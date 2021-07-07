Post time: 5 p.m. Lock of the day: Henry O'Henry (4th race). Value play of the day: Bruce's Girl (6th race). Big score: 50-cent Pick 5 ticket— Race 3 (1,2,3,4,5,6/7/4,6,7/3/1,4,5,6,7), $45.00.

1 6 furlongs. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance optional claiming: $20,000. Purse: $32,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Alberta Sun (Wade, Diodoro)117/5-2

2: Girls a Bullet (Canchari, Robertson)122/4-1

3: Even Pandura (Negron, Diodoro)117/6-1

4: Final Form (Haar, Backhaus)122/9-2

5: Clickbait (Evans, Robertson)122/7-5

ALBERTA SUN battled for the lead early last time out from the inside, putting away the other speed and then dug-in gamely late trying to hold off the eventual winner. Could continue to improve. CLICKBAIT will be the deserving favorite off her easy Lady Slipper victory. Should sit off the speed from the outside. FINAL FORM loves to get his picture taken in the winner's circle. Has speed to be dangerous.

2 6 furlongs. State bred. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Maiden claiming: $7,500. Purse: $11,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Causeimchocolate (Eikleberry, Berndt)119/9-2

2: Stay My Fayvorite (Hernandez, Rengstorf)119/7-2

3: Tapit Sam (Lindsay, Silva)119/8-1

4: Gun War (Canchari, Tracy)119/5-2

5: Determined to Rise (Hamilton, Berndt)119/9-5

6: Emmett Cat (Quinonez, Schindler)124/12-1

GUN WAR showed early speed from outside turf posts in last two against better. Takes a plunge in class, gets jockey change and return to dirt sprint. DETERMINED TO RISE has been favored in last two including odds-on in the last and couldn't close the deal. Will shoot to the lead and try to hold on. TAPIT SAM has only had two starts so has potential upside. Takes blinkers off and drops in class.

3 6 furlongs. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Maiden special weight. Purse: $30,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Excursion (Wade, Diodoro)119/2-1

2: Runaway Harry (R. Fuentes, Rengstorf)119/9-2

3: Oswald Cobblepot (Quinonez, Stuart)124/5-1

4: R Dixie Diamond (Valenzuela, Olmstead)119/8-1

5: Jeepster (Canchari, Robertson)119/4-1

6: New Dice (Juarez Jr., Litfin)119/3-1

OSWALD COBBLEPOT has never had a fast dirt start in his career after having four turf starts and a muddy try on the dirt. Showed early foot in a turf sprint two back and may get the lead today with top jock. JEEPSTER was bet down in career debut but showed little interest going two turns. Expecting improvement sprinting today. RUNAWAY HARRY is debuting with a bullet work but guessing this is a prep for the turf.

4 5½ furlongs. State bred. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $7,500. Purse: $11,500.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Yesteryear (Valenzuela, Stuart)124/4-1

2: Beracuda Heart (Negron, Bethke)124/15-1

3: Derbys Moneymaker (Eikleberry, Richard)124/3-1

4: Ever On Cowboy (Harr, Wiley)124/8-1

5: Otsego (Wade, Biehler)124/8-1

6: Run Away Flash (Arroyo, Rarick)119/5-1

7: Henry O'Henry (Canchari, Robertson)124/9-5

HENRY O'HENRY drops steeply in class after racing against allowance types in last. Three of those foes were next-out winners. Will try to control the race with his speed. YESTERYEAR may have learned to relax after uncharacteristically coming off the pace last time out to break his maiden. RUN AWAY FLASH is coming off a long layoff but likes to close late to pick up the pieces.

5 6 furlongs. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $5,000. Purse: $11,500.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Bear Den (Quinonez, Biehler)119/12-1

2: Sioux Valley (Mawing, Danger)124/15-1

3: No Mo Hooch (Valenzuela, Stuart)124/12-1

4: Thirtyminutemass (Negron, Silva)119/9-2

5: Poverty Flats (Chirinos, Anderson)124/8-1

6: Well Pro (Eikleberry, Broberg)119/3-1

7: Weekend Ride (Wade, Scherer)124/2-1

8: Box Candy (Butler, Rhone)124/12-1

9: Azusa St. (Canchari, Robertson)124/8-1

THIRTYMINUTEMASS has been claimed in last two, returns on eight days rest for new barn and is cutting back in distance. Hopes to sit behind the speed and inherent the lead late. WEEKEND RIDE is coming off a long layoff but has back class having banked almost $60K in six starts. The layoff and large drop in class are question marks. WELL PRO is in good form right now coming off a victory in last but faces a stronger field today.

6 1 mile on turf. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Maiden special weight. Purse: $30,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Haven's Joy (L. Fuentes, Woolley Jr.)124/10-1

2: H'rayforcaberneigh (R. Fuentes, Lund)119/2-1

3: Bruce's Girl (Quinonez, Berndt)119/3-1

4: Metaphar (Eikleberry, Heitzmann)119/5-1

5: Pink Channel (Canchari, Robertson)119/4-1

6: K B's Mint (Juarez Jr., Litfin)119/15-1

7: Kissmelips (Lindsay, Van Winkle)119/8-1

8: Brahms Is Who (Mawing, Tranquilino)124/15-1

BRUCE'S GIRL ships in from Arlington after two attempts in Chicago. Is bred to run long on the turf and his best effort was under those conditions. If she breaks alertly, she'll be dangerous. H'RAYFORCABERNEIGH will be winging it uncontested on the front-end but how long will she last. First time on the turf so maybe she'll last longer if she like the footing. PINK CHANNEL returns off a six-month layoff after her career debut at Fair Grounds. Had the twelve post that day and draws better today.

7 6 furlongs. State bred. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Maiden claiming: $25,000. Purse: $17,500.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Added Diamonds (Valenzuela, Rhone)124/5-1

2: Honors Honor (Harr, Wiley)124/12-1

3: Tika Toy (Hernandez, Rhone)119/20-1

4: Rosehill Road (Butler, Rhone)119/9-2

5: She's Exalted (Eikleberry, Bravo)119/7-2

6: Soulandgrace (Canchari, Robertson)124/2-1

7: Ringaroundtherosie (Wade, Williams)119/10-1

8: Holy Soul (Fuentes, Weir)124/6-1

ROSEHILL ROAD races third off the layoff after running evenly in last while chasing a loose leader. Is only a 3-year-old so has some upside and she's faced better in her four career starts. SOULANDGRACE ran well off the shelf in last posting a field best speed figure. Moves aggressively up in class. RINGAROUNDTHEROSIE was backed at the windows in debut but didn't show much. Guessing there is more talent there than shown.

8 300 yards. Open. 2-year-olds. Maiden. Purse: $16,500.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Apocalltical James (Valenzuela, Hanson)124/8-1

2: Ocean Wonder (Harr, Backhaus)124/12-1

3: Paint Me Bloody (Hernandez, Michel-Valverde)124/8-1

4: Eye Live for Candy (Goodwin, Pascoe)124/5-1

5: Relentless Anvil (Esqueda, Stein)124/9-2

6: The405 (Packer, Hybsha)124/5-2

7: Jj Exel (Frink, Sheehan)124/8-1

8: Calders Hero (Martinez, Hardy)124/7-2

CALDERS HERO hopped and was bumped at the start in last while pinned on the rail. Gets outside today for good connections. RELENTLESS ANVIL broke well in debut down south before tiring late. Should improve in second start. THE405 had a tough start in last and had to check early but found best stride late.

9 250 yards. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Maiden claiming: $20,000. Purse: $12,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Xf Painted Hero (Martinez, Hardy)125/5-2

2: Rich and Sassy (Harr, Chavers Jr.)125/6-1

3: Nsm Disco Dancer (Esqueda, Stein)125/8-1

4: Freddy Separate (Packer, Hybsha)125/4-1

5: Carl D (Goodwin, Livingston)125/10-1

6: Capos Piece of Py (Valero, Andazola)125/12-1

7: Early Byrd (Escobedo, Olmstead)125/9-2

8: One Wicked Brew (E. Snodgrass, Olmstead)125/5-1

EARLY BYRD is the newcomer to a field that have had multiple chances. Only two published workouts needed for the top jockey/trainer that hit at 41% together. XF PAINTED HERO has been competitive at this level but gets the tough rail draw in his third start of the meet. FREDDY SEPARATE just missed in last after getting brushed at the start and dueling with the winner.

10 350 yards. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance. Purse: $17,500.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Lethal Timber (Snodgrass, Norton)125/3-1

2: One Kool Dreamer (Escobedo, Olmstead)125/2-1

3: Relentless Streak (Esqueda, Stein)125/8-1

4: Tainted Halo (Harr, Chavers Jr.)127/4-1

5: Shes Tough Enough P (Valenzuela, Olmstead)125/9-2

6: Living in the Past (Martinez, Velazquez)125/5-1

ONE KOOL DREAMER has been racing against solid competition at Remington this spring. Gets some class relief today. RELENTLESS STREAK broke his maiden fairly easily at Remington two starts ago then acted up at the gat in last. SHES TOUGH ENOUGH P broke maiden in seasonal debut and gets off the rail. Posted some nice speed figures here last year.