124/12-1

3: Front Office (Vega, Donlin Jr.) 124/6-1

4: Henry O'Henry (L. Fuentes, Woolley Jr.) 124/7-2

5: Azusa St. (Quinonez, Robertson) 124/6-1

6: Otsego (Lopez, Biehler) 124/10-1

7: Well Pro (Valenzuela, Hanson) 119/6-1

8: Rasmus (Wade, Biehler) 124/5-2

I'M A SPECIAL STAR will try to utilize his rail position and let all the speed battle on the front end, and when they tire, attempt to pass them all. RASMUS was claimed in last and returns to the Biehler barn where he posted his highest career speed figure in his seasonal debut. May be the speed of the speed. HENRY O'HENRY tried a turf sprint in last and flashed speed before stopping. Returns to dirt today.

6 7½ furlongs on turf. State bred. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance. Purse: $36,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Midnight Current (Hamilton, Berndt) 119/4-1

2: Holy Image (Negron, Weir) 124/10-1

3: Rozey Cheeks (Eikleberry, Bravo) 119/8-1

4: Imminent Threat (Canchari, Robertson) 124/5-2

5: Miss Brookside (Wade, Scherer) 124/12-1

6: Hurricain Hunter (R. Fuentes, Lawrence) 124/9-2

7: Icywilburnyeh (Mawing, Bedford) 119/8-1

8: Arnold's Patsy (Butler, Rhone) 124/15-1

9: All Native (L. Fuentes, Rosin) 124/5-1

MIDNIGHT CURRENT is an improving three-year-old. If you throw out her meet debut on the slop, she has a win and three close finishes in four races and should adore the grass and the stretch out. IMMINENT THREAT has been fairly consistent on the turf but is pace dependent and not sure the pace will be too hot today. HURRICAIN HUNTER has a tendency to run just good enough for second with seven such finishes in 10 races.

7 5 furlongs on turf. State bred. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance optional claiming: $15,000. Purse: $36,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Celtics Wildcat (Butler, Donlin) 124/6-1

2: Some Say So (Arroyo, Rosin) 119/8-1

3: Binding Time (Wade, Rengstorf) 124/5-1

4: Temujin Lady (Hamilton, Berndt) 124/7-2

5: Dodropin (Juarez Jr., Biehler) 124/12-1

6: Knight's Honor (Eikleberry, Richard) 119/10-1

7: Defend the Rose (Canchari, Robertson) 124/5-2

8: Gotham City Queen (Lindsay, Silva) 124/9-2

DEFEND THE ROSE cuts back in distance, has tactical speed and has an ideal post. Can either go to the lead or stalk and returns to Minnesota-bred company. TEMUJIN LADY has two seconds at this distance in last two starts against open company. Likes to visit the winners circle with four wins in nine starts. GOTHAM CITY QUEEN is bred to like the distance and ran well two back losing a close one versus better.

8 Mystic Lake Northlands Juvenile Stakes. 350 yards. Open. 2-year olds. Purse: $20,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Prankster (Snodgrass, Norton) 124/10-1

2: High Lil Spit (Garcia, Michel-Valverde) 124/15-1

3: Tooty Fruity Pebbles (Martinez, Hardy) 124/5-1

4: West Coast Girl (Amaya, Johnson) 124/15-1

5: Rate Me a Lady (Valenzuela, Olmstead) 124/8-1

6: Brimmertons Benelli (Navarrete Jr., Olmstead) 124/4-1

7: Kickin Good Time (Smith, Johnson) 124/15-1

8: Terrific Effort (Vega, Olmstead) 124/12-1

9: Moonin Knockout (Valero, Andazola) 124/8-1

10: Chloes Magic (Escobedo, Olmstead) 124/5-2

CHLOES MAGIC regressed in last after breaking outward at the start. Guessing leading trainer will fix that issue and she'll be straight and strong today. RATE ME A LADY is the "other" Olmstead and has been getting action at the windows. Favorable post today. TOOTY FRUITY PEBBLES was squeezed in last and still managed third behind top pick.

9 Canterbury Park Quarter Horse Derby. 400 yards. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Purse: $83,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Hes a Terror (Vega, Olmstead) 125/12-1

2: Making a Miracle (Goodwin, Hardy) 125/15-1

3: Jess Rocket Man (Escobedo, Olmstead) 125/3-1

4: Streakinlilwagon (Smith, Pascoe) 125/5-2

5: Paint Me Brown (Pinon, Aguirre) 125/15-1

6: Jess Good Reason Sa (Valero, Aguirre) 125/15-1

7: B Boujee (Navarrete Jr., Hardy) 125/5-1

8: Western Reserve (Martinez, Hardy) 125/12-1

9: One Kool Dreamer (Valenzuela, Olmstead) 125/6-1

10: Df Favorite Fire (Eikleberry, Hardy) 125/8-1

JESS ROCKET MAN has won last three and is four-for-five with a second at Canterbury. Hard to ignore those results for top connections. STREAKINLILWAGON was overlooked in last after shipping in from Ajax but proved she belongs. Can she replicate that top effort? PAINT ME BROWN has collected $118K in his career after winning a Futurity last fall at Prairie Meadows. Needs to regain that form.

10 Mystic Lake Northlands Futurity. 350 yards. Open. 2-year-olds. Purse: $137,100.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Nvincable (Valenzuela, Olmstead) 124/6-1

2: True (Garcia, Michel-Valverde) 124/4-1

3: Maudest Maven (Navarrete Jr., Olmstead) 124/10-1

4: Hes Resilient (Smith, Hanson) 124/6-1

5: Bring Back My Vodka (Escobedo, Olmstead) 124/8-1

6: Tres Elegance (Martinez, Hardy) 124/3-1

7: Eye Live for Candy (Goodwin, Pascoe) 124/9-2

8: Eyem the Man Delfin (Pinon, Aguirre) 124/15-1

9: Wildly Favorable (Packer, Johnson) 124/20-1

10: Hes Tuff Enuff (Vega, Olmstead) 124/15-1

TRES ELEGANCE won his trial last time out from the rail on a night when the rail was less than ideal. Middle post today should be beneficial. BRING BACK MY VODKA has improved her speed figures in each start for Olmstead. May have been pointing to this race. NVINCABLE has yet to run a bad race but not sure the rail is the place to be.

11 250 yards. Open. 2-year-olds. Maiden. Purse: $16,500.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Sw the Redeemer (Smith, Pascoe) 124/2-1

2: Dg Victorynvalhalla (Valero, Andazola) 124/15-1

3: Relentless Dream (Amaya, Stein) 124/7-2

4: Holly Jess Is Sweet (Valenzuela, Swan) 124/10-1

5: Chequer Out (Martinez, Hybsha) 124/6-1

6: Dg Armageddon (Dominguez, Andazola) 124/15-1

7: Chicago Nights (Pinon, Aguirre) 124/10-1

8: Drink Relentlessly (Escobedo, Olmstead) 124/4-1

9: Apocalltical James (Goodwin, Hanson) 124/12-1

CHEQUER OUT ran well in Canterbury debut two back and then tried a Futurity trial down south. Expecting improved effort on preferred track. SW THE REDEEMER has run two competitive races in last two starts but seems to relish an off track. Can he run as well on a fast track? DRINK RELENTLESSLY has been the favorite in last two without graduating. Hopped at the start in last.