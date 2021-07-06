Post time: 5 p.m. Lock of the day: Thatsafactjack (3rd race). Value play of the day: Euromantic (2nd race). Big score: 50-cent Pick 5 ticket — Race 2, (2,5,6/3/4,8,9/2,6,7/2,7,9,10), $54.00.

1 6 furlongs. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $5,000. Purse: $11,500.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Awesome Pegasus (Harr, Bethke) 124/12-1

2: Liberty Flies (Quinonez, Lawrence) 119/5-1

3: Ms Comedy Time (Mawing, Riecken) 124/12-1

4: Alotta Soul (Eikleberry, Bravo) 124/2-1

5: Janet's Rocket (Lindsay, Loy) 124/3-1

6: Baby Bee Merry Butler, Rhone) 119/6-1

7: Air Walker (Arroyo, Roberts) 119/4-1

ALOTTA SOUL is in the very capable hands of high percentage Bravo. Her first two races this year were comparable to her good form of 2019 after a difficult 2020. Has not passed many horses in her career, so needs the lead. JANET'S ROCKET takes a big drop in class after running even in her two local starts. AIR WALKER also dropping in class. Needs a hot pace in front of her.

2 6 furlongs. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance optional claiming: $20,000. Purse: $32,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Skol Factor (Canchari, Robertson) 122/12-1

2: Mine My Time (Wade, Diodoro) 124/5-2

3: Astronaut Oscar (Quinonez, Van Winkle) 122/4-1

4: Cyril's Boy (Hernandez, Robertson) 122/7-2

5: Euromantic (Hamilton, Hanson) 122/8-1

6: Make Me Blush (Juarez Jr., Rarick) 122/9-2

7: J. E.'s Handmedown (Negron, Silva Jr.) 122/5/1

EUROMANTIC second off the layoff after facing a nice one in last who established a track record. Returns to preferred surface. MAKE ME BLUSH challenged for the lead through blistering fractions in last before falling back and then ultimately re-rallying for third. Lightly raced horse is still learning the game. MINE MY TIME raced wide last time out but still managed to win in a gutty effort.

3 5 furlongs on turf. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance optional claiming: $12,500. Purse: $31,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Perfect Fanny (L. Fuentes, Woolley Jr.) 124/8-1

2: Wake Up Call (Valenzuela, Flores) 124/6-1

3: Thatsafactjack (Wade, Tracy) 122/2-1

4: Hurts So Good (Canchari, Robertson) 122/5-1

5: Channel Won (Eikleberry, Tracy) 122/7-2

6: College Party (Juarez Jr., Litfin) 122/9-2

7: Company Store (Fuentes, Richard) 122/10-1

THATSAFACTJACK will challenge his foes to "catch me if you can." If he gets pressured on the front, he's vulnerable. If not, could be tough. CHANNEL WON first off the claim for Tracy and coming off a five-month layoff. Excels at this distance, winning six times, but may need a race. PERFECT FANNY was gifted a perfect trip last time out and took full advantage, winning easily by two lengths. Might work a similar trip today from the rail.

4 1 mile on turf. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Maiden special weight. Purse: $30,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Irish Dawn (Mawing, Wolff) 119/15-1

2: Mark in Greeley (Chirinos, Silva) 124/8-1

3: Teller (Eikleberry, Tracy) 119/8-1

4: A Rose for Raven (Butler, Raven) 119/4-1

5: Hesalittle Shady (Arroyo, Bossung) 114/20-1

6: Polito (Hamilton, Sterling Jr.) 124/10-1

7: Izzy in a Tizzy (Vega, Russell) 124/12-1

8: Agent Peter Graves (Wade, Young) 119/6-1

9: Coastal Waters (R. Fuentes, Lund) 119/5-1

10: Soul Coaxing (Canchari, Robertson) 119/5-2

A ROSE FOR RAVEN is well-bred for the lawn and showed that first out as he finished a close fourth after being rank down the backstretch. Should get a lot out of that race. COASTAL WATERS had plenty of trouble in last as he was pinched at the start, bumped multiple times and wide throughout. Should be closer to the pace today. AGENT PETER GRAVES has had two sprints and now goes long on the grass. Breeding indicates she should appreciate both.

5 6½ furlongs. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $5,000. Purse: $12,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Beyond Streetsmart (Butler, Rhone) 122/7-2

2: Blame Bishop (Arroyo, Rarick) 119/6-1

3: Wild Tonight (Chirinos, Hardy) 122/10-1

4: Alohlouya (Hamilton, Roberts) 122/12-1

5: Yak (Juarez Jr., Donlin) 122/8-1

6: Wyoming Conquest (Hernandez, Rengstorf) 122/5-1

7: Rockthepulpit (Wade, Rengstorf) 122/2-1

8: Truly Bling (Lindsay, Roberts) 122/15-1

9: Sizzling Evening (Mawing, Garrett) 122/12-1

ROCKTHEPULPIT drops half in claiming price for Rengstorf and should get the ideal trip right behind the potential speed duel. WYOMING CONQUEST is the "other" Rengstorf and is the one speed horse who does have the opportunity to shake loose if he breaks alertly. BLAME BISHOP won easily at this level in last but moves up a condition. Is in good form and likes Canterbury.

6 1 mile. State bred. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance. Purse: $36,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Bubba Bob (R. Fuentes, Bravo) 122/6-1

2: Candy Prince (L. Fuentes, Bravo) 122/12-1

3: Last Martini (Wade, Biehler) 119/12-1

4: Captain Drake (Quinonez, Padilla) 122/10-1

5: Talent and Tricks (Juarez Jr., McDaniel) 122/15-1

6: Vivo (Eikleberry, Bravo) 117/10-1

7: Gopher Gold (Chirinos, Lund) 122/4-1

8: Finn Country (Valenzuela, Stuart) 124/9-2

9: Caramel Angel (Canchari, Scherer) 122/5-2

10: Last Minister (Butler, Berndt) 122/6-1

11: Westons Wildcat (Arroyo, Rarick) 117/12-1

12: Tri Spot (Hamilton, Backhaus) 122/15-1

13: Love My Boss (Valenzuela, Hanson) 122/12-1

14: Derbys Moneymaker (Eikleberry, Richard) 122/10-1

CANDY PRINCE should be a juicy price. He's bred for the surface and distance. Appears to be the fastest of the speed horses and if he's loose, he may not stop. CARAMEL ANGEL is the likely favorite and should be based on his speed figures but has been hanging in the final stages lately. GOPHER GOLD has been coming from way out of it, and it's hard to be too confident with that running style.

7 Canterbury Park Distance Challenge Stakes. 870 yards. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Purse: $20,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Ms Esther (Samaniego, Hanson) 127/5-2

2: Hocks On the Move (Navarrete Jr., Hardy) 127/15-1

3: Cold Brewster (Martinez, Peery) 127/5-1

4: Faster Than Hasta (Birzer, Johnson) 127/8-5

5: Sw Bullet Proof (Delgado, Weidner) 127/7-2

6: Sw Artemisia (Goodwin, Pascoe) 127/8-1

MS ESTHER has won nine times at this distance and gets the coveted rail draw. Has been facing some nice ones at Remington this spring. FASTER THAN HASTA is the probable favorite after posting a 4-for-4 record at this distance. Appears to have more speed than top pick and will try to hold on. COLD BREWSTER has had some success at this distance and will try to beat the other speed to the lead.

8 MQHRA Stallion Auction Futurity. 350 yards. Open. 2-year-olds. Futurity. Purse: $75,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Relentless Courage (Valenzuela, Olmstead) 124/7-2

2: The Minnesota Moon (Navarrete Jr., Olmstead) 124/12-1

3: Relentless Dream (Amaya, Stein) 124/12-1

4: Relentless Babe (Escobedo, Olmstead) 124/9-5

5: Kamikazeee (C. Smith, Frey) 124/8-1

6: Sw the Redeemer (S. Smith, Pascoe) 124/15-1

7: Seoul Shyne (Esqueda, Stein) 124/10-1

8: Chloes Magic (Quiroz, Olmstead) 124/10-1

9: Hes Resilient (Frink, Hanson) 124/5-1

10: Prankster (Martinez, Olmstead) 124/12-1

RELENTLESS BABE crushed many of these in the trials from the rail. Why wouldn't we see a repeat performance today? CHLOES MAGIC was bet down in last and came up a little short. Expecting improvement second time over the track. RELENTLESS COURAGE improved from first start to second start, will need to take another step forward.

9 Canterbury Park Distaff Challenge Stakes. 400 yards. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Purse: $30,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Features Finest Kind (Martinez, Hardy) 127/12-1

2: Lovepop (Packer, Crawford) 127/10-1

3: Dg Dreamer (Valero, Andazola) 127/10-1

4: Dark Moon (Amaya, Crawford) 127/5-1

5: El Oh El (Smith, Johnson) 127/4-1

6: Apollitical Mogul (Valenzuela, Olmstead) 127/3-1

7: Lynnder 16 (Escobedo, Olmstead) 127/8-5

LYNNDER 16 was able to prevail from the rail in seasonal debut. Now gets a more favorable outside post for top connections. DARK MOON raced against better at Remington in three starts this year and finally visited the winner's circle in last after a two-year drought. APOLLITICAL MOGUL won first out this season with a nice speed figure. Can only improve off that prep.

10 Bank of America Canterbury Park Championship Challenge Stakes. 440 yards. Open. 3-year olds and up. Purse: $50,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Heza Blues Man (Martinez, Hardy) 127/9-2

2: Juice Is Loose (Escobedo, Olmstead) 127/6-1

3: Danjer (Smith, Frey) 127/3-5

4: Jess Make a Mark (Dominguez, Weidner) 127/15-1

5: Kowboy Jim (Goodwin, Frey) 127/7-2

DANJER has won over $1 million in his career and has two wins at Canterbury. Not much more needs to be said. KOWBOY JIM improved on a fast track last time out, just missing. Gets the advantage of the outside post today. JUICE IS LOOSE has been competitive in many of his races but needs to run much faster to challenge top pick.